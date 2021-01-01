Politics
Gbajabiamila Wants Nigerians To Keep Hope Alive In 2021
Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive in 2021.
In a New Year message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, he congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the New Year in spite of the challenges of 2020.
Gbajabiamila said that Nigerians should use the experiences of 2020, which he described as ‘very challenging’, to work towards a better 2021.
The speaker expressed optimism that 2021 holds a lot of positives things for Nigeria and Nigerians, hence, the need for the citizens to remain positive.
Gbajabiamila called for continuous unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.
“We have no other country than Nigeria; this is the only country we can call ours.
“It is my hope and prayer that the year 2021 will be better than all the preceding years of our nation’s history.
“In this New Year, let’s remain resolute and determined in our nationhood.
“Yes, we may be going through challenges as a nation, but with our collective determination, we shall overcome,” he said.
He also wished Nigerians a year full of prosperity.
2021: Archbishop Urges Corrupt Nigerian Leaders To Repent
The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has advised corrupt Nigerian leaders and government officials to take advantage of the new year by repenting from their corrupt practices.
Kaigama said this in his New Year message tagged “ Relying on Divine Providence,’’ in Abuja, yesterday.
The archbishop said that those who misused government funds through corruption should repent like Zacchaeus, the tax collector, so that poverty would be conquered in the country.
“Those who rob others of their valuables should stop. Those who exploit helpless victims in our police stations, courts, institutions, highways and offices must stop.
“No matter the unemployment and poverty rate, compatriots should stop kidnapping fellow human beings for money, not to talk of taking their lives, because every human life is sacred.
“In this New Year, please, see a brother or sister in every Nigerian you meet.
“Promise not to hurt or look down on another human being,’’ he said.
Kaigama said that there must be an attitudinal change in the country for progress and development.
“Let both the ordinary poor Nigerians and the privileged and influential Nigerians behave and do things positively and differently, with the fear of God,’’ he said.
According to him, as Christians, we see the New Year as a symbolic anticipation of that eternal day when all things will be made new.
“Only if we keep Christ at the very centre of our existence can we ever hope to know the joy and happiness that nothing and no one can take from us.
“Undoubtedly, the New Year will bring its share of surprises. Maybe one of the surprises of 2021 will be that this New Year exceeds expectations.
“As we begin the New Year, I am optimistic that it will be a better year and the storms of 2020 will be over,’’ he said.
The Archbishop, however, encouraged the leaders to do more and not to be afraid of corrections and that the citizens should adhere to and be guided by words of the national anthem.
“Christians and members of other religions should be faithful and charitable.
“They should be charitable so that we can witness a transformation in all spheres of our private and national life, in this way, peace will flow like a river and justice and progress will follow,’’ he said.
Kaigama, however, urged Nigerians to be grateful for the gift of 2021 and to rely on God for the best in the New Year.
“We give thanks and praise to God for the beginning of a New Year, a brand new gift from the Lord. All things work together for good for those who love God”, he added.
Politics
Gov Ortom Backs Kukah On Xmas Message
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, has observed that the Christmas Day message by Bishop Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, gave a true reflection of the current situation in the country.
Governor Ortom who made his observation in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described as unfair and repressive the Federal Government’s reaction to the message of the cleric whom the government accused of stirring hatred against the President.
Governor Ortom enjoined the Federal Government not to muzzle what he called “patriotic Nigerians who are raising genuine concerns over the worsening security situation in the country because all is not well”.
Governor Ortom said that Bishop Kukah is a selfless Nigerian who only seeks to unite the nation and speaks his mind frankly on national issues calling on the government to serve the people.
He advised that instead of politicizing the views of the Bishop and castigating him, the Federal Government should take a second look at the things he raised in the message to avoid throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
The governor noted that Nigeria is practising democracy which guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens and not a military regime which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions on challenges facing their country.
According to him, it is incumbent on the Federal Government to listen to the views of the people and take steps to address the worrisome security situation and other problems confronting the country rather than combatively engaging anyone who dares to hold an alternative opinion.
Governor Ortom opined that at this challenging time in the country’s history, the people expected their leaders to be tolerant, patient, humane, sincere, and always seek to address the issues that affect shared interests of citizens.
The governor noted that many Nigerians had given their views on the situation in the country, stressing that Bishop Kukah was not the first to say that hundreds of innocent Nigerians were being killed in cold blood by bandits, kidnappers, armed herdsmen and terrorists.
The governor noted that even under the worst dictatorships, courageous citizens expressed their views on issues of national interest, stating that Nigeria which is a democratic nation cannot be an exception.
He noted that whipping into silence, men and women of honour who speak against injustice would not take the country to greater heights, stressing that the government needs critics who make constructive observations and recommendations for it to work in the interest of the people.
Governor Ortom opined that great nations of the world got to their enviable heights by harnessing and utilizing ideas of their citizens, not by discouraging those who made bold submissions on the development of their countries.
The governor expressed his conviction in the unity, growth and potential of Nigeria to overcome its current economic and security challenges and live up the true meaning of its title as the Giant of Africa.
