Gbajabiamila Wants Nigerians To Keep Hope Alive In 2021

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has advised corrupt Nigerian leaders and government officials to take advantage of the new year by repenting from their corrupt practices.

Kaigama said this in his New Year message tagged “ Relying on Divine Providence,’’ in Abuja, yesterday.

The archbishop said that those who misused government funds through corruption should repent like Zacchaeus, the tax collector, so that poverty would be conquered in the country.

“Those who rob others of their valuables should stop. Those who exploit helpless victims in our police stations, courts, institutions, highways and offices must stop.

“No matter the unemployment and poverty rate, compatriots should stop kidnapping fellow human beings for money, not to talk of taking their lives, because every human life is sacred.

“In this New Year, please, see a brother or sister in every Nigerian you meet.

“Promise not to hurt or look down on another human being,’’ he said.

Kaigama said that there must be an attitudinal change in the country for progress and development.

“Let both the ordinary poor Nigerians and the privileged and influential Nigerians behave and do things positively and differently, with the fear of God,’’ he said.

According to him, as Christians, we see the New Year as a symbolic anticipation of that eternal day when all things will be made new.

“Only if we keep Christ at the very centre of our existence can we ever hope to know the joy and happiness that nothing and no one can take from us.

“Undoubtedly, the New Year will bring its share of surprises. Maybe one of the surprises of 2021 will be that this New Year exceeds expectations.

“As we begin the New Year, I am optimistic that it will be a better year and the storms of 2020 will be over,’’ he said.

The Archbishop, however, encouraged the leaders to do more and not to be afraid of corrections and that the citizens should adhere to and be guided by words of the national anthem.

“Christians and members of other religions should be faithful and charitable.

“They should be charitable so that we can witness a transformation in all spheres of our private and national life, in this way, peace will flow like a river and justice and progress will follow,’’ he said.

Kaigama, however, urged Nigerians to be grateful for the gift of 2021 and to rely on God for the best in the New Year.

“We give thanks and praise to God for the beginning of a New Year, a brand new gift from the Lord. All things work together for good for those who love God”, he added.