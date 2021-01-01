News
FG Lifts Ban On SIM Replacement
The Federal Government has lifted the earlier suspension order on replacement and activation of old Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) card.
In a statement, yesterday, signed by the Director, Public Affairs at NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, the commission said the lifting of the ban was on the condition that the person must have enrolled and obtained the National Identification Number (NIN).
It would be recalled that the Federal Government had on December 9, announced the suspension of the sale and activation of new SIM cards across networks.
The suspension order, according to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, was expected to last till the completion of the audit of the Subscriber Registration Database, which seeks to achieve global standards and quality in the issuance of SIM cards.
For the commission, the lifting of the ban became imperative in line with the Federal Government’s desire to consolidate the achievement of the SIM card registration exercise of September, 2019.
The Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), expressed joy over the lifting of the ban.
In a statement, the association said, “Further to engagements with the government on the matter, we are pleased to report that our members have been granted permission to carry out SIM replacement upon verification of the customer’s NIN.
“In this regard, our members are working with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure seamless system connectivity for verification of NINs.
“We note the challenges experienced by customers seeking to replace or upgrade their SIM cards following the suspension of sale and activation of SIM cards by the government which also affected SIM replacement.
“We empathise with people who have been unable to reactivate their phone lines as a result of the suspension. We, therefore, seek the continued patience and understanding of our esteemed subscribers as we work with all stakeholders towards a speedy resolution of issues affecting SIM Registration/Swap and activation. We assure you of restoring normal services in a seamless and effective manner as soon as possible.”
News
RSG Closes Creek Road, Bille, Bonny, Nembe Jetties To Traffic …Reopens Kidney Island For Shell Operations
The Rivers State Government has ordered the closure of the ever-busy Creek Road, Bille, Bonny and Nembe jetties in the heart of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.
The state government made the announcement in a statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The statement reads, “The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that Creek Road, Bille, Bonny and Nembe Jetties, will be closed from Tuesday, January 5 to Saturday, January 9, 2021.
“The temporary closure is to enable government carry out extensive sanitation work in the area.
“Government warns that any trader or boat operator who goes to Creek Road and the aforementioned jetties for any form of business will face the full wrath of the law.
“Law enforcement agencies are directed to ensure that the closure of Creek Road and Bonny-Billie-Nembe Jetties, is enforced and that violators are brought to book”, Ebiri added.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, after a meeting with the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, has directed the immediate reopening of Kidney Island in Port Harcourt for the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to resume operations.
Speaking after the meeting, Kyari commended Governor Nyesom Wike and the Government of Rivers State for their cooperation.
He hoped the further discussions would help resolve the underlying issues.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
News
Kwara Promotes 1,600 Civil Servants
The Kwara State Civil Service Commission has promoted more than 1,600 civil servants who passed the 2019 promotion examination and oral interview.
Commission’s Chair, Habeebat Yusuf stated this last Wednesday in Ilorin in a statement made available to newsmen.
The statement said that the promoted officers were from different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and were from Grade Level 07 to Grade Level 17.
According to Yusuf, the promoted personnel were evaluated using the new Performance Management System.
The chair expressed the commission’s appreciation to Governor Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for approving the promotion exercise.
She urged civil servants in the state to be proactive in their duties.
News
NIS Not Fully Satisfying Nigerians In Passport Issuance – Minister
The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has admitted that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) still has challenges meeting the number of applications for Nigerian passports annually.
Aregbesola stated this yesterday during the virtual inauguration of the newly completed Office Complex of the NIS, Oyo State Command in Ibadan.
The minister said much still needed to be done to satisfy the desires of Nigerians in terms of processing and prompt delivery of passports to applicants.
He said the service was aware of the complaints of Nigerians on the issue and was working assiduously to meet up with their expectations.
“NIS is not only for passport issuance, there is issue of Immigration management as well as border patrol.
“I want to commend the service for gradual adoption of technology in immigration management and border patrol and I want to emphasise that this is the way to go,” Aregbesola said.
He commended officers and men of NIS for being conversant with the application of technology and its effective utilisation.
The minister also appreciated NIS partners for their support in the provision of the technology devices and requested for more support in the deployment of technology devices to all land borders in Nigeria. The Aregbesola commended NIS, Oyo State Command as well as the Zonal Command, saying the new complex would serve as a factor to stimulate dedication and passion for service delivery.
On his part, the NIS Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede, said that the edifice would add value to the services NIS delivered to the people.
“A good working environment will enhance productivity and I assure the minister of proper maintenance of the new office complex,” Babandede said.
Also, the NIS Comptroller in Oyo State, Babangida Usman, said the inauguration of the edifice marked an historical event in the history of NIS Oyo State command.
Babangida said that the command since inception had witnessed several infrastructural development and different leadership.
He said the new edifice became a reality with the support of NIS Comptroller-General and the minister in order to provide a more conducive working environment for the officers and men of the command.
Babangida said that the office would go a long way in enhancing effective and efficient service delivery in Oyo State and Nigeria in general.
