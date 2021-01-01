World
Covid-19: UK Pledges £47m Aid To Nigeria, Eight Others
The United Kingdom is releasing £47million in aid to provide food, nutrition, water and shelter for vulnerable families in nine countries and regions.
It said £7million of the funding would be made available in Nigeria through the World Food Programme (WFP) and is estimated to reach 430,000 individuals with unconditional food assistance and nutrition support for 108 days.
This was contained in a statement, yesterday, by the Deputy British High Commission, titled, ‘Covid-19: UK pledges an extra £47million of aid for families hit by hunger around the world including £7million to Nigeria.’
It noted that new United Nations data revealed that humanitarian crises were worsening around the world, with 235 million people expected to require urgent assistance compared to 175million people at the start of 2020.
The statement said food, nutrition, water, childhood vaccinations and shelter are all urgently needed to help families in some of the largest humanitarian crises around the world.
“An increasing number of Nigerians affected by the conflict in the North are suffering acute food insecurity with malnutrition rates worryingly high,” the commission noted.
The UK said it was lobbying international donors to provide more funding, and calling for all conflict parties to allow safe, sustained, and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need of assistance; including 1.24million people the UN estimated are living in areas currently inaccessible to humanitarian actors due to insecurity in the North-East.
It stated, “The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in northeast Nigeria is also increasing, having risen to 8.9million people as we enter 2021.
“Over 3.4million are living in acute food insecurity at crisis or worse levels in North-East Nigeria, including 1.2million living in areas that are inaccessible areas due to insecurity. This is set to increase to 5million people in the next lean season (June–August 2021) if immediate mitigating actions are not taken.”
The UK is the second-largest humanitarian donor to Nigeria, providing £85million in lifesaving assistance in 2020/21 alone, as part of an overall £258million of UK development funding in Nigeria.
It noted that the UN Humanitarian Response Plan remains significantly underfunded and access remains a major obstacle.
The statement explained that the UK Special Envoy for Humanitarian Affairs, Nick Dyer, during his visit to Nigeria in November, urged the government, the UN and the international community for increased collective action to mitigate the deteriorating food insecurity and to address humanitarian access and protection of civilians concerns.
Commenting on the pledge, the UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab said, “Hundreds of millions of people living in the world’s largest humanitarian crises are struggling to survive, threatened by conflict, starvation and Coronavirus.
World
UN Agency Seeks Extra $204m For Zimbabwe As Hunger Bites
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) yesterday appealed for an additional 204 million dollars to support four million of the most food insecure Zimbabweans for the next six months.
Francesca Erdelmann, WFP Zimbabwe’s representative said this in Harare.
Drought in 2019 and this year have left millions facing hunger.
That includes about one-third of the rural population, who are expected to face “crisis’’ or “emergency’’ levels of hunger, and 2.3 million hungry urban dwellers, WFP said.
An economic recession during the past two years has compounded the problem for the country of 15 million people.
“We are deeply concerned that if WFP does not receive enough funding to reach the four million people it intends to, families will be further pushed to the limit,” Erdelmann said.
The additional funding would allow WFP to provide the minimum amount of emergency food assistance to the most vulnerable 3.5 million rural and 550,000 urban citizens.
While COVID-19 had aggravated food insecurity in both rural and urban areas of the country, WFP said many of its traditional donors were also struggling in the wake of the impact of the pandemic on their own economies.
Zimbabwe spent 458 million dollars importing food, mostly grains during the first nine months of this year compared to 140.5 million dollars during the same period in 2019, according to treasury data.
World
Saudi Rushes Trial Of Women’s Rights Activist
Saudi authorities are rushing through the trial of a prominent women’s rights activist who campaigned for the right to drive, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said yesterday.
Loujain al-Hathloul was detained in May 2018 along with other activists. Most of them were campaigning for the right to drive, which was granted one month later. They were accused in court of terrorism-related crimes.
Her case was transferred to the Specialised Criminal Court in November where three hearings had already been held. A verdict is expected to be announced during a fourth hearing, scheduled for Dec. 21.
However, family members were also informed this week of another hearing at the previous court, “creating more confusion and uncertainty surrounding al-Hathloul’s case,’’ HRW said.
The group has previously criticised the Specialised Criminal Court for unfair trials and lengthy jail sentences for human rights activists.
“The Saudi authorities are trying to publicly stigmatise Loujain al-Hathloul,’’ said Adam Coogle, Deputy Middle East Director at HRW.
Al-Hathloul faces charges that carry a potential sentence of 20 years in prison, HRW said.
