Niger Delta
COVID-19: Okowa Orders Partial Lockdown In Delta
Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has ordered a partial lockdown of all public activities across the state, as a result of the second wave of COVID-19.
The new directive is contained in a circular dated December 24th, 2020 which was issued and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie,
According to the circular, all public gatherings have been reduced to only 50 persons while night clubs, bars, recreational centres are not exempted.
“While wishing Deltans and residents in the State the compliments of the season, the State Government wishes to remind all of the exigencies that have been imposed on the world at large by the COVID-19 pandemic for several months now. And based on the advice of medical experts on the resurgence of a second wave of the pandemic, which is reportedly more virulent, there have been serious health concerns across the globe.
“In view of this development, and in line with the recent Federal Government advisory, His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State has directed the general observance of a number of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines which include the mandatory use of face masks, hand washing or use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and social distancing.
“In the meantime, all night clubs are closed with effect from 25th December 2020. Furthermore:
“All informal and formal festivity events including weddings, burials, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than 50 persons.
“All bars, lounges, restaurants, eateries, event centres, cinema houses as well as recreational venues are to operate at not more than 50 per cent capacity.
“Overloading of vehicles should be discouraged and it is mandatory for passengers or commuters to use face masks while drivers should ensure good ventilation and sanitary condition of vehicles.
“All public spaces should run on 50 per cent capacity basis; virtual meetings should be encouraged for business purposes and among social groups. All government staff below grade level 12 are to proceed on extended Christmas holidays till further notice
“All malls, shopping centres, markets and other business centres must adopt the earlier mentioned protocols and guidelines in the use of face masks, hand washing and social distancing.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Curfew: Churches In C’River Hold Morning Services
Churches in Cross River State have rescheduled their cross-over programmes following the new COVID-19 restrictions in the state.
The Tide reports that some churches commenced their cross-over services by 11am as against the usual vigil programmes of the past.
Leaders of the churches had boasted that their cross over programmes would not be shelved because of the curfew in the state and as such rescheduled to suit governments directives.
Following the second wave of COVID-19 and increased criminal activities in Cross River, the state government had ordered the enforcement of a 10pm to 6am curfew.
In a statement made available to newsmen, the Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI) said, “Due to a very recent Government Directives (and we are obedient people), we have adjusted our Passover Service to start 2pm and end by 7.30pm Thursday 31st December, 2020”.
The statement called on members to readjust their programmes and attend accordingly, “Members, leaders, workers, heads of departments, transport unit, committees etc. Please take note” the statement added.
Niger Delta
AIG Tasks Promoted Officers On Selfless Service
The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, Yenagoa, AIG Austin Agbonlahor, has decorated 12 newly promoted officers, charging them on selfless service to the country.
Agbonlahor, gave the charge yesterday, in Yenagoa, during the decoration ceremony of the officers.
The newly promoted Officers are Sermion Udom, Aaron Bassey and F.S. Ekanem, as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), while Hassan Yahaya got promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).
Other ACPs are Suleiman Abdulahi, Damola Victor, Abdukarim Nuhu, Adamu Danusa, Bello Tukur and Elemuba Eugene.
The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Kelvin Lafia, was promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police alongside Ewebelem Basil.
Agbonlahor, while congratulating the newly promoted officers on their well-deserved elevation, charged them to deploy their intellect and demonstrate sound professional judgment in their decisions at all times.
The AIG also called on officers serving in the zone to commit themselves to service of the nation and humanity at large.
“This promotion comes with higher responsibility, so, in all you do always have that at the back of your mind.
“Double efforts at carrying out your duties professionally, especially at this time that the nation and the world is faced with series of security challenges,” he said.
The AIG advised the newly promoted officers to remain steadfast as they faced tougher challenges in their career.
He also advised them to always remain loyal to the police authority, in order to succeed in their career.
Speaking on behalf of the elevated officers, DCP Udom, commended the Presidency and the Police Service Commission for finding them worthy of promotion.
He said the promotion was a call to higher responsibility, to the general public and the nation at large.
Udom pledged on behalf of the officers to put in their best to protect lives and property of citizens at all times.
Niger Delta
Edo Teachers Give Govt 14-Day Strike Notice
THE Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Edo State has issued a fourteen-day indefinite strike notice to the Godwin Obaseki’s administration for failing to meet its financial obligations to the union.
The communiqué was signed by the Chairman, Pius Okhueleigbe, Assistant General-Secretary Mike Modesty, and four other executive members.
The union, on December 8, gave the government 21 days to fulfil all its promises to the teachers or they would embark on indefinite strike.
In Wednesday’s communiqué, the union noted that the 14-day strike notice, which took effect from December 29, was to enable the government meet its demands.
It said: “Edo Best programme needs urgent surgical examination to determine its true state and so the government can correct the window dressing and improve on the fortunes of the programme.
“The contributory pension scheme started in 2017, but if primary school teachers are to enroll, the tier of government that will be responsible for the monthly remittance of 10 per cent to the pension account of individual teachers must have the resources to do so and cater for the accrued gratuities’ entitlements of teachers, prior to the start of the scheme, as provided for in the law.
“We call for the removal of Mary Oseghale as the Acting Education Secretary of Esan Northeast Local Government Authority, as we have declared her persona non-grata. Primary school teachers must continue to mobilise for indefinite strike while awaiting further directives from the state executive on the take-off date.” the statement posits.
