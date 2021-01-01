COVID-19: Okowa Orders Partial Lockdown In Delta

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has ordered a partial lockdown of all public activities across the state, as a result of the second wave of COVID-19.

The new directive is contained in a circular dated December 24th, 2020 which was issued and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie,

According to the circular, all public gatherings have been reduced to only 50 persons while night clubs, bars, recreational centres are not exempted.

“While wishing Deltans and residents in the State the compliments of the season, the State Government wishes to remind all of the exigencies that have been imposed on the world at large by the COVID-19 pandemic for several months now. And based on the advice of medical experts on the resurgence of a second wave of the pandemic, which is reportedly more virulent, there have been serious health concerns across the globe.

“In view of this development, and in line with the recent Federal Government advisory, His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State has directed the general observance of a number of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines which include the mandatory use of face masks, hand washing or use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and social distancing.

“In the meantime, all night clubs are closed with effect from 25th December 2020. Furthermore:

“All informal and formal festivity events including weddings, burials, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than 50 persons.

“All bars, lounges, restaurants, eateries, event centres, cinema houses as well as recreational venues are to operate at not more than 50 per cent capacity.

“Overloading of vehicles should be discouraged and it is mandatory for passengers or commuters to use face masks while drivers should ensure good ventilation and sanitary condition of vehicles.

“All public spaces should run on 50 per cent capacity basis; virtual meetings should be encouraged for business purposes and among social groups. All government staff below grade level 12 are to proceed on extended Christmas holidays till further notice

“All malls, shopping centres, markets and other business centres must adopt the earlier mentioned protocols and guidelines in the use of face masks, hand washing and social distancing.

By: Albert Ograka, Asaba