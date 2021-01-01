Niger Delta
Bayelsa’s 2021 Appropriation Bill Gets Assent
Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has signed the 2021 bill of N329.29 billion into law.
The governor had on November 26 presented an estimate of N290.295 billion tagged, ‘Budget of Growth’ to the State House of Assembly.
While assenting to the bill in Government House, Yenagoa, Diri said the increase in the figure would address areas of deficit identified in the appropriation bill as well as assist in the infrastructure development of the state.
A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as noting that the increase in the 2021 budget was intended to tackle the completion of the three senatorial roads, the AIT/Igbogene ring road project and construction of the Gloryland Drive in addition to rehabilitation of the internal roads within the Yenagoa metropolis.
Diri said: “We had a challenging year 2020. All what we anticipated did not go as planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown across the country.
“The three senatorial roads will receive expedited attention. The Gloryland Drive, AIT/Igbogene ring road project and the internal roads in Yenagoa that are in a state of disrepair will receive immediate attention as we go into 2021.”
He urged the people, particularly, youths and business firms, to take advantage of areas of the budget that would aid creation of jobs and wealth.
He added: “This administration is tagged Government of Prosperity. What we mean by prosperity is that our government needs to provide an enabling environment for our youths and women to be engaged so that they can earn a living.
“This is why we started the DiriBoost Empowerment Scheme, agricultural financing through the Central Bank of Nigeria as well as encouraging small and medium scale enterprises. These are some of the ways our state can grow.”
While commending the leadership of the state Assembly for the expeditious passage of the bill, the governor stressed the need to sustain the existing harmony between the executive and legislative arms of government, which he said was necessary for the stability and overall development of the state.
Presenting the budget, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Abraham Ingobere, explained that the increase in the estimate was necessitated by various parameters, which include the price of crude oil, projects to be executed and the need to beef up the internally generated revenue.
Niger Delta
Curfew: Churches In C’River Hold Morning Services
Churches in Cross River State have rescheduled their cross-over programmes following the new COVID-19 restrictions in the state.
The Tide reports that some churches commenced their cross-over services by 11am as against the usual vigil programmes of the past.
Leaders of the churches had boasted that their cross over programmes would not be shelved because of the curfew in the state and as such rescheduled to suit governments directives.
Following the second wave of COVID-19 and increased criminal activities in Cross River, the state government had ordered the enforcement of a 10pm to 6am curfew.
In a statement made available to newsmen, the Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI) said, “Due to a very recent Government Directives (and we are obedient people), we have adjusted our Passover Service to start 2pm and end by 7.30pm Thursday 31st December, 2020”.
The statement called on members to readjust their programmes and attend accordingly, “Members, leaders, workers, heads of departments, transport unit, committees etc. Please take note” the statement added.
Niger Delta
AIG Tasks Promoted Officers On Selfless Service
The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, Yenagoa, AIG Austin Agbonlahor, has decorated 12 newly promoted officers, charging them on selfless service to the country.
Agbonlahor, gave the charge yesterday, in Yenagoa, during the decoration ceremony of the officers.
The newly promoted Officers are Sermion Udom, Aaron Bassey and F.S. Ekanem, as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), while Hassan Yahaya got promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).
Other ACPs are Suleiman Abdulahi, Damola Victor, Abdukarim Nuhu, Adamu Danusa, Bello Tukur and Elemuba Eugene.
The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Kelvin Lafia, was promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police alongside Ewebelem Basil.
Agbonlahor, while congratulating the newly promoted officers on their well-deserved elevation, charged them to deploy their intellect and demonstrate sound professional judgment in their decisions at all times.
The AIG also called on officers serving in the zone to commit themselves to service of the nation and humanity at large.
“This promotion comes with higher responsibility, so, in all you do always have that at the back of your mind.
“Double efforts at carrying out your duties professionally, especially at this time that the nation and the world is faced with series of security challenges,” he said.
The AIG advised the newly promoted officers to remain steadfast as they faced tougher challenges in their career.
He also advised them to always remain loyal to the police authority, in order to succeed in their career.
Speaking on behalf of the elevated officers, DCP Udom, commended the Presidency and the Police Service Commission for finding them worthy of promotion.
He said the promotion was a call to higher responsibility, to the general public and the nation at large.
Udom pledged on behalf of the officers to put in their best to protect lives and property of citizens at all times.
Niger Delta
Edo Teachers Give Govt 14-Day Strike Notice
THE Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Edo State has issued a fourteen-day indefinite strike notice to the Godwin Obaseki’s administration for failing to meet its financial obligations to the union.
The communiqué was signed by the Chairman, Pius Okhueleigbe, Assistant General-Secretary Mike Modesty, and four other executive members.
The union, on December 8, gave the government 21 days to fulfil all its promises to the teachers or they would embark on indefinite strike.
In Wednesday’s communiqué, the union noted that the 14-day strike notice, which took effect from December 29, was to enable the government meet its demands.
It said: “Edo Best programme needs urgent surgical examination to determine its true state and so the government can correct the window dressing and improve on the fortunes of the programme.
“The contributory pension scheme started in 2017, but if primary school teachers are to enroll, the tier of government that will be responsible for the monthly remittance of 10 per cent to the pension account of individual teachers must have the resources to do so and cater for the accrued gratuities’ entitlements of teachers, prior to the start of the scheme, as provided for in the law.
“We call for the removal of Mary Oseghale as the Acting Education Secretary of Esan Northeast Local Government Authority, as we have declared her persona non-grata. Primary school teachers must continue to mobilise for indefinite strike while awaiting further directives from the state executive on the take-off date.” the statement posits.
