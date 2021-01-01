News
Adeeko Wins 2020 AU Continental Teacher Prize
A teacher at Baptist Boys’ High School in Ogun State, Olalekan Adeeko, has won the African Union Continental Teacher Prize 2020 for his work and dedication to the teaching profession.
He is the first Nigerian to win the prestigious award at the virtual event held in Addis Ababa on December 21, 2020.
Olalekan said, yesterday, that he dedicated it to all inspirational teachers in Nigeria and on the African Continent.
For the 2020 edition of the African Union Continental Teacher Awards, prizes of $10, 000 each were awarded to top African teachers at the secondary school level.
The AU Teacher Prize has been established as a means for demonstrating respect for teachers and the teaching profession, by encouraging and celebrating the committed teachers in Africa.
The prize raises the status of teaching, facilitates sharing of best practices in teacher excellence, and inspires the best possible candidates to join the teaching profession.
Furthermore, the AU Teacher Prize is meant to serve as a catalyst for similar programmes at regional and national levels.
Through a competitive process, the winning teachers were selected for engaging in quality teaching which results in high standards of student achievement; encouraging desirable behaviour among students through positive feedback and other methods; positive engagement with fellow teachers encouraging mutual learning.
Olalekan, who was the 1st runner up at the 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year, winner of Inspirational Educator of the Year in 2019, and 1st runner up the President’s Teachers & Schools Excellence Award in 2019, has been involved in several educational projects and interventions in Ogun State and Nigeria in the last 15 years.
A Microsoft Certified Educator and Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert, Adeeko, was awarded a Teaching Excellence & Achievement Fellowship in Washington DC in 2015 by United States Department of States and International Research & Exchanges Board (IREX).
He was awarded Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert, Dubai in 2015, Singapore in 2018, and became a fellow in Paris, 2019.
He is specialist in Education Technology and 21st Century Learning Design.
All these, he has achieved through persistent pursuit of his goals and relentless hard work.
His new found love is Data Science with a special interest in how to use data and Artificial Intelligence to promote UN Sustainable Goal 4 – Quality Education.
During the lockdown, he played an important role in the OgunDigiClass project of the Ogun State Government, and also helped several schools transit to remote learning.
Olalekan has trained over 10,000 teachers in 19 states in Nigeria, and represented the state and country at international programmes and competition in Ghana, Mauritius, South Africa, Kenya, Dubai, Singapore, France and United States in the last 10 years.
He won the 1st Prize Union Bank Edtech Challenge with the development of Edubox; a device that brings online educational contents to communities without internet access to bridge education divide and promote inclusive and equitable quality education.
He is the co-founder of Tedprime hub, an edtech social enterprise with projects like Codeliners, Edo Girls Can Code, Teach Right and STEM HER, all to advocate for 21st century teaching and learning and promote STEM/coding in schools.
RSG Closes Creek Road, Bille, Bonny, Nembe Jetties To Traffic …Reopens Kidney Island For Shell Operations
The Rivers State Government has ordered the closure of the ever-busy Creek Road, Bille, Bonny and Nembe jetties in the heart of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.
The state government made the announcement in a statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The statement reads, “The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that Creek Road, Bille, Bonny and Nembe Jetties, will be closed from Tuesday, January 5 to Saturday, January 9, 2021.
“The temporary closure is to enable government carry out extensive sanitation work in the area.
“Government warns that any trader or boat operator who goes to Creek Road and the aforementioned jetties for any form of business will face the full wrath of the law.
“Law enforcement agencies are directed to ensure that the closure of Creek Road and Bonny-Billie-Nembe Jetties, is enforced and that violators are brought to book”, Ebiri added.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, after a meeting with the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, has directed the immediate reopening of Kidney Island in Port Harcourt for the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to resume operations.
Speaking after the meeting, Kyari commended Governor Nyesom Wike and the Government of Rivers State for their cooperation.
He hoped the further discussions would help resolve the underlying issues.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Kwara Promotes 1,600 Civil Servants
The Kwara State Civil Service Commission has promoted more than 1,600 civil servants who passed the 2019 promotion examination and oral interview.
Commission’s Chair, Habeebat Yusuf stated this last Wednesday in Ilorin in a statement made available to newsmen.
The statement said that the promoted officers were from different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and were from Grade Level 07 to Grade Level 17.
According to Yusuf, the promoted personnel were evaluated using the new Performance Management System.
The chair expressed the commission’s appreciation to Governor Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for approving the promotion exercise.
She urged civil servants in the state to be proactive in their duties.
NIS Not Fully Satisfying Nigerians In Passport Issuance – Minister
The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has admitted that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) still has challenges meeting the number of applications for Nigerian passports annually.
Aregbesola stated this yesterday during the virtual inauguration of the newly completed Office Complex of the NIS, Oyo State Command in Ibadan.
The minister said much still needed to be done to satisfy the desires of Nigerians in terms of processing and prompt delivery of passports to applicants.
He said the service was aware of the complaints of Nigerians on the issue and was working assiduously to meet up with their expectations.
“NIS is not only for passport issuance, there is issue of Immigration management as well as border patrol.
“I want to commend the service for gradual adoption of technology in immigration management and border patrol and I want to emphasise that this is the way to go,” Aregbesola said.
He commended officers and men of NIS for being conversant with the application of technology and its effective utilisation.
The minister also appreciated NIS partners for their support in the provision of the technology devices and requested for more support in the deployment of technology devices to all land borders in Nigeria. The Aregbesola commended NIS, Oyo State Command as well as the Zonal Command, saying the new complex would serve as a factor to stimulate dedication and passion for service delivery.
On his part, the NIS Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede, said that the edifice would add value to the services NIS delivered to the people.
“A good working environment will enhance productivity and I assure the minister of proper maintenance of the new office complex,” Babandede said.
Also, the NIS Comptroller in Oyo State, Babangida Usman, said the inauguration of the edifice marked an historical event in the history of NIS Oyo State command.
Babangida said that the command since inception had witnessed several infrastructural development and different leadership.
He said the new edifice became a reality with the support of NIS Comptroller-General and the minister in order to provide a more conducive working environment for the officers and men of the command.
Babangida said that the office would go a long way in enhancing effective and efficient service delivery in Oyo State and Nigeria in general.
