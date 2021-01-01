Featured
2021 Dev Agenda’ll Address Citizens’ Needs, Economy, Infrastructure -Wike …Ban On Illegal Motor Parks, Street Trading, Illegal Mechanic Shops Takes Effect, Jan 4
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has pledged the resolve of his administration to create a more robust business environment that will stimulate economic growth, empowerment and create tangible jobs for Rivers people in 2021.
In his New Year broadcast to Rivers people, yesterday, Wike said that having laid the development foundation for the state, efforts shall be concerted in 2021 in building Rivers State into the desired dream.
According to the governor, his administration’s agenda for the state has been clear from the beginning, with pragmatic approach adopted in addressing the critical concerns of the people.
Such concerns, he said, had included the sustenance of peace and security, education, affordable healthcare, fixing the infrastructural deficit and driving better economic growth, and social progress for the state.
“Today, we express our gratitude to God and our people not only for the opportunity to serve but also for the achievements we have recorded, which now forms the foundations for our drive towards greater levels of development, economic growth, better life and secured future for our people.
“But, we also concede to the fact that there’s much more to be done to realize the Rivers State of our dreams: a progressive state with fabulous infrastructures, quality education, affordable healthcare and boundless economic opportunities for all who live in it.
“We will, therefore, continue in 2021 to focus on the fundamental task of creating a new Rivers State through prudent, efficient and transparent management of available resources.
“Essentially, we shall continue to upgrade and expand educational infrastructure and services across all levels of the education system.
“There is no better guarantee for the future progress of our state and the nation than to ensure that every child has the realistic access to the transformational light of education and skills acquisition.
“We shall also continue to prioritize healthcare delivery and ensure that everyone has access to affordable primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services.”
The governor noted that 2020 was a challenging year, made worse by a mismanaged national economy in recession, corona virus pandemic, escalated insecurity, corruption and socio-political tensions.
He said these made life horrible for millions of struggling families and ordinary Nigerians in the face of dwindling revenues, rising inflation, poverty and unemployment.
Nevertheless, he said the state reasonably advanced her development agenda and efforts at building a financially responsible and socially equitable state.
“Accordingly, 2020 also proved to be a very busy and eventful year for our state, especially in project execution and delivery of social services to our people.
“As customary, we initiated and completed a record number of development projects with tremendous socio-economic impact while several others, including the multi-billion Naira flyovers, received reasonable funding and construction attention in 2020.”
Wike also announced the line up of some completed projects billed for inauguration beginning from the 4th of January, 2021, which include the Mother and Child Hospital and the Real Madrid Academy new buildings, as well as the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover.
Others, according to him, are the Sakpenwa – Bori dual carriage way, the Abonnema Ring Road, the 10-kilometre Bolo internal roads, and the Eteo – Sime – Nowan – Kira road.
“We also wish to restate our commitment to recruit 5,000 youths into the state’s public service in 2021 to reduce the unemployment rate and give the beneficiaries a new ease of life.”
The governor noted that there was a second wave of the Coronavirus experienced in the state, and issued a warning to those who continue to disregard adherence to Covid-19 protocols of the danger they cause other law-abiding residents.
“It is necessary to remind everyone of our responsibility to adhere strictly to the existing protocols on compulsory wearing of face masks, maintenance of social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and the regular use of hand sanitizers so that we can reasonably prevent the rate of transmission and avoid needless deaths from the disease”.
The governor expressed government’s dismay with the continuing flouting of the ban on trading, the creation of illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces as well as the erection of illegal kiosks along the streets and other public spaces.
“Apart from constituting public nuisance, these activities and structures obstruct traffic flow and pose serious threats to public safety and security to the extent no responsible government can tolerate.
“With the grace period over therefore, we have no other option than to order immediate clampdown and put a final stop to these illegal operations from January 4, 2021”, Wike added.
Let’s Unite To Confront Common Enemies, Atiku Tells Nigerians
The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to unite to confront the common enemies bedevilling all, such as the virus, terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.
Atiku made the call in his New Year message, yesterday.
“As we embrace this New Year with brighter hopes of restoration, let us do so with even a stronger commitment to unity, cooperation and mutual love. Let us work as one people, under one God with one country to call home”.
Atiku, who enumerated various challenges that Nigeria faces locally and internationally, said “we can only overcome, if we pull together as a people.
“Just like it was with the deadly virus, we are exposed to a common threat of terrorism, kidnapping and sundry criminalities; threat of economic meltdown, unemployment and poverty; and, even our solution to the problem of climate change must be within the focus of conserving the planet we call home.
“We cannot wholly defeat any of these threats if we refuse to cooperate and work together irrespective of our intangible differences.
“As Nigerians, we are all aware of the challenges that bedevil the country. We need not begin to enumerate them.
“But what we must not let happen is allowing our weakness to wall our strength. Our diversity offers a rare opportunity of plural perspectives to finding a solution to our problems.
“If we fail to take that advantage, we would be weaker while the problems keep growing bigger and the blame will be on us.
The full message read, “It is with a glad heart that I welcome everyone to the New Year, 2021.
“The out-gone year was quite dramatic and it is only by the grace of the Almighty God that we survived to witness the succeeding year.
“It is cheering that we are entering the New Year with refreshing news of a handful of certified vaccines against the dreaded Covid-19 virus. And better still is news of commencement of vaccination in some parts of the world. I am expectant that the vaccine(s) would soon be available for vaccination in Nigeria. It is also hoped that very soon life would return to normal.
“As a country, we have taken our share of the blow that Covid-19 dealt to the globe. And worst still, we suffered a multi-facet downcast on account of lazy and uninspiring leadership from the government at the centre – most especially.
“But just as I often do, I pray that God should heal the hearts of families who have lost loved ones to the disease, as well as those who died on account of insecurity and ringing poverty occasioned by a poor management of our national economy.
“The damage that the pandemic had done to our lives remains and it would take some time for us to overcome. However, bad as the virus was, the fundamental lesson that the scourge reinforces is our bond as one species of Homo sapiens, in which an attack on one is an attack on all.
“Moving forward, we would require the same kind of cooperation that it takes to develop an antidote to Covid-19, to come up with solutions to many of the other ills that confront our world. Perhaps, that is the lesson to be taken from the pandemic, and it should be our pathway into the New Year,” he added.
We’ll Complete Opobo Section Of Unity Road In Jan, Wike Reassures
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the completion of the Opobo axis of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, which would attract development to Opobo Kingdom, is top priority to his administration.
Wike gave the assurance at the ceremony to mark the 150 years’ anniversary of the founding of Opobo Kingdom in Opobo Town, last Monday.
The governor, who expressed delight that Opobo people and friends could drive by road to participate in the 150 years’ anniversary of the kingdom, assured that the road would be completed and commissioned in January, 2021.
“As you’re coming from the Ogoni area, you’ll see that we have finished the first phase of Sakpenwa-Bori Road; full dualisation. Now, we believe that the second phase will take it to Kono with streetlights installed.
“That will ease movement and reduce the level of crime in that place. We are happy that you can drive from Bori, and within five minutes, you’re heading to Opobo.
“When that road is completed, it will bring development. I’m glad that I made a promise to the people of Opobo. We believe that by ending of January, 2021, that we will come back to commission the road”.
The governor also noted the efforts of federal lawmaker, who represents Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency, Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante, in connecting Opobo Kingdom to the national grid in a bid to solve the age-long problem of lack of electricity in the area.
Wike said his administration would continue to support developmental plans of the kingdom that would make life easy for them.
“I’m happy with the move to connect you to the national grid. That project is a constituency project of one of your own who represents Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency, that is Awaji-Inombek Abiante.
“It is important for us to elect those who have commitment, who believe in the development of the people and that young man has shown that connecting Opobo to national grid is very important”.
The governor also donated N50miliion to support the building of a befitting palace for King Jaja of Opobo.
The Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja said the sitting of Opobo on the banks of the Imo River was well calculated plan in 1870, because the kingdom strategically became an important commercial settlement to compete with Lagos in volume of Nigerian International Trade.
Douglas-Jaja, who is also the chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, said in the wake of World War 11, the British closed the Opobo seaport, which destroyed the commercial strength of Opobo Kingdom.
According to him, the Nigeria Government has since failed to acknowledge the subsisting commercial potentials of Opobo.
“The road, today, we are glad to acknowledge, opens up a new page in the development process of Opobo, a page that will see our youths, instead of migrating to Port Harcourt and other cities, will be attracted to remain here because they can be gainfully employed as well as enjoy the befits of modern living”.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja said Opobo people had lived together in peace without violent attacks on each other during and after the 20 years of legal war in the kingdom.
Gogo-Jaja said the people of Opobo, particularly thanked Wike for demonstrating love towards them by his commitment to complete the Opobo axis of the Ogoni Unity Road to enable them drive him by road.
