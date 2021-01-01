For The Record
2020: Nigeria In 12 Months
The year 2020 has been dreadful, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a look at events that shaped the year.
The first month of the year gave an insight into the weird things to expect as bomb blast at Gamboru in Borno State killed over 30 people and injured 35 others just three days after gunmen razed homes and killed 19 people in Tawari, Kogi State.
Another trouble for university students
Lassa fever outbreak also killed at least 29 people in 11 states during the month.
Twenty-six months after killing her husband, Maryam Sanda was sentenced to death by hanging.
The most discussed issue of the month was the decision of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, to sack Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and to declare Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who came a distant fourth during the governorship poll as the Governor of Imo State.
The Federal Government declared the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun launched by the six states of the South West as illegal.
The royal battle in Kano resumed as the then Emir, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll, was probed by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission over alleged sale of landed property belonging to the Kano Emirate Council.
Fifty nine-year-old Beninese singer and songwriter, Angélique Kidjo, won the Best World Music Album award at the 62nd Grammy Award, defeating Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.
The month ended with the report of an 18-year-old man, Marvellous Luka, allegedly raping his 70-year-old grandmother in Plateau.
Well, it did not end there as US President, Donald Trump, expanded the travel ban to include Nigeria and five other countries. In fact, it was erroneously reported by some media outlets that the founder of Living Faith Bible Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, was denied a visa by the US.
It was not all weird as three aid workers, who were held hostage since December, 2019, were released in Borno State.
February: COVID-19
COVID-19, coronavirus
The first case of COVID-19 was reported in the commercial city of Lagos as an Italian citizen tested positive for the virus.
As of December 29, the virus infected 85,560 and killed 1,267 in the 36 states and FCT.
The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) directed prospective Umrah pilgrims to shelve their plans for the Lesser Hajj as global efforts to contain COVID-19 heightened.
Earlier in the month, the Lagos State Government banned commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada on major routes, which led to protests and arrests.
Kano also banned street begging in the state.
Suspected Boko Haram insurgents set ablaze several vehicles carrying passengers, killing at least 30 in Auno, Borno State.
A former governor and lawmaker representing Yobe East, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, sponsored a bill to rehabilitate repentant Boko Haram insurgents.
Nigerians were shocked that international flights to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos were diverted to Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, due to poor weather and complications with new equipment.
Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sentenced a former spokesman of the PDP, Olisa Metuh, to seven years imprisonment.
He joined other high profile inmates, including a former governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame; a former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, and a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, at the Kuje Custodial Centre.
Hours to his inauguration, the Supreme Court sacked David Lyon of the APC as Governor-elect of Bayelsa State on the grounds that his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the November 16 governorship election in the state.
Duoye Diri of the PDP who came second during the poll was sworn in as the governor of the state.
INEC also de-registered over 70 political parties in the country.
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, kicked over what he termed “unfortunate reports” in mainstream media and comments on the social media berating the appearance of his four wives during his swearing in and the fact that he has 27 children.
A former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, also “kicked”, describing as political vendetta the decision by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to take over his residence and company over “debts to the tune of N900 million.”
A report of alleged attempts by the Federal Government to hand over about $100 million the United States authorities said was stolen by a former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, to Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, a top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also generated uproar.
The month also witnessed a royal scuffle as the Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, allegedly punched the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, during a peace meeting in the state.
In sports, D’Tigers, the men’s senior basketball team, booked qualification for the Olympics through the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, while D’Tigress qualified for the games via the FIBA Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament in Serbia.
March: Emir Sanusi II deposed
Emir Muhammadu Sanusi ll of Kano was dethroned over disrespect to the Office of the Governor of the state and other government agencies.
The 14th Emir of Kano from the Fulani Sullubawa clan was banished to Awe, a remote area in Nasarawa State.
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje appointed Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano.
Suleiman Achimugu, a former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), became Nigeria’s first fatality from COVID-19 as confirmed cases hit 139 in 11 states and the FCT.
Some states announced partial lockdown.
An explosion at Abule-Ado, Lagos State, killed at least 15 people and destroyed around 50 buildings.
Boko Haram insurgents with rocket-propelled grenades and other heavy weaponry ambushed an army lorry and incinerated it, killing about 70 Nigerian soldiers in Gorgi, a village in Borno State.
The attack came hours after Boko Haram gunmen attacked a Chadian army base on an island in Lake Chad, killing 92 soldiers.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) commenced indefinite strike following the inability of the Federal Government to address the issues raised by the union.
April: Adieu, Abba Kyari
Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died in a private hospital in Lagos after battling COVID-19.
Gravediggers in Kano reported a mysterious increase in deaths. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kano tripled from 77 to 219 as health authorities ramped up “verbal autopsies”.
State officials insisted that most of the fatalities were due to other diseases rather than COVID-19.
Twenty one employees of ExxonMobil from Akwa Ibom State were arrested for violating state quarantine standards in Rivers State, but were released when the union threatened industrial action.
Nigeria protested the maltreatment of citizens as scores of Nigerians and other Africans in Guangzhou, China, were evicted from their apartments and hotel rooms by Chinese authorities.
Katsina witnessed more banditry attacks, with over 40 deaths reported.
May: Curbing COVID-19
Governors across Northern states agreed to ban the almajiri system as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Sixty-five boys tested positive in Kaduna, 91 in Jigawa, eight in Gombe and seven in Bauchi.
Vera Uwaila Omosuwa (22), a microbiology student at the University of Benin, Edo State, was raped and brutally assaulted in a church where she went to study.
She died two days later. #JusticeForUwa trended for days as Nigerians called on the authorities to apprehend her killers.
Lagos Judge, Mojisola Dada, sentenced Olalekan Hameed to death by hanging in Nigeria’s first ever virtual ruling during the lockdown.
At least 20 people were killed when Boko Haram insurgents attacked Gajigana, Borno State, as faithful were preparing to break Ramadan fast in the first attack of its kind since the Muslim holy month began.
President Buhari signed Executive Order 10 which grants financial autonomy to two other arms of government – state legislature and judiciary across the 36 states.
Evacuation of Nigerians stranded abroad continued in the wake of the pandemic.
June: Shooting in the villa, APC crisis
The Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, was arrested after shooting at Buhari’s nephew and aide, Sabiu Yusuf, when the latter allegedly refused to go into self-isolation after a trip to Lagos.
President Buhari ordered a probe of the incident while the First Lady urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to release her aide.
Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents reportedly killed 69 persons at Foduma Kolomaiya village, 11 kilometres away from Gazaure town of Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.
Over 300 cows were also killed as the insurgents rustled nearly 1,000. Other attacks were reported in Monguno and Nganzai.
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State joined PDP days after he was disqualified from contesting in the primary of the APC for the 2020 governorship election in the state.
The Court of Appeal affirmed the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of APC.
The party sacked the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Oshiomhole and set up a Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.
Buhari sent the name of Monica Dongban-Mensem to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive President of the Court of Appeal.
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) accepted the nomination of two-time Nigerian Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as its Director General (DG).
US-based streaming company, Netflix, paired up with filmmaker, Mo Abudu, owner of EbonyLife TV (ELTV), to create two new TV series and several films.
July: Airports reopening, Magu’s probe, suspension
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos re-established domestic flights after a three-month shutdown; other airports were to open soon.
Olumide Akpata emerged President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), defeating his closest rival, Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), and Dele Adesina (SAN). Apata became the first non-SAN President of the NBA.
President Muhammadu Buhari suspended the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, as the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel grilled Magu over various allegations levelled against him.
The first female combat helicopter pilot of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Tolulope Arotile, died in a road accident at the NAF Base, Kaduna, after sustaining head injuries.
The acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, fainted during an investigative hearing at the National Assembly.
Five aid workers abducted in June in Borno State were killed by ISWAP insurgents.
In sports, Kamaru Usman Usman, UFC’s Welterweight Champion, pulled in 1.3 million pay-per-view numbers in his title defence against Jorge Masvidal.
August: Blasphemy
Twenty two-year-old musician, Sharif Yahaya Aminu, was sentenced to death by hanging in Kano for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad; 13-year-old Omar Farouq was also sentenced to 10 years for blasphemy.
Security forces and members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) clashed in Enugu.
The army regained control of Kukawa, Borno, where ISWAP had taken hundreds captive.
Akinwumi Adesina was re-elected President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a second five-year term.
The Commander, Fagge Command of Kano State Hisbah Board, Ustaz Jamilu Yusuf, was arrested by operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) over involvement in trafficking of a one-year-old child.
Shinkafi Emirate Council accepted the resignation of the five members who relinquished their chieftaincy titles over the appointment of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, as Sadaukin Shinkafi.
September: Godwin wins
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Godwin Obaseki of the PDP as the winner of the Edo State governorship election. He defeated his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the APC.
The 26-year-old fast rising rapper, Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe, won the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition.
The Nigerian Army (NA) confirmed the killing of Mr Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, the most wanted criminal in Benue State.
Israel Adesanya, the UFC’s Middleweight champion pulled in 700,000 pay-per-view numbers in his title defence against Paulo Costa in September.
October: #EndSARS
Nigeria commemorated the 60th anniversary of its independence.
#EndSARS, a series of mass protests by young Nigerians against police brutality hit major cities in Nigeria.
The protests came to an end on October 20, when armed security personnel dispersed the crowd in Lekki, one of the iconic centres of the protest, leading to casualties and fatalities.
This led to vandalism and destruction of public and private property, including the palace of the Oba of Lagos, NPA headquarters and police stations.
Warehouses housing COVID-19 palliatives were also targeted and looted in many states, including the FCT.
United States Navy SEALs from the Naval Special Warfare Development Group rescued a 27-year-old American hostage held captive by gunmen near the border with Niger.
US refused to back Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as WTO DG.
November: Massacre
Zabarmari: Zulum leads funeral prayer of 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram
Boko Haram insurgents killed over 76 rice farmers in Zabarmari village, a rice farming community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.
Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation probed a claim by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, that he spent N19m on foreign trips during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A federal appeal court in the United Arab Emirates upheld the sentencing of Surajo Abubakar Muhammad and Saleh Yusuf Adamu to life in prison for funding Boko Haram.
Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, AbduRahman Ado Musa, Bashir Ali Yusuf and Muhammad Ibrahim Isa were given 10 years each.
The Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the remand of Senator Ali Ndume in prison over his inability to produce a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who jumped bail, stalling his ongoing N2bn money laundering trial since September.
Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, came under attack over a picture of her wearing a backless gown she posted on social media.
December: Abduction, Reps summon Buhari
The House of Representatives resolved to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over the killing of farmers and insecurity in the country.
The President refused to honour the invitation on the advice of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).
Gunmen abducted over 300 students of the Government Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State. The boys were later released.
Governments announced new measures following resurgence of COVID-19 infections.
The police arrested Abdulrasheed Maina in neighbouring Niger Republic and returned him to Nigeria to continue his trial.
FG reopened four land borders with a promise to open others before December 31.
Anthony Joshua defended his IBF, WBA and WBO titles as he brutally knocked out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round.
By: Abiodun Alade
For The Record
2021 Budget, Critical To Delivery Of Legacy Projects – Buhari
It gives me great pleasure today to sign the 2021 Appropriation Bill and the enabling 2020 Finance Bill into law. I would like to appreciate the National Assembly, and in particular, thank the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and indeed all distinguished and honourable leaders and members for their cooperation in expeditiously enacting these important money bills. This will enable their implementation to commence by 1st January 2021.
I commend the sustained mutual understanding, collaboration and high-level engagements between officials of the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government, which have made the accelerated enactment of these Bills possible.
We must maintain partnership in the interest of our people, regardless of any differences regarding the Legislative provisions governing our federal budgeting process.
You will recall that I laid the 2021 Appropriation Bill before the Joint Session of the National Assembly on 8th October, 2020, and forwarded the 2020 Finance Bill shortly thereafter. It is very gratifying, indeed, that the National Assembly has completed the important Appropriation process in good time.
The Passage of the 2021 Budget, before the commencement of the 2021 fiscal year, is further confirmation of our firm resolve to maintain a predictable January-to- December fiscal year, as provided for in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
This Administration remains committed to ensuring that the annual Appropriation Bill is presented to the National Assembly in good time for the passage of the Budget before the beginning of the fiscal year. I note, with pleasure, that a growing number of State Governments are now following our lead on this matter.
Towards this end, I have directed that efforts be made to ensure the earlier submission of the 2022-2024 Medium- Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, as well as the 2022 Appropriation Bill, to the National Assembly. Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to cooperate with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and more specifically, with the Budget Office of the Federation, to realize this very important objective.
I also wish to thank the National Assembly for completing its work on the 2020 Finance Bill. This Bill is very critical for the successful implementation of the 2021 Budget of “Economic Recovery and Resilience”. Its passage underscores our commitment, as a matter of routine practice, to support Federal Appropriation Bills with annual Finance Bills, designed to facilitate their implementation.
The 2021 Budget that I have just signed into law provides for aggregate expenditures of Thirteen-point- Five- Eight-Eight trillion Naira (N13.588 trillion), representing an increase of five Hundred and Five-point-Six-One Billion Naira (N505.61 billion) over the initial Executive proposal. The increase, however, includes the Three Hundred and Sixty-Five Billion naira (N365 billion) provision for up scaling the Nigeria Social Investment Programme, which I requested for after laying the Budget before the Legislature.
The Details of the Budget as passed by the National Assembly, and signed into law by me, will be provided by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, subsequently.
In designing the 2021 Budget, we deliberately chose to pursue an expansionary fiscal policy. As you are all aware, our economy recently lapsed into its second recession in four years. I mentioned during the presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill that we intend to use the Budget to accelerate our economic recovery process, promote social inclusion and strengthen the resilience of the economy. All Ministers are to ensure that their supervised Ministries, Departments and agencies achieve the objectives set for their sectors.
I am aware of the changes that the National Assembly has made to the 2021 Executive Budget proposal. We will examine these amendments and, where necessary, I will revert to the National Assembly with a request for amendment, virement or other appropriate adjustments to ensure that the core objectives of the Budget are accomplished.
In spite of the adverse impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s economy and the Government’s revenues, we have made appreciable progress in the implementation of the 2020 Budget. As at December 2020, we had released about One-point-Seven-Four-Eight Trillion Naira (N1.748 trillion) out of a total of the One-Point-Nine-Six-Two Trillion Naira (N1.962 trillion) voted for the implementation of critical capital projects, representing a performance of about Eight-Nine-Point-One Percent (89.1%).
The overall performance of the 2020 Budget currently stands at an impressive rate of Ninety-Seven-point-Seven Percent (97.7%). This commendable outcome underscores the importance of our efforts, together with the Legislature, to return to the discipline of a January-to-December fiscal year. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning will provide further details on the 2020 Budget’s performance, in due course.
To ensure full implementation of the 2020 Capital Budget and optimize its contribution to our economic revival efforts, the National Assembly recently approved our request to allow Ministries, Departments and Agencies to continue to expand released funds for their 2020 capital budgets till 31stMarch, 2021. I would like to express my appreciation to the National Assembly, again, for their gracious understanding and speedy action on this matter.
The 2021 Budget is very critical to the delivery of the legacy projects of our Administration. To fully achieve our objectives, the effective implementation of the 2021 Budget is imperative. Therefore, I have directed the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning should adopt all necessary measures in this regard to achieve the objectives of the Budget, including the targeted release of capital votes.
In view of the recent rise in confirmed Coronavirus cases nationwide, we will ensure timely implementation of the health and emergency measures in the 2021 Budget to contain the spread of the virus. We will continue to count on the close collaboration with the State Governments in our effort to protect the lives and livelihoods of our people.
During the year, I expect that we would be able to significantly reduce the adverse impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic on the cost and availability of basic food items, as well as other key commodities, in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.
I also expect that the 2021 Budget will stimulate domestic economic activities and create employment opportunities, especially for our youth.
We are intensifying our domestic revenue mobilization efforts so that we can have adequate resources to fund the 2021 Budget. Revenue Generating Agencies, and indeed all Ministries, Departments and Government Owned Enterprises, must work very hard to achieve their revenue targets, control their cost-to-revenue ratios, as well as ensure prompt and full remittance of revenue collections.
Relevant Agencies are to ensure the realization of our crude oil production and export targets. Heads of defaulting Agencies are hereby warned that they will be severely sanctioned. I also appeal to our fellow citizens and the business community, at large, to fulfil their tax obligations promptly.
Being a deficit budget, the specific Borrowing Plan will be forwarded to the National Assembly shortly. I count on the co-operation of the National Assembly for a quick consideration and approval of the Plan when submitted. I assure you that all borrowings will be judiciously applied towards growth-enhancing critical expenditures.
Considering recent budget implementation challenges, the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is to take all necessary actions to ensure the effective implementation of the 2021 Budget. Ministries, Departments and Agencies are hereby directed to redouble efforts towards implementation of their programmes and projects in ways that promote the greater public good.
I am also directing all relevant agencies of Government to scale-up budget implementation monitoring and evaluation efforts. In this regard, we continue to count on the support of Civil Society Organisations and the general public, at large.
We acknowledge that Government, alone, cannot achieve the objectives of the 2021 Budget. This is why the Budget, and its underlying policy framework, provide a lot of opportunities for partnerships with the private sector. Ministries, Departments and Agencies are hereby directed to liaise with the Bureau of Public Enterprises and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission to accelerate the implementation of their Public Private Partnership initiatives, especially those designed to fast-track the pace of our critical infrastructural development.
I wish to acknowledge the efforts of the Ministers superintending over the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; the Budget Office of the Federation; Senior Special Assistants that are liaisons to the Senate and House of Representatives; the Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee; and all others who contributed towards producing the 2021 Appropriation Act and 2020 Finance Act, that I have signed into law today.
As a nation, we are currently confronted with diverse challenges at this time. I commend the understanding, sacrifice and resilience of our people, both young and old. I assure everyone that our hope and confidence of a greater future shall not be in vain.
Let me conclude by commending the National Assembly, once again, for the steady support in safely steering our economy during these very challenging times. I remain committed to sustaining the partnership with the Legislature to jointly deliver on our mandate from our people.
I thank you most sincerely for your kind attention.
May God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
For The Record
2020: Nigeria In 12 Months
The year 2020 has been dreadful, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a look at events that shaped the year.
The first month of the year gave an insight into the weird things to expect as bomb blast at Gamboru in Borno State killed over 30 people and injured 35 others just three days after gunmen razed homes and killed 19 people in Tawari, Kogi State.
Another trouble for university students
Lassa fever outbreak also killed at least 29 people in 11 states during the month.
Twenty-six months after killing her husband, Maryam Sanda was sentenced to death by hanging.
The most discussed issue of the month was the decision of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, to sack Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and to declare Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who came a distant fourth during the governorship poll as the Governor of Imo State.
The Federal Government declared the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun launched by the six states of the South West as illegal.
The royal battle in Kano resumed as the then Emir, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll, was probed by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission over alleged sale of landed property belonging to the Kano Emirate Council.
Fifty nine-year-old Beninese singer and songwriter, Angélique Kidjo, won the Best World Music Album award at the 62nd Grammy Award, defeating Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.
The month ended with the report of an 18-year-old man, Marvellous Luka, allegedly raping his 70-year-old grandmother in Plateau.
Well, it did not end there as US President, Donald Trump, expanded the travel ban to include Nigeria and five other countries. In fact, it was erroneously reported by some media outlets that the founder of Living Faith Bible Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, was denied a visa by the US.
It was not all weird as three aid workers, who were held hostage since December, 2019, were released in Borno State.
February: COVID-19
COVID-19, coronavirus
The first case of COVID-19 was reported in the commercial city of Lagos as an Italian citizen tested positive for the virus.
As of December 29, the virus infected 85,560 and killed 1,267 in the 36 states and FCT.
The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) directed prospective Umrah pilgrims to shelve their plans for the Lesser Hajj as global efforts to contain COVID-19 heightened.
Earlier in the month, the Lagos State Government banned commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada on major routes, which led to protests and arrests.
Kano also banned street begging in the state.
Suspected Boko Haram insurgents set ablaze several vehicles carrying passengers, killing at least 30 in Auno, Borno State.
A former governor and lawmaker representing Yobe East, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, sponsored a bill to rehabilitate repentant Boko Haram insurgents.
Nigerians were shocked that international flights to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos were diverted to Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, due to poor weather and complications with new equipment.
Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sentenced a former spokesman of the PDP, Olisa Metuh, to seven years imprisonment.
He joined other high profile inmates, including a former governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame; a former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, and a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, at the Kuje Custodial Centre.
Hours to his inauguration, the Supreme Court sacked David Lyon of the APC as Governor-elect of Bayelsa State on the grounds that his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the November 16 governorship election in the state.
Duoye Diri of the PDP who came second during the poll was sworn in as the governor of the state.
INEC also de-registered over 70 political parties in the country.
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, kicked over what he termed “unfortunate reports” in mainstream media and comments on the social media berating the appearance of his four wives during his swearing in and the fact that he has 27 children.
A former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, also “kicked”, describing as political vendetta the decision by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to take over his residence and company over “debts to the tune of N900 million.”
A report of alleged attempts by the Federal Government to hand over about $100 million the United States authorities said was stolen by a former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, to Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, a top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also generated uproar.
The month also witnessed a royal scuffle as the Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, allegedly punched the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, during a peace meeting in the state.
In sports, D’Tigers, the men’s senior basketball team, booked qualification for the Olympics through the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, while D’Tigress qualified for the games via the FIBA Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament in Serbia.
March: Emir Sanusi II deposed
Emir Muhammadu Sanusi ll of Kano was dethroned over disrespect to the Office of the Governor of the state and other government agencies.
The 14th Emir of Kano from the Fulani Sullubawa clan was banished to Awe, a remote area in Nasarawa State.
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje appointed Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano.
Suleiman Achimugu, a former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), became Nigeria’s first fatality from COVID-19 as confirmed cases hit 139 in 11 states and the FCT.
Some states announced partial lockdown.
An explosion at Abule-Ado, Lagos State, killed at least 15 people and destroyed around 50 buildings.
Boko Haram insurgents with rocket-propelled grenades and other heavy weaponry ambushed an army lorry and incinerated it, killing about 70 Nigerian soldiers in Gorgi, a village in Borno State.
The attack came hours after Boko Haram gunmen attacked a Chadian army base on an island in Lake Chad, killing 92 soldiers.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) commenced indefinite strike following the inability of the Federal Government to address the issues raised by the union.
April: Adieu, Abba Kyari
Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died in a private hospital in Lagos after battling COVID-19.
Gravediggers in Kano reported a mysterious increase in deaths. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kano tripled from 77 to 219 as health authorities ramped up “verbal autopsies”.
State officials insisted that most of the fatalities were due to other diseases rather than COVID-19.
Twenty one employees of ExxonMobil from Akwa Ibom State were arrested for violating state quarantine standards in Rivers State, but were released when the union threatened industrial action.
Nigeria protested the maltreatment of citizens as scores of Nigerians and other Africans in Guangzhou, China, were evicted from their apartments and hotel rooms by Chinese authorities.
Katsina witnessed more banditry attacks, with over 40 deaths reported.
May: Curbing COVID-19
Governors across Northern states agreed to ban the almajiri system as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Sixty-five boys tested positive in Kaduna, 91 in Jigawa, eight in Gombe and seven in Bauchi.
Vera Uwaila Omosuwa (22), a microbiology student at the University of Benin, Edo State, was raped and brutally assaulted in a church where she went to study.
She died two days later. #JusticeForUwa trended for days as Nigerians called on the authorities to apprehend her killers.
Lagos Judge, Mojisola Dada, sentenced Olalekan Hameed to death by hanging in Nigeria’s first ever virtual ruling during the lockdown.
At least 20 people were killed when Boko Haram insurgents attacked Gajigana, Borno State, as faithful were preparing to break Ramadan fast in the first attack of its kind since the Muslim holy month began.
President Buhari signed Executive Order 10 which grants financial autonomy to two other arms of government – state legislature and judiciary across the 36 states.
Evacuation of Nigerians stranded abroad continued in the wake of the pandemic.
June: Shooting in the villa, APC crisis
The Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, was arrested after shooting at Buhari’s nephew and aide, Sabiu Yusuf, when the latter allegedly refused to go into self-isolation after a trip to Lagos.
President Buhari ordered a probe of the incident while the First Lady urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to release her aide.
Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents reportedly killed 69 persons at Foduma Kolomaiya village, 11 kilometres away from Gazaure town of Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.
Over 300 cows were also killed as the insurgents rustled nearly 1,000. Other attacks were reported in Monguno and Nganzai.
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State joined PDP days after he was disqualified from contesting in the primary of the APC for the 2020 governorship election in the state.
The Court of Appeal affirmed the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of APC.
The party sacked the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Oshiomhole and set up a Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.
Buhari sent the name of Monica Dongban-Mensem to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive President of the Court of Appeal.
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) accepted the nomination of two-time Nigerian Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as its Director General (DG).
US-based streaming company, Netflix, paired up with filmmaker, Mo Abudu, owner of EbonyLife TV (ELTV), to create two new TV series and several films.
July: Airports reopening, Magu’s probe, suspension
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos re-established domestic flights after a three-month shutdown; other airports were to open soon.
Olumide Akpata emerged President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), defeating his closest rival, Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), and Dele Adesina (SAN). Apata became the first non-SAN President of the NBA.
President Muhammadu Buhari suspended the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, as the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel grilled Magu over various allegations levelled against him.
The first female combat helicopter pilot of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Tolulope Arotile, died in a road accident at the NAF Base, Kaduna, after sustaining head injuries.
The acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, fainted during an investigative hearing at the National Assembly.
Five aid workers abducted in June in Borno State were killed by ISWAP insurgents.
In sports, Kamaru Usman Usman, UFC’s Welterweight Champion, pulled in 1.3 million pay-per-view numbers in his title defence against Jorge Masvidal.
August: Blasphemy
Twenty two-year-old musician, Sharif Yahaya Aminu, was sentenced to death by hanging in Kano for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad; 13-year-old Omar Farouq was also sentenced to 10 years for blasphemy.
Security forces and members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) clashed in Enugu.
The army regained control of Kukawa, Borno, where ISWAP had taken hundreds captive.
Akinwumi Adesina was re-elected President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a second five-year term.
The Commander, Fagge Command of Kano State Hisbah Board, Ustaz Jamilu Yusuf, was arrested by operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) over involvement in trafficking of a one-year-old child.
Shinkafi Emirate Council accepted the resignation of the five members who relinquished their chieftaincy titles over the appointment of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, as Sadaukin Shinkafi.
September: Godwin wins
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Godwin Obaseki of the PDP as the winner of the Edo State governorship election. He defeated his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the APC.
The 26-year-old fast rising rapper, Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe, won the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition.
The Nigerian Army (NA) confirmed the killing of Mr Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, the most wanted criminal in Benue State.
Israel Adesanya, the UFC’s Middleweight champion pulled in 700,000 pay-per-view numbers in his title defence against Paulo Costa in September.
October: #EndSARS
Nigeria commemorated the 60th anniversary of its independence.
#EndSARS, a series of mass protests by young Nigerians against police brutality hit major cities in Nigeria.
The protests came to an end on October 20, when armed security personnel dispersed the crowd in Lekki, one of the iconic centres of the protest, leading to casualties and fatalities.
This led to vandalism and destruction of public and private property, including the palace of the Oba of Lagos, NPA headquarters and police stations.
Warehouses housing COVID-19 palliatives were also targeted and looted in many states, including the FCT.
United States Navy SEALs from the Naval Special Warfare Development Group rescued a 27-year-old American hostage held captive by gunmen near the border with Niger.
US refused to back Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as WTO DG.
November: Massacre
Zabarmari: Zulum leads funeral prayer of 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram
Boko Haram insurgents killed over 76 rice farmers in Zabarmari village, a rice farming community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.
Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation probed a claim by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, that he spent N19m on foreign trips during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A federal appeal court in the United Arab Emirates upheld the sentencing of Surajo Abubakar Muhammad and Saleh Yusuf Adamu to life in prison for funding Boko Haram.
Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, AbduRahman Ado Musa, Bashir Ali Yusuf and Muhammad Ibrahim Isa were given 10 years each.
The Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the remand of Senator Ali Ndume in prison over his inability to produce a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who jumped bail, stalling his ongoing N2bn money laundering trial since September.
Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, came under attack over a picture of her wearing a backless gown she posted on social media.
December: Abduction, Reps summon Buhari
The House of Representatives resolved to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over the killing of farmers and insecurity in the country.
The President refused to honour the invitation on the advice of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).
Gunmen abducted over 300 students of the Government Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State. The boys were later released.
Governments announced new measures following resurgence of COVID-19 infections.
The police arrested Abdulrasheed Maina in neighbouring Niger Republic and returned him to Nigeria to continue his trial.
FG reopened four land borders with a promise to open others before December 31.
Anthony Joshua defended his IBF, WBA and WBO titles as he brutally knocked out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round.
By: Abiodun Alade
For The Record
Celebrities, VIPs Lost To Covid-19, Others In 2020
The outgoing year is reputed as one of the most deadly in the history of humanity considering the high number of deaths recorded on account of the Covid-19 pandemic that shook the entire world to its foundation.
Nigeria was no exception even though the country is lucky that its casualty figure from the virus has so far not been as high as it was initially feared. Yet, the country has had its fair share of the tragedy as many promi-nent individuals were lost to the pandemic. Some of the celebrities and promi-nent Nigerians who lost their lives to the pandemic and others during the year include: Abba Kyari
The entire landscape was in shock on April 17 with the official announcement of the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.
His death reportedly from Covid-19 infection had jolted the entire populace to the grim reality of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.
He was believed to have contracted the virus while he was away in Germany on official assignment.
He was aged 67.
Tolulope Arotile
The entire nation was thrown into mourning on July 14, 2020 with the news of the death of Tolulope Arotile, a 25-year-old flying officer reputed as Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot in the 55 years existence of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).
A native of Iffe in Ijumu Local Government Area, Kogi State, her brilliant career was halted when she was inadvertently hit by the reversing vehicle of an excited former Air Force Secondary School classmate while trying to greet her in Kaduna, according to a release by the NAF.
An official release by the NAF says as at October, 2019, the late Tolulope had acquired 460 hours of flight within her 14 months of flying a heli-copter.
Ismaila Isa Funtua
Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, a former president of Newspapers Proprie-tors Association of Nige-ria died on July 20 after a brief illness. Born in January, 1942, the Second Republic Minister of Water Resources and member of the Constitutional Confe-rence convened during the regime of the late Gen. Sani Abacha, was said to have driven himself to the hospital before he gave up the ghost.
Until his death, he was reputed as one of the most influential politicians and businessmen in the country. He founded The Democrat, a Kaduna-based authoritative news-paper on political matters, and also owned a con-struction firm renowned for building the magni-ficent office of the Civil Service of the federation.
Abiola Ajimobi
Former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi departed the world on June 25 after weeks of his rumoured battle with Covid-19.
Aged 70, he was said to have died from multiple organs failure following complications from Coro-navirus infection.
He was on the verge of assuming office as the interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the time he died.
Richard Akinjide
Second Republic Attor-ney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide was among the prominent Nigerians who succumbed to the cold hands of death in the outgoing year. He was 89, died April 21.
The spokesperson of the family, Abayomi Akinjide, said the former AG was buried in line with Covid-19 protocols.
Tunde Buraimoh
Hon. Tunde Buraimoh, who until his death on July 10 was the chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information and Strategy, was one of the prominent politicians the state and the rest of Nigeria had to mourn during the year.
He was said to have died in a hospital around Ikorodu. Details of the cause of his death were sketchy, but reports said he had been absent from plenary for about two weeks before he passed on.
The representative of Kosofe 2 Constituency was reputed as an active and eloquent member of the House.
Ibidun Ighodalo
Ibidun Ighodalo, wife of the flamboyant pastor of Trinity House church Itua Ighodalo, died in the early hours of Sunday, June 14.
The family, however, was not forthcoming on the cause of her death, saying that they would appreciate some privacy as they mourned her death.
She was the founder of Ibidunni Ighodalo Founda-tion (IIF), non-profit making organisation she started to raise awareness about infertility and provide grants for couples requiring fertility treat-ments.
Buruji Kashamu
Billionaire businessman and member of the 8th Senate representing Ogun East, Chief Esho Kashamu popularly called Buruji Kashamu, is among the prominent Nigerians who have died of complications from Covid-19 infection.
Breaking the news of his death on twitter on August 8, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce said Kashamu died at First Cardiology Con-sultants, Lagos at the age of 62.
Sikiru Osinowo
A day after Ibidun Ighodalo’s death, the news also broke of the death of the senator representing Lagos East, Senator Sikiru Osinowo.
Osinowo was said to have died on June 15 at First Cardiology Consul-tants after battling with an ailment associated with Coronavirus.
He was aged 64.
Majek Fashek
The entertainment world was thrown into mourning in early June with the death of Nigerian reggae star, Majekodunmi Fasheke popularly known as Majek Fashek.
According to his manager, Omenka Uzoma, the ‘Rain Maker’ died in his sleep in New York, USA.
Emir of Zazzau
The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, passed on September 20.
He was until his death one of Nigeria’s most influential traditional rulers.
He was aged 84.
Amaka Ndoma-Egba
All things considered, it has been a very tough year for former Cross River senator, Victor Ndoma-Egba, with the death of his wife in a multiple accident in Ondo State on November 20 weeks after his house was looted by hoodlums who took advantage of the #EndSARS protests.
Amaka Ndoma-Egba was said to have died alongside six others in the deadly auto crash involving a truck, a commercial Toyota Avensis bus, a Honda car and a Toyota Coaster bus.
Eight others were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.
Sam Nda-Isaiah
The media industry was thrown into mourning on December 11 with the death of the publisher of Leadership newspaper and one of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, Sam Nda-Isaiah.
A report in Leadership newspaper quoted his family as saying that the serial entrepreneur and politician died after a brief illness.
Chioma Madubuko
In early June, the news broke of the death of former secretary of the Dangote Group, Chioma Madubuko.
The woman of sub-stance died at Reddington Hospital, Lagos after a long battle with multiple scle-rosis.
She served the Dangote group for 12 years.
Aminu Logun
Industrialist and elder statesman, Aminu Adisa Logun was until his death in July the Chief of Staff to Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak.
A statement issued by the Chief Press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye said the late Logun died of compli-cations from Covid-19 infection, only a few hours after the result of a test carried out on him turned out to be positive.
He was aged 73.
Gen. Sam Momah
Former Minister of Science and Technology, Maj-Gen. Sam Momah was one of the celebrities who passed on during the year.
Gen. Momah died on July 29 from what was believed to be compli-cations from diabetic issues.
He was aged 77.
Kayode Odumosu
Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu popularly known as Pa Kasumu died on March 1 after a brief illness.
Before his death, he was said to have battled ill health for a while.
His health had become a cause for concern for members of the public when a video of his frail state surfaced online last year.
He had previously admitted battling a partial stroke that affected his left side and his sight.
Ayo Fasanmi
A prominent leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Fasanmi, died on July 29.
The nonagenarian was said to have died in Osogbo, Osun State capital, after a brief illness.
He was aged 94.
Dan Foster
Popular on air persona-lity, Dan Foster a.k.a. the Big Dawg succumbed to death on June 17 after he reportedly contracted Covid-19.
He was until his death was one of the most pro-minent online personalities in the country.
He was said to have died after respiratory compli-cations from Covid-19.
Gen. Domkat Bali
Former Minister of Defence and member of the Supreme Military Council (SMC) between 1984 and 1985, and the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) of 1985 to 1990, General Domkat Bali, passed on December 4.
Bali reportedly died at the age of 80.
He will be remembered as the chairman of the military panel that sentenced Gen. Maman Vatsa and others who were said to have participated in an attempted coup against the Babangida adminis-tration in 1986.
Trending
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Police Nab Suspected Car Snatchers, Cultists In C’River
- Editorial5 days ago
Better Conditions For Health Workers
- Focus4 days ago
A Nation In Search Of Vindication
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Clark Mourns Late PANDEF Chairman
- Rivers4 days ago
Perm Sec Commends Wike’s Infrastructure Dev Of Engenni
- News4 days ago
Rivers Police Confirm CBN Driver Missing, Recover Car In Canal
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
IYC Warns Agip Over Redeployment Of Indigenous Staff
- Sports5 days ago
CAFCL: Enyimba Captain Explains Why Coach Dropped Him