2020: Military Kills 2,403 Terrorists, Rescue 864 Kidnap Victims

The Defence Headquarters has put the figure of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements killed across theatres of operation in the country in the outgoing year (2020) at 2,403.

It said this number is outside those killed during various air strikes, that were not documented.

Also within the time under review, a total number of 864 kidnapped victims across the country were rescued by troops, 9,684,797 litres of stolen AGO, 33,516,000 litres of DPK were recovered, 1,910 criminal elements were arrested in addition to the recovery of large cache of arms, ammunition and equipment.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen John Enenche, who made the disclosure during the weekly media briefing at the Defence Headquarters, yesterday, added that a total of 46,581.8 barrels of stolen crude oil and 22,881,257 litres of stolen PMS were recovered by the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria within the period.

He, however, hinted that the military will not continue with the current operational tactics against the Boko Haram terrorists and bandits in 2021.

According to him, “the efforts and sacrifices of the gallant officers and men of the military as well as other security agencies that conduct these operations have been progressive. Within the period under review, troops engaged in series of land, maritime and air operations, involving both kinetic and non-kinetic activities across the country.

“The land operations conducted among others across the various theatres of operation include; clearance, ambush, raid, picketing, cordon and search operations as well as artillery bombardments and aggressive patrols. Others were maritime operations involving anti-piracy, anti-illegal bunkering, anti-crude oil theft and anti-pipeline vandalism operations as well as other duties such as anti-smuggling operations.

“Furthermore, comprehensive air operations including air patrols, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions, offensive air strikes, air interdictions, search and rescue operations as well as close air support and air cover for ground troops.”

He continued that, “although some of our troops paid the supreme prize in the course of the operations, our dogged troops have consistently exhibited gallantry and resilience in the various operations. Within the timeframe in focus, troops neutralized scores of terrorists and bandits, while many others were incapacitated and their camps destroyed.

“Our operations also inhibited activities of economic saboteurs as well as exposed and obviated other criminal activities. In addition, several other criminal elements, including high profile ones were either killed in action or arrested, sometimes together with their families as well as informants and gunrunners.

“Besides, there are records of scores of criminals surrendering due to troops’ overwhelming superior firepower and intelligence activities. Other feats recorded in the course of our operations were the rescue of kidnapped victims, prominent among which, is the recent rescue of 344 school boys of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, as well as the Islamiya children, all in Katsina State. Others were repelling and forestallment of terrorists and bandits’ attacks on civilians and troops.”

Enenche further revealed that, “troops also recovered caches of arms and ammunition, equipment, vehicles and oodles of livestock within the period. You may as well recall that, in the maritime environment, troops in major and subsidiary operations were able to disrupt smuggling activities, immobilize illegal refining sites, arrest perpetrators, seize foreign parboiled rice and recover tons of petroleum products.”