Our Expectations In 2021

Millions of Nigerians cheered the New Year on January 1, 2020, by taking part in rambunctious

gatherings across the country. In many parts of the nation, citizens attended crossover services at their locations of worship. Heavy fireworks rang through neighbourhoods while those who could provide exotic drinks, uncorked them, cheered and libated.

The year 2020 has gone with its innumerable challenges that tested the souls of many Nigerians. 2021 is here with hopes of better times for the nation and its people. Last year was definitely a very difficult one for most Nigerians with the economy deeply in the throes of a debilitating recession. No thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic that devastated the global economy.

Unemployment stood at an all-time high while power supply remained epileptic virtually throughout the year, although put at between 3000 and 5000 megawatts. Fuel price rose multiple times while food inflation reached a historic high. The business climate was disconsolate and low oil price at $40.47 a barrel presaged a bleak outlook for our beleaguered economy and the citizens.

Beyond the economy, last year produced several moments of painful uneasiness for the nation. The Niger Delta Avengers threatened renewed militancy in the Niger Delta region and for some time created grave uncertainties about the safety of oil activities. The federal government, after initial hesitation, began a peace negotiation which eventually resolved the issues and restored peace.

Infrastructural deficiencies persevered in hunting the country. Many of our expressways were so awful that they were described as death traps. They remain so. The rail system failed to witness much improvement. It seemed like the renovation of the National Assembly complex became more vital than the rehabilitation of roads, promoting governance failure and mediocrity.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s failed campaign promises were abysmal misery. The government couldn’t dent the rising unemployment figures. The war on corruption was resisted and frustrated in the courts because Buhari made little effort to get his party members and his government to buy into the fight. Several sensational corruption recoveries were made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), but with a few trials and convictions.

Security is still dodgy. The most unreassuring is the carnage by herdsmen. Sadly, the federal government executes a policy of willful neglect of the problem, burying its head in the sand like the proverbial ostrich, thus, eliciting resentments in the country. Boko Haram’s continued onslaught is a confirmation of the intelligence failure of the Nigerian military. No amount of armaments would turn the scale of the war until the intelligence dilemma is rectified.

Hence, in 2021, Nigerians would like the government to address the economy, job creation and electricity supply. These are key sectors never to be disregarded wilfully and causelessly. Unlike last year, Nigerians expect a better economic atmosphere this year. Through a vibrant economy, people are empowered to find sustenance no matter how small. A harsh economy can compel people to resort to despicable means of survival.

Also, our wish for 2021 is the total elimination of insurgency to improve our security. This will require a continuation of armed combat from the armed forces. It would, however, impose even more improved intelligence, raising the security consciousness of communities to monitor their society against infiltration. Let 2021 become the year Nigeria will defeat extremism.

We would like to see the disentanglement of a strong anti-corruption movement to lead the campaign and create traction in the war against corruption. As the year proceeds, we hope to catch a glimpse of successful prosecutions and sanctions of corrupt public officials, who must be compelled to return all their loots upon conviction.

This year should terminate the secession bid of Biafrans, threats of resumption of militancy by Niger Delta and Oduduwa Republic militants, in addition to persistent conflicts across the country. They indicate unease regarding the centralised and lopsided nature of the Nigerian federation. We would like to see the implementation of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s National Conference to address the issues.

Respect for the rights of all citizens to free speech, entitling them to exercise their fundamental human rights rather than discreetly arresting and penalising those who hold contrary views to government policies, is another significant issue Nigerians would like to be discontinued in 2021. The power machinery must realise that this is a democratic dispensation; people have the right to speak up and complain.

The New Year is an opportunity for citizens to get more engaged in governance by asking critical questions, joining groups and ensuring that they get value out of public resources. Our docility over the years has encouraged our leaders to mismanage the nation’s resources as it has facilitated unaccountability and massive corruption.

For governors across the states, this New Year is an avenue to become more humane or benignant by treating state employees and pensioners as full members of the human family. Salaries and pension entitlements should be paid when they are due, and there should be increased openness and transparency in the management of state resources.

It is expected that Mr. President will talk to Nigerians and explain his policies to them further in 2021. Sadly, Buhari hardly talks to the people on whose behalf he exerts executive powers. Nigerians should hear their president and see him relate with them. It is impolite for the president to ignore Nigerians but conveniently speak about the country to the international community each time he travels abroad.

We find it unpleasantly ingratiating to see President Buhari and his family journey abroad for medical attention while the average Nigerian is impelled to seek Medicare in our necessitous health institutions. This year, we need to see Mr. President lead by example after he avowed that Nigerians should not travel abroad again for Medicare. If all the teaching hospitals in the country are properly equipped, there will be no need for medical-related oversea trips.

Again, we strongly desire to see the police and other security outfits suitably schooled in their respective primary responsibilities in 2021. The several incidences of public harassment and extortions have reached a crescendo and, therefore, demand crucial reforming approaches. Certainly, Nigerians expect more in the New Year.

Despite the challenges, the Nigerian state is not beyond redemption. It has only been mismanaged. So, the New Year presents Buhari another chance to address the expostulations. He must tackle the power supply problem, revamp the education and health sectors, and rout insurgency. Insecurity is rife with armed robbers, herdsmen and kidnappers having a field day. Unfortunately, there is no sign yet that this government has got a handle to the numerous problems.