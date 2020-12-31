Editorial
Our Expectations In 2021
Millions of Nigerians cheered the New Year on January 1, 2020, by taking part in rambunctious
gatherings across the country. In many parts of the nation, citizens attended crossover services at their locations of worship. Heavy fireworks rang through neighbourhoods while those who could provide exotic drinks, uncorked them, cheered and libated.
The year 2020 has gone with its innumerable challenges that tested the souls of many Nigerians. 2021 is here with hopes of better times for the nation and its people. Last year was definitely a very difficult one for most Nigerians with the economy deeply in the throes of a debilitating recession. No thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic that devastated the global economy.
Unemployment stood at an all-time high while power supply remained epileptic virtually throughout the year, although put at between 3000 and 5000 megawatts. Fuel price rose multiple times while food inflation reached a historic high. The business climate was disconsolate and low oil price at $40.47 a barrel presaged a bleak outlook for our beleaguered economy and the citizens.
Beyond the economy, last year produced several moments of painful uneasiness for the nation. The Niger Delta Avengers threatened renewed militancy in the Niger Delta region and for some time created grave uncertainties about the safety of oil activities. The federal government, after initial hesitation, began a peace negotiation which eventually resolved the issues and restored peace.
Infrastructural deficiencies persevered in hunting the country. Many of our expressways were so awful that they were described as death traps. They remain so. The rail system failed to witness much improvement. It seemed like the renovation of the National Assembly complex became more vital than the rehabilitation of roads, promoting governance failure and mediocrity.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s failed campaign promises were abysmal misery. The government couldn’t dent the rising unemployment figures. The war on corruption was resisted and frustrated in the courts because Buhari made little effort to get his party members and his government to buy into the fight. Several sensational corruption recoveries were made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), but with a few trials and convictions.
Security is still dodgy. The most unreassuring is the carnage by herdsmen. Sadly, the federal government executes a policy of willful neglect of the problem, burying its head in the sand like the proverbial ostrich, thus, eliciting resentments in the country. Boko Haram’s continued onslaught is a confirmation of the intelligence failure of the Nigerian military. No amount of armaments would turn the scale of the war until the intelligence dilemma is rectified.
Hence, in 2021, Nigerians would like the government to address the economy, job creation and electricity supply. These are key sectors never to be disregarded wilfully and causelessly. Unlike last year, Nigerians expect a better economic atmosphere this year. Through a vibrant economy, people are empowered to find sustenance no matter how small. A harsh economy can compel people to resort to despicable means of survival.
Also, our wish for 2021 is the total elimination of insurgency to improve our security. This will require a continuation of armed combat from the armed forces. It would, however, impose even more improved intelligence, raising the security consciousness of communities to monitor their society against infiltration. Let 2021 become the year Nigeria will defeat extremism.
We would like to see the disentanglement of a strong anti-corruption movement to lead the campaign and create traction in the war against corruption. As the year proceeds, we hope to catch a glimpse of successful prosecutions and sanctions of corrupt public officials, who must be compelled to return all their loots upon conviction.
This year should terminate the secession bid of Biafrans, threats of resumption of militancy by Niger Delta and Oduduwa Republic militants, in addition to persistent conflicts across the country. They indicate unease regarding the centralised and lopsided nature of the Nigerian federation. We would like to see the implementation of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s National Conference to address the issues.
Respect for the rights of all citizens to free speech, entitling them to exercise their fundamental human rights rather than discreetly arresting and penalising those who hold contrary views to government policies, is another significant issue Nigerians would like to be discontinued in 2021. The power machinery must realise that this is a democratic dispensation; people have the right to speak up and complain.
The New Year is an opportunity for citizens to get more engaged in governance by asking critical questions, joining groups and ensuring that they get value out of public resources. Our docility over the years has encouraged our leaders to mismanage the nation’s resources as it has facilitated unaccountability and massive corruption.
For governors across the states, this New Year is an avenue to become more humane or benignant by treating state employees and pensioners as full members of the human family. Salaries and pension entitlements should be paid when they are due, and there should be increased openness and transparency in the management of state resources.
It is expected that Mr. President will talk to Nigerians and explain his policies to them further in 2021. Sadly, Buhari hardly talks to the people on whose behalf he exerts executive powers. Nigerians should hear their president and see him relate with them. It is impolite for the president to ignore Nigerians but conveniently speak about the country to the international community each time he travels abroad.
We find it unpleasantly ingratiating to see President Buhari and his family journey abroad for medical attention while the average Nigerian is impelled to seek Medicare in our necessitous health institutions. This year, we need to see Mr. President lead by example after he avowed that Nigerians should not travel abroad again for Medicare. If all the teaching hospitals in the country are properly equipped, there will be no need for medical-related oversea trips.
Again, we strongly desire to see the police and other security outfits suitably schooled in their respective primary responsibilities in 2021. The several incidences of public harassment and extortions have reached a crescendo and, therefore, demand crucial reforming approaches. Certainly, Nigerians expect more in the New Year.
Despite the challenges, the Nigerian state is not beyond redemption. It has only been mismanaged. So, the New Year presents Buhari another chance to address the expostulations. He must tackle the power supply problem, revamp the education and health sectors, and rout insurgency. Insecurity is rife with armed robbers, herdsmen and kidnappers having a field day. Unfortunately, there is no sign yet that this government has got a handle to the numerous problems.
Editorial
Our Expectations In 2021
Millions of Nigerians cheered the New Year on January 1, 2020, by taking part in rambunctious
gatherings across the country. In many parts of the nation, citizens attended crossover services at their locations of worship. Heavy fireworks rang through neighbourhoods while those who could provide exotic drinks, uncorked them, cheered and libated.
The year 2020 has gone with its innumerable challenges that tested the souls of many Nigerians. 2021 is here with hopes of better times for the nation and its people. Last year was definitely a very difficult one for most Nigerians with the economy deeply in the throes of a debilitating recession. No thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic that devastated the global economy.
Unemployment stood at an all-time high while power supply remained epileptic virtually throughout the year, although put at between 3000 and 5000 megawatts. Fuel price rose multiple times while food inflation reached a historic high. The business climate was disconsolate and low oil price at $40.47 a barrel presaged a bleak outlook for our beleaguered economy and the citizens.
Beyond the economy, last year produced several moments of painful uneasiness for the nation. The Niger Delta Avengers threatened renewed militancy in the Niger Delta region and for some time created grave uncertainties about the safety of oil activities. The federal government, after initial hesitation, began a peace negotiation which eventually resolved the issues and restored peace.
Infrastructural deficiencies persevered in hunting the country. Many of our expressways were so awful that they were described as death traps. They remain so. The rail system failed to witness much improvement. It seemed like the renovation of the National Assembly complex became more vital than the rehabilitation of roads, promoting governance failure and mediocrity.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s failed campaign promises were abysmal misery. The government couldn’t dent the rising unemployment figures. The war on corruption was resisted and frustrated in the courts because Buhari made little effort to get his party members and his government to buy into the fight. Several sensational corruption recoveries were made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), but with a few trials and convictions.
Security is still dodgy. The most unreassuring is the carnage by herdsmen. Sadly, the federal government executes a policy of willful neglect of the problem, burying its head in the sand like the proverbial ostrich, thus, eliciting resentments in the country. Boko Haram’s continued onslaught is a confirmation of the intelligence failure of the Nigerian military. No amount of armaments would turn the scale of the war until the intelligence dilemma is rectified.
Hence, in 2021, Nigerians would like the government to address the economy, job creation and electricity supply. These are key sectors never to be disregarded wilfully and causelessly. Unlike last year, Nigerians expect a better economic atmosphere this year. Through a vibrant economy, people are empowered to find sustenance no matter how small. A harsh economy can compel people to resort to despicable means of survival.
Also, our wish for 2021 is the total elimination of insurgency to improve our security. This will require a continuation of armed combat from the armed forces. It would, however, impose even more improved intelligence, raising the security consciousness of communities to monitor their society against infiltration. Let 2021 become the year Nigeria will defeat extremism.
We would like to see the disentanglement of a strong anti-corruption movement to lead the campaign and create traction in the war against corruption. As the year proceeds, we hope to catch a glimpse of successful prosecutions and sanctions of corrupt public officials, who must be compelled to return all their loots upon conviction.
This year should terminate the secession bid of Biafrans, threats of resumption of militancy by Niger Delta and Oduduwa Republic militants, in addition to persistent conflicts across the country. They indicate unease regarding the centralised and lopsided nature of the Nigerian federation. We would like to see the implementation of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s National Conference to address the issues.
Respect for the rights of all citizens to free speech, entitling them to exercise their fundamental human rights rather than discreetly arresting and penalising those who hold contrary views to government policies, is another significant issue Nigerians would like to be discontinued in 2021. The power machinery must realise that this is a democratic dispensation; people have the right to speak up and complain.
The New Year is an opportunity for citizens to get more engaged in governance by asking critical questions, joining groups and ensuring that they get value out of public resources. Our docility over the years has encouraged our leaders to mismanage the nation’s resources as it has facilitated unaccountability and massive corruption.
For governors across the states, this New Year is an avenue to become more humane or benignant by treating state employees and pensioners as full members of the human family. Salaries and pension entitlements should be paid when they are due, and there should be increased openness and transparency in the management of state resources.
It is expected that Mr. President will talk to Nigerians and explain his policies to them further in 2021. Sadly, Buhari hardly talks to the people on whose behalf he exerts executive powers. Nigerians should hear their president and see him relate with them. It is impolite for the president to ignore Nigerians but conveniently speak about the country to the international community each time he travels abroad.
We find it unpleasantly ingratiating to see President Buhari and his family journey abroad for medical attention while the average Nigerian is impelled to seek Medicare in our necessitous health institutions. This year, we need to see Mr. President lead by example after he avowed that Nigerians should not travel abroad again for Medicare. If all the teaching hospitals in the country are properly equipped, there will be no need for medical-related oversea trips.
Again, we strongly desire to see the police and other security outfits suitably schooled in their respective primary responsibilities in 2021. The several incidences of public harassment and extortions have reached a crescendo and, therefore, demand crucial reforming approaches. Certainly, Nigerians expect more in the New Year.
Despite the challenges, the Nigerian state is not beyond redemption. It has only been mismanaged. So, the New Year presents Buhari another chance to address the expostulations. He must tackle the power supply problem, revamp the education and health sectors, and rout insurgency. Insecurity is rife with armed robbers, herdsmen and kidnappers having a field day. Unfortunately, there is no sign yet that this government has got a handle to the numerous problems.
Editorial
As Yakubu Returns…
The Senate on Tuesday, December 2, 2020, confirmed the reappointment of Professor
Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the second term of five years in office. This supervened his earlier re-nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter read in the upper chamber on November 25, 2020.
Unarguably, Yakubu’s reappointment is tectonic as this is the first time a chairman is reappointed in INEC. After succeeding Prof. Attahiru Jega, who supervised the 2015 general election, Yakubu conducted the 2019 general election and equally oversaw critical off-cycle polls in Kogi, Edo and Ondo States.
His remarkable feat during the confirmation hearing at the Senate attests to his intelligence and much savvy. Given Nigeria’s byzantine political climate, managing elections is uniquely intense. As such it was expected that INEC would have its pluses and minuses in the last five years under the current electoral boss.
In his first tenure, Yakubu navigated the commission into a valid institution where he, despite so many thought-out attempts by politicians, ensured the strict advertency of electoral rules during elections. These comprise the application of technology to enrich the handling and credibility of elections and guaranteeing strict adherence to the rules by those involved in the process.
The inauguration of a credible public election result viewing portal known as the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) to aid Nigerians to view polling unit results precociously as voting ends on election day, is not just a game-changer but a crucial platform of exacerbating translucency in the electoral system. The feat should be sustained in subsequent elections.
Regrettably, most of the elections in Yakubu’s first term featured some anomalies such as missing ballot materials and cancellation of poll results, while others were inconclusive. Some results were later challenged and upturned by the courts. The general perception was that the elections were not substantially credible and that the courts, rather than the ballots, were the major determinants of winners and losers of elections.
The task ahead for Yakubu will be tricky, especially with the 2023 general elections just two years away. It is heartwarming that the chairman acknowledged that fact during his screening and assured the Senate committee of the commission’s resolve to end undue postponement of elections and improve voter turnout through enhanced voter education.
The time to begin is now as the enormous work beforehand demands quick action. The commission and the National Assembly must immediately commence work on the amendment of the Electoral Act to enhance the credibility of our elections. Delay might catalyze more confusion and distrust in the entire electoral process as it almost did before the last general election in 2019.
The Iearned professor has to take more seriously the constant training of his staff, press for additional electoral reform and enable a more regular continuous voter registration exercise. He must keep a tab on those on electoral duties and sanction violators of the rules. Notably, political parties must unite with INEC to assure full implementation of the laws and finesse gratuitous bickering.
Yakubu’s INEC should be troubled that Nigeria is considered the worst country regarding voter apathy in Africa following the low turnout of voters at elections. Out of 84 million registered voters in the 2019 general elections, only 28.6 million persons voted at the presidential elections. This represents 35% of the registered voters and less than 15% of the country’s over 200 million population.
The more recent elections in Edo and Ondo States were no different as only 25% of registered voters turned up to cast their votes in Edo. While the state had a record of 2.2 million registered voters, 483,000 had failed to collect their voters’ card, thus reducing the number of eligible voters to 1.7 million.
The reason for those storylines is not far-fetched as the general perception that votes don’t count persists. Citizens have little faith in the electoral process because of the misdeed of some electoral officials who in connivance with candidates engage in manipulation of election results.
These issues are aggrandised by electoral violence, thuggery, vote-buying, and multiple registrations. Nigerians still worry about their safety during elections. Therefore, INEC should do more to bring perpetrators of electoral violence to justice to win the confidence of the people, particularly the youths, who constitute a major ratio of the voting public.
Strengthening the country’s electoral system and democracy is a responsibility of all Nigerians but INEC needs to lead by assuring that elections are free, fair and credible. The commission should engage persons of integrity as its returning officers and work more closely with security agencies to protect officials and voters alike, besides ensuring that votes count.
Indeed, Prof. Yakubu has made history but he has a better chance to write his name in gold if he uses the next five years to turn INEC into a better institution that delivers credible elections. We congratulate him on his reappointment and wish him greater successes in his second and final term.
Editorial
Better Conditions For Health Workers
Deeply worried about the brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector, the House of Representatives has called on the federal government to strongly discourage the migration of health workers to other countries. The House specifically urged the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity to review the salaries, allowances and welfare of medical practitioners in the country.
The Representatives equally urged the ministry to quickly expand the rapidly shrinking size of medical workers to create employment for the unemployed and develop a functional strategy that would captivate Diaspora medical personnel to work at the nation’s teaching hospitals and other health institutions.
The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Ganiyu Johnson during the plenary. Moving the motion, Johnson said that despite Nigeria being among the highest producers of Diaspora doctors in the world, the nation faces a critical shortage of medical practitioners. He blamed the brain drain in the sector on poor remuneration and working conditions.
“Nigeria has over 90,000 qualified medical doctors practising abroad, and in fact, an average of 50 doctors who had their primary medical education in Nigeria are said to be registering for practice every week in the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), Canada and other oil-rich countries”, said Johnson.
We share the concerns or apprehension of the Representatives. The exodus of medical practitioners in Nigeria is worrisome and has particularly gone out of control, contributing to acute shortages of specialised and experienced health professionals in the country. If not curbed, it will be very tough for Nigeria to tackle the increasing poverty rate given that health is wealth.
At independence, this nation built a health system structured basically along with the model of the colonialists. From the 60s through the mid-80s, the health system was anchored and led by seasoned health administrators who coordinated the health manpower comprising pharmacists, doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, radiographers and other cadres of health workers.
The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, since the 1960s through mid-1970s, was the ‘Mecca’ of medicine in Africa and indeed medical tourism. It ranked the fourth best university teaching hospital in the Commonwealth where Saudi kings came for treatment; queens were delivered of princes and princesses. By 1975, it was a designated Centre of Excellence in medicine.
However, by mid-1980s, the finest medical teachers started leaving for the Middle East and the West and the young physicians they trained moved to the West mostly for postgraduate trainings. Human capital, quality research, medical education and patient care suffered greatly while infrastructure decayed from poor funding and management. The few decades that followed witnessed a continued downturn in both human capital and infrastructure, resulting in human capital flight, brain drain and medical tourism.
Brain drain is a major challenge facing the Nigerian health system, leading to a dramatic reduction in the number of doctors and medical practitioners in the country. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Nigeria is one of the three leading African sources of foreign-born doctors and general medical professionals. This is unacceptable and doesn’t tell well of the country.
The exodus has led to a drastic drop in the quality of health care services following the absence of skilled personnel. It is scandalous that despite the severe nature of this provocation and how it has badly affected the health sector, the Nigerian government is unable to reverse the trend, largely for lack of concern. Curiously, Nigeria was the only African country listed among the 20 top exporters of doctors in 2004, with a loss of 5, 499 doctors up from 1, 519 in 1991.
Clearly, at this rate, health indicators may keep declining in the absence of aggressive interventions to stop the trend. More doctors leaving the country will eventually lead to a depletion of Nigerian medical doctors. This, in turn, will add to the stress and dissatisfaction among those remaining. The poor will not be able to access health care while the rich will travel out of the country for medical attention.
A reason doctors and other health professionals leave for greener pastures is impoverished pay. Apart from abysmally low pay packages, the actual payment of salaries is often irregular. An equally major driver is miserable working conditions. This includes having to work extra hours due to inadequate staff, lack of diagnostic facilities and sometimes the need to support monthly incomes.
These problems emanate from the government’s low funding of the sector. Surprisingly, in the 2020 budget of N10.33 trillion, the health sector received only 4.14 per cent, that is, N427.03 billion out of the total budget. This is much lower than the estimated 13.5% of South Africa’s national expenditure dedicated to health. The lack of funding has brought about insufficient remuneration, the dearth of medical facilities and inadequate infrastructure in the sector.
To reverse the brain drain, the Nigerian government should rejig the entire health care system in the country. The introduction of a workable national health policy is imperative at this time. A renewed health care system will certainly create the required environment for medical practitioners to function. This includes the provision of basic equipment and infrastructure.
We support the call by the House for a review of our health workers’ pay. It is also our opinion that they be given a special salary scale. There is a need for an extension of their retirement age since at 60, when they are expected to disengage from service, many are often still fit and active. If judges, lecturers and of recent teachers could be granted such consideration, health practitioners who perform the all-important duty of saving lives must not be denied similar largesse.
Trending
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Police Nab Suspected Car Snatchers, Cultists In C’River
- Editorial5 days ago
Better Conditions For Health Workers
- Focus4 days ago
A Nation In Search Of Vindication
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Clark Mourns Late PANDEF Chairman
- Rivers4 days ago
Perm Sec Commends Wike’s Infrastructure Dev Of Engenni
- News4 days ago
Rivers Police Confirm CBN Driver Missing, Recover Car In Canal
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
IYC Warns Agip Over Redeployment Of Indigenous Staff
- Sports5 days ago
CAFCL: Enyimba Captain Explains Why Coach Dropped Him