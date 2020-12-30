Law/Judiciary
Who Is A Lawyer
A Lawyer is a professional who practices the law. He offers advice about the law or represent someone in legal matters. A lawyer can also be called an Attorney, a Solicitor, a Counsellor, a barrister or pejoratively and ambulance chaser and also in the Nigerian context charge and bail. Per Niki Tobi JSC in his book ‘The Nigerian Layer’ defines a lawyer as; “A layer is not a liar. He is a truthful and perfect human being of intelligence, respect, courtesy and candour. A lawyer is not an interloper, intermeddler, confusionist or rambler. A lawyer is a person who the shur dictates of his profession exposes his services to those in need and in trouble. Its not part of the role of a lawyer to instigate litigation or dispute between parties. He is, however, prepared to use his expertise of the law to protect and defend a party who runs into some problem or who is troubled by the law. While a lawyer may appear hostile and atimes impolite in the course of advocacy in court. Particularly, during cross examination, it may be as a result of occupational hazard. But the law that he operates does not allow him to play the gallery. The judge is always there to check any advocates excesses.”
All lawyer have a right to conduct and take part in any court proceedings, sign legal documents and instruments and file any such documents as a legal practitioner on the condition that they hold a practicing certificate for that year. The rules of professional conduct for legal practitioner 2007 (RPC) specifies that the duty of a lawyer is tripartite. He owes a duty to his client, duty to court and duty to state. In summary the duty of a lawyer is to uphold and observe the rule of law, promote and foster the course of justice, maintain high standard of professional conduct and portray the legal profession in a good light (Rule 1 RPC).
There are skills, abilities, habits and attitudes which one possesses that makes him a good lawyer. A lawyer must possess excellent communication skills, both oral and written. To argue with more persuasiveness before the honourable judge(s) in a court of law, speaking with fluency, efficiently and effectively. A lawyer must possess a distinct attribute of analytical skills. Also to be a great lawyer, one must possess the quality and skill to listen to each and every individual who tends to speak before him. Professionalism and courtesy are the qualities and traits f a lawyer who knows that their clients are to be treated with care, utmost respect and sincerity.
There are various bodies charged with the responsibility of regulating the legal profession in Nigeria.
1 These are, the body of bunches (section 3 LPA).
This is a body of legal practitioners of the highest distinction in the legal profession. This body is responsible for the formal call to the Nigeria Bar, Issuance of certificates of call to bar, proscribing of call fees and making regulation for the discipline of aspirants to the Bar and legal practitioners.
2 Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (section S(3) LPA).
This committee has the power to confer on legal practitioners the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) with the approval of the body of benchers and make rules as to the obligations and privileges to be accorded on the SAN.
3.Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) (NBA Constitution). The NBA is responsible for ensuring the highest standards of professional conduct, maintaining the integrity and independence of the Bar in its relations with the judiciary and promoting good relation with its members.
4.Gnereal Council of the bar (section 1 LPA).
This council makes and reviews the rules of the professional conduct and make rule of account to be kept by legal practitioners.
Legal Practitioners Remuneration Committee
This committee is charged with the responsibility of regulating the charges or remuneration of legal practitioners.
A Lawyer in Nigeria must have his name in the roll of lawyers maintained by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Police Assure Speedy Release Of Abducted Imo Bishop
The Police Command in Imo has assured family and friends of the abducted auxiliary bishop of Owerri Catholic Arch Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, of his speedy release.
TheTide reports that the 53-year-old priest was kidnapped along with his chauffeur on Sunday.
SP Orlando Ikeokwu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) told journalists yesterday in Owerri that the police had swung into action to ensure the release of the cleric.
Ikeokwu called on Catholic faithful in Nigeria not to panic but to remain prayerful in the spirit of the yuletide and hope for Chikwe’s successful release.
“We urge everyone to remain calm in the face of this unfortunate situation.
“We also assure the general public that the auxiliary Bishop will soon be reunited with his loved ones.
“Our anti-kidnapping unit, led by CSP Linus Nwaiwu, has been mobilised to ensure he is freed and the suspects
Aluu Police Division Gets New DPO
New Aluu DPO Unveils Blueprint. The Aluu Divisional police in Ikwerre Local Government area now has new Divisional police Officer .He is superindentant of police Isa Dabo. The Rivers State police command headed by CP Joseph Murkan penultimate week approved the posting of new DPO as part of effort to improve efficiency in the field especially protection of lives and property.
The new DPO,SP Isa tooks over from CSP Jude Ohaja following his transfer to another division.SP Isa until his appointment was DPO Okrika Division where The Tide learnt he discharged his professional calling deligently and credictably even beyond expectations of all and sundry .SP Isa has since assumped office with assurance to continue from where his predecessor stopped.
Aluu Divisional police officer on assumtionunveilled his plan which include meeting with all relevant authorities in the community on best approaches to tackle crime and criminality .
He, however, said meeting with relevant stakeholders would afford him the avenue to fight crime holistically.
SP Isa restated that fight against crime was everyone business hence to involve the local vigilantes called OSPAC,the OgbakorAluu Community Development Committee,youths,and the traditional authorities.
He said it was the best option to fight crime in any given society and noted that collaboration with all bodies that make up Aluu in the areas of information sharing,surveillance and monitoring would go along way to sustain the existing peace in the town.
He said his office was often open to receive anyone with useful information bordering on crime fighting.Some residents who spoke described the new as a square peg in round hole,saying they have no doubt he would sustain the existing peace
NSCDC Deploys 3,500 Personnel To Worship Centres, Others
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that it has deployed about 3500 personnel to worship and recreational centres in parts of Rivers State, ahead the 2021 New Year celebration.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (P.R.O) its Rivers State Command, Mr Oguntuase Michael on behalf of the Commandant, Mr Muktar Lawal and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The Command’s watch, according to the statement, will not be limited to the aforementioned areas, but to such other places that may require security.
It noted that the aim was to ensure that people and fun seekers had a hitch free celebration on the New Year day and beyond.
The command, maintained that its men and officers were desirous of providing maximum security irrespective of the challenge.
It further called on members of the public to go about their lawful activities without any form of fear or mix feeling.
Since security was believed to be everyone’s business, it advised members of the public to report any strange and suspicious movement around them to the nearest security agency for immediate action.
“Residents are advised to go about their normal activities without fear, but should report any strange and suspicious movement around them to the nearest security outpost” it added.
The Tide learnt that there were plans by some criminal elements to attack some public places including the worship centres during the 2021 New Year celebration.
It would be recalled that the NSCDC, Rivers Command had been on ground in terms of security of lives and property in the state.
By: King Onunwor
