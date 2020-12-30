Who Is A Lawyer

A Lawyer is a professional who practices the law. He offers advice about the law or represent someone in legal matters. A lawyer can also be called an Attorney, a Solicitor, a Counsellor, a barrister or pejoratively and ambulance chaser and also in the Nigerian context charge and bail. Per Niki Tobi JSC in his book ‘The Nigerian Layer’ defines a lawyer as; “A layer is not a liar. He is a truthful and perfect human being of intelligence, respect, courtesy and candour. A lawyer is not an interloper, intermeddler, confusionist or rambler. A lawyer is a person who the shur dictates of his profession exposes his services to those in need and in trouble. Its not part of the role of a lawyer to instigate litigation or dispute between parties. He is, however, prepared to use his expertise of the law to protect and defend a party who runs into some problem or who is troubled by the law. While a lawyer may appear hostile and atimes impolite in the course of advocacy in court. Particularly, during cross examination, it may be as a result of occupational hazard. But the law that he operates does not allow him to play the gallery. The judge is always there to check any advocates excesses.”

All lawyer have a right to conduct and take part in any court proceedings, sign legal documents and instruments and file any such documents as a legal practitioner on the condition that they hold a practicing certificate for that year. The rules of professional conduct for legal practitioner 2007 (RPC) specifies that the duty of a lawyer is tripartite. He owes a duty to his client, duty to court and duty to state. In summary the duty of a lawyer is to uphold and observe the rule of law, promote and foster the course of justice, maintain high standard of professional conduct and portray the legal profession in a good light (Rule 1 RPC).

There are skills, abilities, habits and attitudes which one possesses that makes him a good lawyer. A lawyer must possess excellent communication skills, both oral and written. To argue with more persuasiveness before the honourable judge(s) in a court of law, speaking with fluency, efficiently and effectively. A lawyer must possess a distinct attribute of analytical skills. Also to be a great lawyer, one must possess the quality and skill to listen to each and every individual who tends to speak before him. Professionalism and courtesy are the qualities and traits f a lawyer who knows that their clients are to be treated with care, utmost respect and sincerity.

There are various bodies charged with the responsibility of regulating the legal profession in Nigeria.

1 These are, the body of bunches (section 3 LPA).

This is a body of legal practitioners of the highest distinction in the legal profession. This body is responsible for the formal call to the Nigeria Bar, Issuance of certificates of call to bar, proscribing of call fees and making regulation for the discipline of aspirants to the Bar and legal practitioners.

2 Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (section S(3) LPA).

This committee has the power to confer on legal practitioners the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) with the approval of the body of benchers and make rules as to the obligations and privileges to be accorded on the SAN.

3.Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) (NBA Constitution). The NBA is responsible for ensuring the highest standards of professional conduct, maintaining the integrity and independence of the Bar in its relations with the judiciary and promoting good relation with its members.

4.Gnereal Council of the bar (section 1 LPA).

This council makes and reviews the rules of the professional conduct and make rule of account to be kept by legal practitioners.

Legal Practitioners Remuneration Committee

This committee is charged with the responsibility of regulating the charges or remuneration of legal practitioners.

A Lawyer in Nigeria must have his name in the roll of lawyers maintained by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere