We’ll Complete Opobo Section Of Unity Road In Jan, Wike Reassures
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the completion of the Opobo axis of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, which would attract development to Opobo Kingdom, is top priority to his administration.
Wike gave the assurance at the ceremony to mark the 150 years’ anniversary of the founding of Opobo Kingdom in Opobo Town, last Monday.
The governor, who expressed delight that Opobo people and friends could drive by road to participate in the 150 years’ anniversary of the kingdom, assured that the road would be completed and commissioned in January, 2021.
“As you’re coming from the Ogoni area, you’ll see that we have finished the first phase of Sakpenwa-Bori Road; full dualisation. Now, we believe that the second phase will take it to Kono with streetlights installed.
“That will ease movement and reduce the level of crime in that place. We are happy that you can drive from Bori, and within five minutes, you’re heading to Opobo.
“When that road is completed, it will bring development. I’m glad that I made a promise to the people of Opobo. We believe that by ending of January, 2021, that we will come back to commission the road”.
The governor also noted the efforts of federal lawmaker, who represents Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency, Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante, in connecting Opobo Kingdom to the national grid in a bid to solve the age-long problem of lack of electricity in the area.
Wike said his administration would continue to support developmental plans of the kingdom that would make life easy for them.
“I’m happy with the move to connect you to the national grid. That project is a constituency project of one of your own who represents Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency, that is Awaji-Inombek Abiante.
“It is important for us to elect those who have commitment, who believe in the development of the people and that young man has shown that connecting Opobo to national grid is very important”.
The governor also donated N50miliion to support the building of a befitting palace for King Jaja of Opobo.
The Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja said the sitting of Opobo on the banks of the Imo River was well calculated plan in 1870, because the kingdom strategically became an important commercial settlement to compete with Lagos in volume of Nigerian International Trade.
Douglas-Jaja, who is also the chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, said in the wake of World War 11, the British closed the Opobo seaport, which destroyed the commercial strength of Opobo Kingdom.
According to him, the Nigeria Government has since failed to acknowledge the subsisting commercial potentials of Opobo.
“The road, today, we are glad to acknowledge, opens up a new page in the development process of Opobo, a page that will see our youths, instead of migrating to Port Harcourt and other cities, will be attracted to remain here because they can be gainfully employed as well as enjoy the befits of modern living”.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja said Opobo people had lived together in peace without violent attacks on each other during and after the 20 years of legal war in the kingdom.
Gogo-Jaja said the people of Opobo, particularly thanked Wike for demonstrating love towards them by his commitment to complete the Opobo axis of the Ogoni Unity Road to enable them drive him by road.
Interpol Traces €.5m Covid-19 Fraud To Nigeria
The International Criminal Police Organisation, popularly called Interpol, has traced a €500,000 Covid-19 fraud to Nigeria.
This is approximately N233,766,838.03 at N467.53 per Euro.
The organisation made this known in a statement on its website titled, ‘Unmasked: International Covid-19 Fraud Exposed’.
According to the statement, the scheme was coordinated using compromised emails, advance-payment fraud, and money laundering.
It stated that the fraud was uncovered by financial institutions and authorities across Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands, as part of a case coordinated by Interpol.
The statement read in part, “In mid-March, as a number of countries were going into lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, German health authorities contracted two sales companies in Zurich and Hamburg to procure €15million worth of face masks. With a global shortage on medical supplies complicating usual business channels, the buyers followed new leads in the hopes of securing the masks.
“It all started with an email address and website which appeared to be linked to a legitimate company in Spain selling face masks. Unbeknownst to the buyers, the site was a fake and their legitimate email addresses had been compromised.
“Through email correspondence, the company initially claimed to have 10 million masks, only for the delivery to fall through. As consolation, they then referred the buyers to a ‘trusted’ dealer in Ireland. The Irish middleman promised to put them in touch with a different supplier, this time in the Netherlands.
“Claiming to have a strong commercial relationship with the company, the man provided assurances that the alleged Dutch company would be able to supply the 10 million face masks. An agreement for an initial delivery of 1.5 million masks was made, in exchange for an up-front payment of €1.5million.
“The buyers initiated a bank transfer to Ireland and prepared for delivery, which involved 52 lorries and a police escort to transport the masks from a warehouse in the Netherlands to the final destination in Germany.
“Just before the delivery date, the buyers were informed that the funds had not been received and that an emergency transfer of €880,000 straight to the Dutch supplier was required to secure the merchandise.
“The buyers sent the wire transfer and the masks never arrived. It turns out the Dutch company existed, but their website had also been cloned. There was no official record of the order.
“When the buyers realized they had been duped, they immediately contacted their bank in Germany, which in turn contacted Interpol’s Financial Crimes unit, setting off a race to intercept the funds and follow the money trail.
“The Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service quickly tracked down the EUR 880,000 which had been transferred from the German company. Nearly €500,000 of those funds had already been sent to the United Kingdom, all of which was destined for an account in Nigeria.”
Wike Mulls Fresh Covid-19 Lockdown In Jan
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says he would re-impose lockdown beginning from January as the number of Coronavirus cases surge in the state.
He gave hint of imminent second phase of lockdown amid rising cases of Covid-19 during the thanksgiving church service in celebration of the 90th birthday of Mrs. Priscilla Nwanediye Mark, at the St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area, yesterday.
Wike described as worrisome, the refusal of most churches and markets in the state to enforce compulsory wearing of facemasks in adherence to Covid-19 protocol.
He said the state government had initially relaxed the restriction on the number of persons who worship in churches, but with the second wave of Covid-19, he would by this week announce new stringent measures to check the spread of Covid-19 cases in the state.
“When you go to some churches, they don’t wear mask. Go to markets, they don’t wear mask. They believe Covid-19 is not real. It’s not real because it has not happened to you; nobody had died whom you know. When somebody has died and the person was close to you, you will know that Covid-19 is real.
“So, it is real, and I want to appeal to all of you that we have to be stricter now because the second wave is more dangerous than the first wave. It’s very dangerous. I know how many people we have lost since the second wave started.”
Wike implored the Bishop of the Diocese of Ikwerre to prevail on members of all the churches under his jurisdiction to always wear their facemasks.
“If you don’t comply, I have no choice, but to shut down the churches; Pentecostal, Catholic, Anglican. I have no choice, because when you have it, who spends the money? It is the state that treats. So, we need to use the money for some other things, but not for this. Let us discipline ourselves and know that Covid-19 is real. Let nobody tell you that there is nothing like Covid-19. It is real.”
The governor urged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Ikwerre Local Government Area to use Mrs Mark’s 90th birthday to work in unison for the development to the area.
He also used the occasion to extol the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Engr. Samuel Nwanosike, for his commitment to the development of the area.
Wike, however, urged Nwanosike to respect party leaders and ensure that all stakeholders work in unison to move the state forward.
The governor, who was accompanied by the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, announced a donation of N50million to the church.
Delivering a sermon titled, “Thanking God for His Mercy”, the Bishop, Diocese of Ikwerre, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev Blessing Enyindah, stressed the need for people to always acknowledge God’s mercies in their lives.
Enyindah, who observed that this was an era where people lived below the lifespan of 50 years, said it was the mercy of God that made Mrs. Priscilla Mark to attain 90 years.
He admonished people to inculcate the habit of living a healthy lifestyle and commit their lives unto God to be able to live up to 90 years.
