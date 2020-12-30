We’ll Complete Opobo Section Of Unity Road In Jan, Wike Reassures

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says he would re-impose lockdown beginning from January as the number of Coronavirus cases surge in the state.

He gave hint of imminent second phase of lockdown amid rising cases of Covid-19 during the thanksgiving church service in celebration of the 90th birthday of Mrs. Priscilla Nwanediye Mark, at the St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area, yesterday.

Wike described as worrisome, the refusal of most churches and markets in the state to enforce compulsory wearing of facemasks in adherence to Covid-19 protocol.

He said the state government had initially relaxed the restriction on the number of persons who worship in churches, but with the second wave of Covid-19, he would by this week announce new stringent measures to check the spread of Covid-19 cases in the state.

“When you go to some churches, they don’t wear mask. Go to markets, they don’t wear mask. They believe Covid-19 is not real. It’s not real because it has not happened to you; nobody had died whom you know. When somebody has died and the person was close to you, you will know that Covid-19 is real.

“So, it is real, and I want to appeal to all of you that we have to be stricter now because the second wave is more dangerous than the first wave. It’s very dangerous. I know how many people we have lost since the second wave started.”

Wike implored the Bishop of the Diocese of Ikwerre to prevail on members of all the churches under his jurisdiction to always wear their facemasks.

“If you don’t comply, I have no choice, but to shut down the churches; Pentecostal, Catholic, Anglican. I have no choice, because when you have it, who spends the money? It is the state that treats. So, we need to use the money for some other things, but not for this. Let us discipline ourselves and know that Covid-19 is real. Let nobody tell you that there is nothing like Covid-19. It is real.”

The governor urged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Ikwerre Local Government Area to use Mrs Mark’s 90th birthday to work in unison for the development to the area.

He also used the occasion to extol the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Engr. Samuel Nwanosike, for his commitment to the development of the area.

Wike, however, urged Nwanosike to respect party leaders and ensure that all stakeholders work in unison to move the state forward.

The governor, who was accompanied by the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, announced a donation of N50million to the church.

Delivering a sermon titled, “Thanking God for His Mercy”, the Bishop, Diocese of Ikwerre, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev Blessing Enyindah, stressed the need for people to always acknowledge God’s mercies in their lives.

Enyindah, who observed that this was an era where people lived below the lifespan of 50 years, said it was the mercy of God that made Mrs. Priscilla Mark to attain 90 years.

He admonished people to inculcate the habit of living a healthy lifestyle and commit their lives unto God to be able to live up to 90 years.