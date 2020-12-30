Politics
We Didn’t Apologise To President – Reps
The House of Representatives has denied speculations that it apologised to the President Muhammadu Buhari, or anybody in the Presidency for inviting him to address Nigerians on the growing insecurity in the country.
Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, stated this in a statement titled, ‘Clarification on Apology to the Presidency,’ in Abuja, on Monday.
The statement was a reaction to a report that the House withdrew its invitation to the President and that those who sponsored the motion calling for Buhari’s invitation had apologised to him.
The statement reads partly, “The President or the Presidency, as the case may be, never sought an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out its constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate. Where then did the media get the report that the House as an institution apologised to anyone? Media professionals are advised to uphold the ethics of their profession.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologised to anyone for exercising its constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the legislature. We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to these democratic ethos and ideals as well.”
The House had earlier in December invited Buhari after debating the killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.
The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had met with the President and told journalists that Buhari had agreed to appear before a joint session of the National Assembly.
However, days later, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), issued a statement, saying the National Assembly lacked the powers to summon the President to speak on security matters.
On December 10, the day Buhari was expected to appear before the lawmakers, a member of the House, Solomon Bob, had raised a point of order to protest against the alleged shunning of the invitation.
Gbajabiamila had, however, stated that Buhari was invited and not summoned, stressing that he was to engage the lawmakers in a dialogue and was not compelled to appear before them.
Politics
Bishop Kukah Clears Air On Partisan Politics
The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has insisted that he has no interest in partisan politics.
He stated this during a media briefing with journalists at St. Bakhita Secretariat in Sokoto State on Monday.
Kukah also denied calling for a coup in Nigeria and said different lies were being peddled about in his name.
The cleric has been in the news ever since he published a Christmas message last week, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of nepotism.
Bishop Kukah used the opportunity to make it clear that he has no interest in politics.
“I have no plan and will never play partisan politics for any reason.
“Those who link my message to partisan politics are only playing to the gallery.
“Take, for instance, brilliant Nigerian youths making comments about Chelsea or Arsenal and have never been to England, does that make them players of such club sides?
“So, why will someone think because Bishop Kukah is speaking therefore, he is a politician? People who make this argument are totally ignorant of elementary politics and ignorant of the role of a priest.
“The truth is that a lot of us have not seen a priest saying what I am saying. The truth of the matter is, we are all in politics, but party politics for me, no. I am not a member of any political party and I cannot be. If it comes to voting, I do my right,” he said.
Meanwhile, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has called on youths in the North to fight bandits and leave Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah alone.
In his Christmas message, Kukah had accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of nepotism.
He claimed that Buhari had sacrificed the dreams of Nigerians on the altar of nepotism and Northern hegemony.
But, the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, accused the clergyman of attempting to destroy the quest for national integration by instigating violence.
CNG said Kukah was using religion to cause disharmony and facilitate the further emasculation of Northern Nigerian Muslims.
However, Sani, in a tweet wrote: “My Dear Northern Youths; leave the Kukah in Sokoto and fight the bandits in your shokoto.”
Politics
Enugu Assembly Passes 2021 Appropriation Bill Of N169.8bn
Enugu State House of Assembly yesterday passed the state’s 2021 appropriation bill of N169.8 billion.
The passage of the 2021 budget followed the presentation and adoption of a report by the House Committee Chairman on Finance and Appropriation, Mr Ezenta Ezeani, during plenary.
Ezeani said that the budget estimate took full cognisance of the yearnings, aspirations and prayers of residents of the state.
It will be recalled that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had on December 9 presented the 2021 budget proposal of N169.8billion to the State Assembly.
Ugwuanyi had told the legislators that the 2021 budget estimate was 13 per cent higher than the 2020 revised budget of N169.5 billion.
The governor said that the 2021 budget estimate was made up of N101.1 billion capital expenditure which represented 60 per cent of the estimated budget size.
He said that the recurrent expenditure stood at N68.1 billion, representing 40 per cent of the estimated budget size.
The governor said that the budget estimate had a recurrent revenue of N110.08 billion and recurrent expenditure of N68.7 billion.
Ugwuanyi said that the economic and social sectors received N61.9 billion and N24.7 billion respectively.
He said that the figures represented 61 per cent and 24 per cent respectively of the total capital expenditure of the budget.
The chairman however, said that the committee did not alter the capital or recurrent expenditures of the budget as presented by the governor.
He said that the 2021 budget estimate was referred to the various standing committees of the assembly for budgetary defense by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state government.
Ezeani said that the report was later considered clause by clause at the Committee of the Whole before it was subsequently passed.
Responding, the Speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, said the document was critically examined by the legislators to ensure that it would benefit residents of the state.
Ubosi said the budget would be transmitted to the state governor for his assent and urged the various MDAs to ensure its full implementation when signed into law.
Politics
We Didn’t Apologise To President – Reps
The House of Representatives has denied speculations that it apologised to the President Muhammadu Buhari, or anybody in the Presidency for inviting him to address Nigerians on the growing insecurity in the country.
Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, stated this in a statement titled, ‘Clarification on Apology to the Presidency,’ in Abuja, on Monday.
The statement was a reaction to a report that the House withdrew its invitation to the President and that those who sponsored the motion calling for Buhari’s invitation had apologised to him.
The statement reads partly, “The President or the Presidency, as the case may be, never sought an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out its constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate. Where then did the media get the report that the House as an institution apologised to anyone? Media professionals are advised to uphold the ethics of their profession.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologised to anyone for exercising its constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the legislature. We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to these democratic ethos and ideals as well.”
The House had earlier in December invited Buhari after debating the killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.
The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had met with the President and told journalists that Buhari had agreed to appear before a joint session of the National Assembly.
However, days later, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), issued a statement, saying the National Assembly lacked the powers to summon the President to speak on security matters.
On December 10, the day Buhari was expected to appear before the lawmakers, a member of the House, Solomon Bob, had raised a point of order to protest against the alleged shunning of the invitation.
Gbajabiamila had, however, stated that Buhari was invited and not summoned, stressing that he was to engage the lawmakers in a dialogue and was not compelled to appear before them.
Trending
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Police Nab Suspected Car Snatchers, Cultists In C’River
- Editorial3 days ago
Better Conditions For Health Workers
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Clark Mourns Late PANDEF Chairman
- Focus3 days ago
A Nation In Search Of Vindication
- Rivers3 days ago
Perm Sec Commends Wike’s Infrastructure Dev Of Engenni
- Niger Delta3 days ago
FRSC Arrests 79 Traffic Offenders In A’Ibom
- Sports3 days ago
CAFCL: Enyimba Captain Explains Why Coach Dropped Him
- News3 days ago
Rivers Police Confirm CBN Driver Missing, Recover Car In Canal