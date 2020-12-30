Nation
Petroleum Imports Gulp N2.2trn In Nine Months, NBS Confirms
The Federal Government spent N2.17trillion in the first nine months of 2020 on importation of petroleum products into the country.
The petroleum products, according to the latest data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), consists of mineral fuels like Natural gas, oil, Bituminous coal, amongst others.
A breakdown of the nation’s spending on the importation of these products shows that a total of N1.25trillion was spent in the first quarter of the year, Q1’20, represented by N662.2billion, N290.6billion and N299.8billion in January, February and March.
Apparently, due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which led to a nationwide lockdown, the spending on the importation of petroleum products declined significantly in the second quarter of the year (April to June) to N221.3billion.
The nation’s petroleum import for Q2’20 shows an 821% decline when compared to the first quarter import statistics.
However, in the third quarter of the year, the country recorded another sharp increase in spending on petroleum products importation at N700.4billion, at the time the government relaxed the lockdown.
Europe topped Nigeria’s highest source of the imports, as a total of N593.3billion was spent in sourcing the products from the continent, while Asia came second with N61.4billion, followed by America N37.2billion.
Surprisingly Nigeria also imported petrol from African countries spending a total of N8.6billion.
Meanwhile, stakeholders across the nation have continued to lament on the state of the nation’s petroleum industry.
Available statistics show that Nigeria holds 37 billion barrels of proven oil reserves as of 2016, ranking 10th in the world and accounting for about 2.2 per cent of the world’s total oil reserves of 1.65 trillion barrels.
Nigeria has proven reserves equivalent to 237.3 times its annual consumption.
This means that, without Net Exports, there would be about 237 years of oil left (at current consumption levels and excluding unproven reserves).
Globally, Nigeria stood at 37th in oil consumption, accounting for about 0.4 percent of the world’s total consumption of 97 million barrels per day.
Nigeria consumes 0.10 gallons of oil per capita per day or 35 gallons per capita per year. Refineries operations Nigeria also have four refineries situated at Kaduna, Warri and two in Port Harcourt, but they are all in a series of challenges plaguing the fate of its productivity, as they have failed to produce any petroleum product in the past three years.
Despite this abundance the nation’s four refineries processed no crude and combined yield efficiency is zero percent in the first nine months of 2020.
Though industry authorities have claimed that this flat output was, due, largely to on-going rehabilitation works in the refineries, records show that the output position has been less than 10 percent of installed capacity in the last 10 years.
However, the authorities are of the view that despite the deplorable operational state attributable to the ongoing revamping of the refineries, the efforts are expected to further enhance capacity utilization once completed. In its latest operational report, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), stated that, “The Corporation has been adopting a Merchant Plant Refineries Business Model since January 2017. The model takes cognizance of the Products Worth and Crude Costs.”
A cumulative of the combined value of output by the four refineries (at Import Parity Price), along with the operational expenses in the first eight month of 2020 amounted to an operating deficit of N74.8billion.
This shows a decline of 28 percent when compared to the corresponding period of 2019 which recorded N104billion.
It was gathered that there was no associated crude plus freight cost for the refineries since there was no production.
The Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of NNPC, sold a total of 9.86 billion litres of petroleum products between January and August, 2020.
This is a decrease of 30 percent when compared to 14.108 billion litres sold in the corresponding period of 2019.
The decrease, according to the corporation, is as a result of low operational activities due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has assured Nigerians of petroleum products’ availability and stable fuel supply in the country at all times on the strength of its import dependency.
The DPR also cautioned oil marketers against engaging in sharp practices that are capable of distorting products supply.
The DPR stated that there are sufficient petroleum products nationwide, while it also advised petroleum products marketers against hoarding and creating artificial scarcity of the commodity.
The apex petroleum industry regulator promised to intensify its monitoring and surveillance of petroleum products outlets to ensure compliance with quality, quantity and safety of operations in line with its regulatory mandate.
It also advised consumers to report any infraction, such as under dispensing of petroleum products at any filling station to any DPR office nationwide.
The DPR restated its commitment to safety and advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of petroleum products especially at this season of harmattan.
It further assured Nigerians that it would continue to initiate appropriate initiatives to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.
In another development, the NNPC has advised against the precipitous relocation of tank farms from their current locations along Ijegun, Kirikiri areas in Lagos and other parts of the country, in order to avoid dislocation in the supply and distribution chain of petroleum products across the country.
The corporation made the submission at a hearing by the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee on Relocation of Tank Farms in Residential Areas of Ijegun, Kirikiri.
While presenting the position of NNPC at the hearing, Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated that NNPC was not averse to the relocation of petroleum products tank farms and depots sited in residential areas but would rather that it be carried out in a planned manner so as not to cause disruption in the fuel supply and distribution chain.
According to Kyari, “Tank farms and depots were a major artery for receiving and distributing imported petroleum products to all parts of the country and that their abrupt relocation could trigger a crisis not only in the downstream sector but also in the nation’s economy in general”.
Nation
Security Operatives Kill Six Bandits, Rescue 23 Kidnap Victims In Katsina
Security operatives, including the police, the air force, and the Army, early yesterday morning, killed no fewer than six bandits during a gun battle around Ummadau and Kwayawa villages in Katsina State.
The security operatives accosted the bandits at the location following distress calls that they (the bandits) had attacked Lambo village, Wurma ward in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state where they killed two people and kidnapped 23 victims.
The bandits, numbering over 30 were also said to have rustled 74 domestic animals.
The security operatives were said to have killed six of the bandits and rescued all the kidnapped victims and the rustled animals.
The spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident.
His statement on the incident read, “On 29/12/2020 at about 02:30hrs, bandits numbering over 30, shooting sporadically with AK-47 rifles, attacked Lambo village, Wurma Ward, Kurfi LGA of Katsina State, killed two persons and kidnapped 17 women and six children.
“Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force were alerted and they blocked all their possible escape routes.
“Consequently, the teams laid siege for the hoodlums between Ummadau to Kwayawa village and engaged them in a fierce gun duel, as a result of which six bandits were killed, all the 23 kidnapped victims were rescued, 23 cows, 20 sheep, and 31 goats recovered, 12 motorcycles and one G3 rifle recovered.
”Search parties are still combing the area with a view to arresting more suspected bandits and/or recover their dead bodies. Investigation is ongoing.”
Isah also, yesterday, confirmed that the command had received additional units of mobile police personnel, armoured vehicles, as part of efforts to tackle banditry and other crimes in the state.
Nation
FG’s Attack On Kukah Shameful, PDP Laments
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, slammed Alhaji Lai Mohammed over his response to the criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s handling of the security situation in the country, by Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, describing same as shameful.
Kukah had in a recent essay on the state of affairs in the country, chided Buhari for alleged nepotism and pettiness in the conduct of government business even as he accused him of playing the religious card at the expense of national cohesion.
This, however, did not go down well with the Federal Government as Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, quickly issued a statement, faulting the position of the clergy man.
Mohammed had insisted that Boko Haram insurgents were nothing but terrorists, whose target cut across all faith, noting that “to now attribute the actions of this bunch to an orchestrated and systematic plan to elevate one religion over the other or decimate adherents of a particular religion is not only unfortunate but decisive, incendiary and insensitive.”
In an exclusive chat with our correspondent, PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan described Lai Mohammed’s statement as shameful and an attempt to gloss over the issues raised by Bishop Kukah.
“What Bishop Kukah said was nothing but the truth. He spoke truth to power as he has been doing for years. Every Nigerian knows that President Buhari has been a divisive, partisan leader ever since he became the head of government in 2015.
“Nigeria is worse off today than she was before this party took over power. Security is broken, governance is broken with Nigerians almost resigning to fate. President Buhari has failed woefully. This is a fact!
“The Bishop summoned courage to speak truth to power by saying that all hell would have been let loose were a President of Southern extraction exhibit the kind of nepotism President Buhari is known for today,” he said.
On calls in some quarters for Kukah to stick to his evangelistic calling, Ologbondiyan maintained that it was in fulfillment of his divine mandate that the Bishop chose to speak up rather than keeping mum.
“As a Man of God, Bishop Kukah spoke on behalf of his people, ordinary Nigerians who are took weak or powerless to tackle those in power. The church is the people, not the building. He (Kukah) deserves our collective applause,” he added.
Security has remained one of the biggest challenges of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government with a reputable media outfit, the Financial Times recently describing the country as getting closer to a failed state; a label out rightly rejected by the federal government.
Nation
We’ll Wrestle Food Inflation From Next Year, Buhari Boasts
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured that the government would work hard towards ensuring that the country has enough food to feed its citizenry.
To that effect, the President said that the administration will keep a keen eye on food inflation in the New Year and reiterated his initial directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), not to give any money for food importation.
Buhari stated this at the fifth regular meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.
For the umpteenth time, he directed that the CBN “must not give money to import food. Already about seven states are producing all the rice we need. We must eat what we produce.”
In taking note of the strides made in agricultural production following the program of diversification from over reliance on oil instituted by his administration, Buhari wondered where the country would have found itself by now in view of the devastating economic crisis brought about by Covid-19 if the country had not embraced agriculture.
Buhari, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said, “Going back to the land is the way out. We depend on petrol at the expense of agriculture. Now the oil industry is in turmoil. We are being squeezed to produce at 1.5 million barrels a day as against a capacity to produce 2.3 million.
“At the same time, the technical cost of our production per barrel is high, compared to the Middle East production.”
He emphasized the place of agriculture in the efforts to restore the economy but agreed that measures must be put in place to curtail inflation in the country.
He said, “We will continue to encourage our people to go back to the land. Our elite is indoctrinated in the idea that we are rich in oil, leaving the land for the city for oil riches. We are back to the land now. We must not lose the opportunity to make life easier for our people. Imagine what would have happened if we didn’t encourage agriculture and closed the borders. We would have been in trouble.”
The meeting, which was for a review of, and reflections on the global and domestic economy in the outgoing year, was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as well as Ministers of Finance and Humanitarian Affairs and agreed on a number of measures.
The statement further said, “In specific terms, it noted the sharp deterioration in international economic environment and its impact on Nigeria’s continuing but fragile economic recovery; that Nigeria’s economic growth continues to be constrained by obvious challenges including infrastructural deficiencies and limited resources for government financing.
“It emphasized the need to make the private sector of the economy the primary source of investment, rather than government.
“The meeting reviewed progress towards structural reforms in response to the economic crises, including the institution of the Economic Sustainability Plan, the changes in electricity tariff and fuel pricing regime, the partial re-opening of the Land Borders, the movement towards unification of exchange rates and budgetary reforms through Finance Bill 2020 and 2021.
“It agreed that, to prepare the country for the challenges ahead, it is imperative to ensure Macro-economic stability, create certainty and re-build investor confidence in the economy.”
It emphasized the need to deepen structural reforms initiated by the administration as a basis for stimulating investments from domestic and international sources with a view to raising productivity in key sectors of the economy.”
