Mali Bandits Attempting To Illegally Enter Nigeria, Makinde Alerts

The Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Mankide, has said that bandits from Mali were trying to enter the country through a border in the state.

Makinde, who spoke during a visit to the Oke Ogun area of the state, maintained that bandits from Mali were trying to cross in through Saki, a town in the state.

The governor made this disclosure during a visit to the palace of the Okere of Saki, Khalid Olabisi, where he met with traditional rulers from Oke Ogun Zone, yesterday.

He, however, assured the monarchs that his government will continue to do everything possible to develop the state and uplift its people.

Makinde while justifying his claim on the bandits’ movement, said that Saki shares an international border and it is more of an international issue.

The governor said, “I really want to appreciate you for the support you are giving to the current administration in Oyo State. It is your government too. If a state is progressing, it means the rulers at the helm of affairs are practically doing what they are supposed to do.

“And 2020 in particular has been a very challenging one. We can see that all of us are wearing face masks and observing other guidelines because we are faced with pandemic and economic meltdown. So, it was really tasking. Of course, in our locality here, the issue of banditry is also another issue.

“For instance, Saki shares an international border and it is more of an international issue because we have bandits all the way from Mali that are trying to cross. Once they gain entrance into anywhere they can operate, they will stay there.

“When we inaugurated Amotekun, you gave us your support. When some bandits went to the bush at Kishi, we were able to flush them out with all the efforts of all of us here.

“So, we want to use this opportunity to say thank you to you all.”

Makinde, further declared that his administration’s determination to extract value from mineral resources abundant in the Oke Ogun area of the state, and the competitive advantage of the area in terms of agriculture to boost agribusiness and the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), remains on course.

“I have inspected the on-going project of OYSADA Headquarters that we brought here. Though they have made some progress, I am still not satisfied.

“They promised that it will be completed by 10th of December but they said there were challenges with evaluation and release of funds. Now, that is being resolved and I look forward to coming back here by the end of March. I will spend about 10 days; with the whole of government functionaries that will be here with me.

“Apart from the fact that I came to greet Kabiyesi and other paramount chiefs that are here seated, I pray that we shall live to see the coming year and shall be a fulfilling one for us,” he said.

The Okere of Saki, Khalid Olabisi, who spoke on behalf of other monarchs, appreciated the governor for his efforts.

“On Saki Township Road, we are gradually seeing light at the end of the tunnel. The speed at which the project is being done is commendable. Really speaking, in the Oke Ogun axis of the state, we have so many things to thank Governor Makinde for.

“Many of our people also asked us to thank you concerning the way you handled the LAUTECH divorce issue successfully. We have also heard that you are planning to make it a multi-campus institution. We want to beg you that we need two campuses here in Oke Ogun.

“If you have observed, our axis is the only zone that is backward in Oyo State, which is not supposed to be so. I am saying this because we are blessed with many mineral resources. We just want someone that can support us a little bit. And who will? It is actually the government.”