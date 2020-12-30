Go Round FC Appoints New Captain

Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt has reassured sports lovers and fans of the club that they will subdue and emerge victorious in today’s match against their counterpart, Abia Angels FC of Abia State in one of the week five fixtures of the on going 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

The Jewels of Rivers have promised to deliver total victory in today’s match. They vowed to leave no stone unturned in their quest to garner all three points at stake in the match.

The match which is scheduled to hold at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Sports Complex Football pitch, will be a showdown for both sides, as the hosts and visitors fight to prove their supremacy in today’s battle.

Coach of the club, Edwin Okon said that his players have prepared so well for today’s match and are poised for a total win at the end of the day.

“My girls are fully ready, in good shape and in high spirit too, to ensure they achieve their target. With all the support of the home fans, we would actualise our goal,” coach Edwin said.

However, the visitors have also come to win, so they would do all they can to penetrate the defense of their host, this may put the host in a difficult position, leaving them no choice than to fight like their lives are dependent on it.

It is no gainsaying the fact that Abia Angels would be a hard nut to crack by their hosts, they will fight like a wounded lion to share points with the homers.

It would be recalled that Rivers Angels FC played a 1-1 draw with its host, Edo Queens FC in the Week 3 fixtures of the NWFL played at the University Of Benin, (UNIBEN) Sports Complex, Benin.

Abia Angels defeated visitors, Dream Stars Ladies of Lagos 2-1 at the Umuahia Township Stadium.