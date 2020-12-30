Family Accuses Vigilante Of Killing Man In Rivers

Rivers
The family of one Princewill Ogbonda has accused a vigilante group in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, of killing their brother after he was arrested over alleged kidnapping.
The younger brother of Princewill, Lucky Ogbonda, told newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, that his elder brother and one Peter Opurum were arrested by the vigilante outfit called ONELGA Security Peace and Advisory Council (OSPAC) over a month ago on allegations of kidnapping, saying the duo were still missing.
Lucky, however, said eyewitnesses broke the news to him that the OSPAC members had taken him to a soothsayer who told them that the duo were guilty of the crime.
He alleged that having received that unverified information, the vigilante shot them and took their bodies away.
Lucky said that he called on the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, to prevail on the vigilante group to produce his brother (Princewill) dead or alive.
“They made a wild allegation against my brother that he is a kidnapper and one Peter Opurum. Immediately, they started beating my elder brother with all sorts of weapons and they locked them (Princewill and Peter) up. They went and called a soothsayer ‘who is a magician’ to do what they call Bible return-return. The Bible said that my elder brother and Peter Opurum are kidnappers.
“The OSPAC commander ordered one of his boys who took a gun and one other person, they shot both of them and immediately they called OSPAC Aluu (same outfit nearby) and they took away the body of my elder brother. From November 21, till now, we have not seen him and we have not heard from him. whether both of them are alive or not we don’t know,” he stated.
Lucky expressed dismay that despite being aware of the incident, the police had refused to make an arrest after an initial attempt to arrest the Igwuruta OSPAC commander and his members were resisted.
“If the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) is having difficulty arresting OSPAC in Igwuruta, he can call the Commissioner of Police for reinforcement. The OSPAC office, Igwuruta is open. They are there boasting that nothing will happen. I suspect a foul play on the part of the DPO,” he alleged.
Speaking on the incident, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt branch, Prince Nyekwere, advised the victim’s family members to write a formal petition to the police and the association.
Nyekwere noted that as much as he commends the role of the said vigilante outfit in fighting crime in the state, the law does not allow them to kill anybody.
“Nobody, including the police, OSPAC, or anyone for that matter has the right to kill anybody on allegation of any crime. Unless and until that person has passed the due process of law and found guilty by a competent court with jurisdiction and the proper punishment meted out to the persons.
“So, people should play within the rules and the law of the land. They (OSPAC) are actually supposed to support the police in passing information. You cannot take somebody, and you are the judge, the prosecutor, the executor. No, the law does not allow that”, Nyekwere said.
COVID-19: NOA Director Cautions Against Careless Behaviour
Following the outbreak of the second wave of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Rivers State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Mr Young Ayotamuno, has called for mature and responsible behaviour in order to avert another lock down in the state.
Ayotamuno who said this in an interview with newsmen in his office in Port Harcourt said irresponsible behavior such as refusal to comply with the COVID-19 protocols would attract another lockdown in the state.
According to him, experiences gotten so far during the first wave of the pandemic should be applied to mitigate the second wave, which is looming in the area.
The NOA Director said, people must be careful to avoid a repeat of the previous experience as another lockdown will not be in the interest of anyone.
“Having gone through the experience, people should be careful, they must observe all protocols relating to the prevention of COVID-19.
“Another lockdown will not be good for the people.
There must be a collective effort to avoid another lockdown in the state” he said.
He stressed the need for people to put on their face masks always, observe social distancing, while buckets with water should be placed in all public places for people to wash their hands.
“Instead of risking another phase of lockdown, people should observe the protocols, people should be responsible in their conduct.”
The NOA Director also stressed the need for strict enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols and warned against politicising the issue relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ayotamuno also called for more sensitisation campaigns, adding that the campaigns this time around must involve the traditional institutions at the community level, while younger generations must also be involved in the campaigns to check the spread of the pandemic.
Corruption Endemic In Nigeria – Accountants
The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has described the problem of corruption in Nigeria as endemic, with the capacity to disorganise an Internal Control System of accounting in both governments and private sectors.
The Chairman of the Association, Rivers State chapter, Chidi Emmanuel Orlu, gave the impression in an interview with The Tide after the 2020 End of Year Dinner and the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Association, held in Port Harcourt.
Orlu said the ongoing fight against corruption would be fruitless, if the chain of the collaboration was not broken in the country.
He said the problem was not limited to the accountants alone but to all sectors.
“Corruption is not only associated to accountants alone, the problem of corruption in Nigeria is endemic, it has to do with every Nigerian. Most times the accountants are not chief Accounting officers, they are not the people signing cheques and they act based on directive.
“ Accountants had internal control system, but where there is collaboration, the internal control system would be broken and it is no longer possible to rely on accountancy, this is the problem the accountants are facing”, the senior accountant explained.
On achievements, Orlu said accountants in a team work were able to bring computerisation of Pay Roll System, and computerisation of Contract Award System as well as bidding processes, but yet people still split the systems to have their way in corruption.
“We have tried to bring computerisation of Pay Roll and Contract Award Systems including Bidding Processes System, but yet people still go there and split these systems for corruption, it is not accountants that direct them how to split contracts”, he explained.
The Chairman urged the members to be firm in the accounting professional ethics. He also charged them to upgrade themselves in line with the daily development in the accounting profession.
The Tide reports that sixteen persons were given special recognition for contributing to the development of the association in the state.
Highlights of the occasion includes, Induction of Fellows, Anniversary Awards celebration of the 25th Anniversary of ANAN in Rivers State.
By: Enoch Epelle
Police Killings In Rivers Worry CP
The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Joseph Mukan, has recommended that a psychological test be conducted on officers and men of the command to evaluate their mental state.
The recommendation came days after a father of five, Jimoh Abiodun, was shot dead by an alleged drunken police officer for possessing an I-Phone at Elelenwo area of the state. More than five citizens have been killed by the police in cold blood in December alone in the state.
Mukan expressed worry over the incessant misuse of firearms by police officers in the command, following a public outcry over killings of residents. He disclosed this during a meeting with Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical Units, including Inspectors and Rank and File of the Command.
Addressing the officers yesterday, he lamented the incessant cases of unjustifiable use of firearms by personnel in flagrant violation of Force Order 237 and warned respective supervising authorities, as a matter of urgency, to closely monitor their activities and therefore stem the tide or risk removal and query.
