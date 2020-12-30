Family Accuses Vigilante Of Killing Man In Rivers

The family of one Princewill Ogbonda has accused a vigilante group in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, of killing their brother after he was arrested over alleged kidnapping.

The younger brother of Princewill, Lucky Ogbonda, told newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, that his elder brother and one Peter Opurum were arrested by the vigilante outfit called ONELGA Security Peace and Advisory Council (OSPAC) over a month ago on allegations of kidnapping, saying the duo were still missing.

Lucky, however, said eyewitnesses broke the news to him that the OSPAC members had taken him to a soothsayer who told them that the duo were guilty of the crime.

He alleged that having received that unverified information, the vigilante shot them and took their bodies away.

Lucky said that he called on the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, to prevail on the vigilante group to produce his brother (Princewill) dead or alive.

“They made a wild allegation against my brother that he is a kidnapper and one Peter Opurum. Immediately, they started beating my elder brother with all sorts of weapons and they locked them (Princewill and Peter) up. They went and called a soothsayer ‘who is a magician’ to do what they call Bible return-return. The Bible said that my elder brother and Peter Opurum are kidnappers.

“The OSPAC commander ordered one of his boys who took a gun and one other person, they shot both of them and immediately they called OSPAC Aluu (same outfit nearby) and they took away the body of my elder brother. From November 21, till now, we have not seen him and we have not heard from him. whether both of them are alive or not we don’t know,” he stated.

Lucky expressed dismay that despite being aware of the incident, the police had refused to make an arrest after an initial attempt to arrest the Igwuruta OSPAC commander and his members were resisted.

“If the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) is having difficulty arresting OSPAC in Igwuruta, he can call the Commissioner of Police for reinforcement. The OSPAC office, Igwuruta is open. They are there boasting that nothing will happen. I suspect a foul play on the part of the DPO,” he alleged.

Speaking on the incident, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt branch, Prince Nyekwere, advised the victim’s family members to write a formal petition to the police and the association.

Nyekwere noted that as much as he commends the role of the said vigilante outfit in fighting crime in the state, the law does not allow them to kill anybody.

“Nobody, including the police, OSPAC, or anyone for that matter has the right to kill anybody on allegation of any crime. Unless and until that person has passed the due process of law and found guilty by a competent court with jurisdiction and the proper punishment meted out to the persons.

“So, people should play within the rules and the law of the land. They (OSPAC) are actually supposed to support the police in passing information. You cannot take somebody, and you are the judge, the prosecutor, the executor. No, the law does not allow that”, Nyekwere said.