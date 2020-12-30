COVID-19: FRSC Threatens To Shut Rivers Parks

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Rivers State said it would not hesitate to shut down motors parks in Port Harcourt and its environs that continually flout extant guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Rivers State, Salisu Galadunchi, handed down the warning while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, yesterday.

Galadunchi said the corps has observed with dismay that many passengers have refused wearing facemask before leaving their homes to travel, saying it would work with relevant agencies to ensure such attitude was stopped.

He urged the motor park operators to take the warning seriously.

The move, according to the state FRSC sector commander, was to prevent the spread of the disease in the state, especially in view of the second wave of the pandemic; noting that the corps has the backing of the Federal Government to enforce sanctions.

“We have repeatedly advised the need for park operators and passengers to comply with the COVID-19 rules because of what we have observed in the state. If any motor park fails to or refuses to comply with the COVID-19 rules, we have been giving the go-ahead to shut it down.

“We will call the police, we will call everybody and we will shut it down until they are ready to comply with the rules,” Galadunchi stated.

He said COVID-19 is in existence and scientifically proven, saying those who do not believe its existence should not risk the lives of others in their ignorance.

“We will not allow people to suffer and to die as a result of that. The issue of whether you believe it or not does not even arise here! This is something that is scientifically proven and we are seeing what is happening in Europe and other parts of the world.

“Nobody should deceive himself that we have hot weather or whatever it is, no. Wash your hands frequently, wear a facemask and other simple guidelines to protect yourself and others,” Galadunchi advised.