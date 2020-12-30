Nation
Bello Seeks Curricular Change In Tertiary Institutions
Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State yesterday called for a curricular change in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions to enable the country to produce business owner graduates.
The governor made the call when he visited Baze University, Abuja, where he said Nigeria currently produces too many unskilled graduates.
According to him, it has become expedient for the nation’s tertiary institutions to redirect focus toward entrepreneurship and skills acquisition programmes.
He said that more technical schools and colleges should be established across the country to achieve the aim.
Earlier, Sen. Ahmed Datti, proprietor of Baze University thanked the governor for the visit and urged the Northern Governors Forum to partner with it for the overall development of the institution and the northern part of the country.
He said Baze University Teaching Hospital, currently under construction, would provide quick and professional services and disciplined and qualified graduates in medicine and health sciences.
He said the university had produced 1,500 graduates in various disciplines since its inception in 2008.
Datti added that 30 out of the institution’s 31 graduates, who proceeded for postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom, obtained distinctions in their studies.
He appealed to the federal and state governments and other major stakeholders to assist the university in the areas of security, roads and sponsorship of researches for the socioeconomic development of the country.
Security Operatives Kill Six Bandits, Rescue 23 Kidnap Victims In Katsina
Security operatives, including the police, the air force, and the Army, early yesterday morning, killed no fewer than six bandits during a gun battle around Ummadau and Kwayawa villages in Katsina State.
The security operatives accosted the bandits at the location following distress calls that they (the bandits) had attacked Lambo village, Wurma ward in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state where they killed two people and kidnapped 23 victims.
The bandits, numbering over 30 were also said to have rustled 74 domestic animals.
The security operatives were said to have killed six of the bandits and rescued all the kidnapped victims and the rustled animals.
The spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident.
His statement on the incident read, “On 29/12/2020 at about 02:30hrs, bandits numbering over 30, shooting sporadically with AK-47 rifles, attacked Lambo village, Wurma Ward, Kurfi LGA of Katsina State, killed two persons and kidnapped 17 women and six children.
“Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force were alerted and they blocked all their possible escape routes.
“Consequently, the teams laid siege for the hoodlums between Ummadau to Kwayawa village and engaged them in a fierce gun duel, as a result of which six bandits were killed, all the 23 kidnapped victims were rescued, 23 cows, 20 sheep, and 31 goats recovered, 12 motorcycles and one G3 rifle recovered.
”Search parties are still combing the area with a view to arresting more suspected bandits and/or recover their dead bodies. Investigation is ongoing.”
Isah also, yesterday, confirmed that the command had received additional units of mobile police personnel, armoured vehicles, as part of efforts to tackle banditry and other crimes in the state.
FG’s Attack On Kukah Shameful, PDP Laments
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, slammed Alhaji Lai Mohammed over his response to the criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s handling of the security situation in the country, by Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, describing same as shameful.
Kukah had in a recent essay on the state of affairs in the country, chided Buhari for alleged nepotism and pettiness in the conduct of government business even as he accused him of playing the religious card at the expense of national cohesion.
This, however, did not go down well with the Federal Government as Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, quickly issued a statement, faulting the position of the clergy man.
Mohammed had insisted that Boko Haram insurgents were nothing but terrorists, whose target cut across all faith, noting that “to now attribute the actions of this bunch to an orchestrated and systematic plan to elevate one religion over the other or decimate adherents of a particular religion is not only unfortunate but decisive, incendiary and insensitive.”
In an exclusive chat with our correspondent, PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan described Lai Mohammed’s statement as shameful and an attempt to gloss over the issues raised by Bishop Kukah.
“What Bishop Kukah said was nothing but the truth. He spoke truth to power as he has been doing for years. Every Nigerian knows that President Buhari has been a divisive, partisan leader ever since he became the head of government in 2015.
“Nigeria is worse off today than she was before this party took over power. Security is broken, governance is broken with Nigerians almost resigning to fate. President Buhari has failed woefully. This is a fact!
“The Bishop summoned courage to speak truth to power by saying that all hell would have been let loose were a President of Southern extraction exhibit the kind of nepotism President Buhari is known for today,” he said.
On calls in some quarters for Kukah to stick to his evangelistic calling, Ologbondiyan maintained that it was in fulfillment of his divine mandate that the Bishop chose to speak up rather than keeping mum.
“As a Man of God, Bishop Kukah spoke on behalf of his people, ordinary Nigerians who are took weak or powerless to tackle those in power. The church is the people, not the building. He (Kukah) deserves our collective applause,” he added.
Security has remained one of the biggest challenges of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government with a reputable media outfit, the Financial Times recently describing the country as getting closer to a failed state; a label out rightly rejected by the federal government.
We’ll Wrestle Food Inflation From Next Year, Buhari Boasts
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured that the government would work hard towards ensuring that the country has enough food to feed its citizenry.
To that effect, the President said that the administration will keep a keen eye on food inflation in the New Year and reiterated his initial directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), not to give any money for food importation.
Buhari stated this at the fifth regular meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.
For the umpteenth time, he directed that the CBN “must not give money to import food. Already about seven states are producing all the rice we need. We must eat what we produce.”
In taking note of the strides made in agricultural production following the program of diversification from over reliance on oil instituted by his administration, Buhari wondered where the country would have found itself by now in view of the devastating economic crisis brought about by Covid-19 if the country had not embraced agriculture.
Buhari, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said, “Going back to the land is the way out. We depend on petrol at the expense of agriculture. Now the oil industry is in turmoil. We are being squeezed to produce at 1.5 million barrels a day as against a capacity to produce 2.3 million.
“At the same time, the technical cost of our production per barrel is high, compared to the Middle East production.”
He emphasized the place of agriculture in the efforts to restore the economy but agreed that measures must be put in place to curtail inflation in the country.
He said, “We will continue to encourage our people to go back to the land. Our elite is indoctrinated in the idea that we are rich in oil, leaving the land for the city for oil riches. We are back to the land now. We must not lose the opportunity to make life easier for our people. Imagine what would have happened if we didn’t encourage agriculture and closed the borders. We would have been in trouble.”
The meeting, which was for a review of, and reflections on the global and domestic economy in the outgoing year, was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as well as Ministers of Finance and Humanitarian Affairs and agreed on a number of measures.
The statement further said, “In specific terms, it noted the sharp deterioration in international economic environment and its impact on Nigeria’s continuing but fragile economic recovery; that Nigeria’s economic growth continues to be constrained by obvious challenges including infrastructural deficiencies and limited resources for government financing.
“It emphasized the need to make the private sector of the economy the primary source of investment, rather than government.
“The meeting reviewed progress towards structural reforms in response to the economic crises, including the institution of the Economic Sustainability Plan, the changes in electricity tariff and fuel pricing regime, the partial re-opening of the Land Borders, the movement towards unification of exchange rates and budgetary reforms through Finance Bill 2020 and 2021.
“It agreed that, to prepare the country for the challenges ahead, it is imperative to ensure Macro-economic stability, create certainty and re-build investor confidence in the economy.”
It emphasized the need to deepen structural reforms initiated by the administration as a basis for stimulating investments from domestic and international sources with a view to raising productivity in key sectors of the economy.”
