A’Ibom Commissioner’s Wife Tasks Women On Role Models
Wife of Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs Bright Archibong, has urged Nigerian women to be role models for the future generations.
Archibong gave the advice while celebrating the yuletide season with women in Eket Local Government Area.
She said that women were the purveyors of peace, moral upbringing and prosperity of the future generations of the Nigerian family.
“Women hold a vital role in the future of Nigeria through family building and moral tutorials of their children.
“It is, therefore, pertinent that women should be the purveyors of peace, role models, moral upbringing and development of the country,” Archibong said.
She advised that women should continue to live exemplary life worthy of emulation by their children and family.
She called on women to remain committed to constituted authorities and thanked them for their continuous loyalty and support for the administration of Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom.
Archibong encouraged women to maintain COVID-19 pandemic protocols through social distancing, constant washing of hands and using of face masks.
She noted that the deadly pandemic ravaging the world was still very much around.
The Tide reports that customised wrappers, bags of rice, garri, noodles and other food items were distributed to women to celebrate the yuletide season.
Also speaking, the wife of the Chairman of Eket Local Government Area, Mrs Maryann Tommey, thanked the women for coming out en masse to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
Tommey urged women to use the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ to pray for the unity and development of the country.
She promised to always carry the women along in all her activities in Eket Local Government Area.
Tommey thanked God for keeping Eket Women alive till December and reminded them to remain united at all times.
Earlier, Wife of the member representing Eket State Constituency, Mrs Ime Lawrence, appreciated the women and encouraged them to continue to co-exist peacefully with each other so that the local government could continue to progress speedily.
One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Emem Francis, expressed her profound gratitude to God and thanked the Leadership of Eket women for their benevolence toward them this yuletide season.
Former Senate Leader Donates Food Items To Ikom Prison
Former Senate Leader and former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has donated some food items to inmates of the Ikom Correctional Centre in Cross River State.
The kind gesture extended to the inmates came few days after he buried his beloved wife, Amaka, and less than two months after hoodlums masquerading as #EndSARS protesters, looted his property in broad daylight and caused massive destruction at his Calabar residence.
The former Senate Leader, who has vowed not to mourn, but continue to celebrate his late wife, disclosed that the donations to the Correctional Service facility in Ikom were from her.
He said, “It was a final gift from my (late) wife to the prisons. She did that with orphanages and sometimes prisons and old people’s homes.”
In his remarks during Amaka’s funeral service, the erstwhile NDDC helmsman had said, “My wife was someone who did not like pity for any reason, and she would not like to be mourned, so I will rather celebrate her always, instead of mourning her. My wife was a builder of human beings, she built more human beings than structures. In our house, nobody is called house girl or boy. Everyone who enters our house become family member and all of them were graduates in the end.
“She was a strong woman, who liked celebration. We would celebrate her. My wife left early, and those who knew her, knew she was a very beautiful woman, but she was more beautiful from inside. We will not mourn her, she didn’t like pity and never like being pitied, so we will celebrate her always.”
LG Boss To Unravel Cause Of Inferno
Mayor of Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Hon. Nimizuoa Uroupaye says the council has ordered investigation to unravel the cause of the inferno that wreaked havoc on the Biogbolo Community furniture market in Yenagoa,
Uroupaye stated this while speaking with The Tide on the sideline of his meeting with victims of the fire incident and the state council of non-indigenes in Yenagoa.
He noted that he had since directed the appropriate security agencies within the council area to commence findings and report same to his office for appropriate action.
The mayor reiterated his commitment towards ensuring the security of lives and property within the local government area, reassuring that as the chief security officer of the council, he was on an oath to protect lives and property of not only indigenes of the area, but that of everybody living and doing business in the council area.
“I’ve directed the O/C DSS of the LGA and other security operatives to investigate the cause of the fire disaster and report same to me for necessary action”, he said.
“This is my first official meeting with the victims of the fire disaster after the incident. But we’ll meet again before the week rounds off and then I’ll issue out a communiqué”, he noted.
“I took an oath to secure lives and property of everybody living or doing business in Yenagoa council area. Nobody in this council area should be afraid”, he added.
Also speaking, the chairman of the non-indigenes association and South-South zonal chairman of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Chinedu, Arthur Ugwa said following the timely intervention by the council boss and the leadership of the non-indigenes as well as using his position as the Ohaneze Ndigbo South-South zone, peace had returned to the place blocked by some protesters whose goods were affected.
Ugwa commended the chairman for his intervention, saying peace is golden, just as he pleaded that those affected be supported to do their legitimate business so to enable them earn a living.
Meanwhile, the chairman of the Biogbolo Furniture Dealers Association, Mr Obinna Agha has denied the rumours making the rounds that mistake of his colleagues caused the inferno, alleging a few days to the disaster an undisclosed number of persons from Biogbolo came threatening to burn the market.
He alleged that after the threat on a particular Wednesday, came the fire on Sunday the following week, calling on government to carryout proper investigation by bringing the perpetrators to book.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
