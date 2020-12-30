2020: Major Events In Govt House (II)

RSG, Labour Crisis Resolved The protest by organised labour in the state scheduled

to hold in September was averted at the eleventh hour following an agreement reached between Rivers State Government and the leadership of the union in Government House, Port Harcourt.

President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Waba who read the agreement before newsmen said both parties agreed to sign the agreement on implementation of the New Minimum Wage .He also said that the parties agreed to set up a tripartite committee to resolve the adjustment of pension in line with the Constitution and payment of pension and gratiuty, among other contending issues.

COVID-19 Pandemic

As COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world, Rivers State Government was the first state in the country to declare a lockdown and also took pragmatic strategies towards controlling the spread of the virus.

The State Executive Council had in March, set up a five man committee mandated to embark on aggressive public enlightenment to check the dreaded Corona-virus.

The committee which was headed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, had as members the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Chike Princewill, Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Eloka Tasie-Amadi, and Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Ohia Prince.

The State Government also initiated a Two Billion Naira (N2 billion) Food Bank. Palliatives were distributed from Ward to Ward.

Wike Unveils More Legacy Projects

Governor Wike whose first tenure was marked by a harvest of people-oriented projects across the twenty-three local government areas of the state, continued with more key projects in 2020.

Within the year, such uncommon projects as Real Madrid Academy, Ultramodern Mother and Child Hospital among numerous others have been completed.

He also embarked on seven flyover projects and even delivered some before the scheduled period using the world class Julius Berger to execute the projects.

The flyover projects include: Rebisi flyover which was inaugurated before the scheduled time, Okoro-nu-Odo flyover, Rumuogba flyover, Rumuola flyover, GRA flyover, the Kaduna Street flyover and the Ikokwu flyover. Most of these projects are at the completion stages.

Apart from the flyovers which cost the state multi-billions of Naira, there were also numerous road projects both in the new and old GRAs in Port Harcourt.

Local Government Elections

The elections of Councillors and Council Chairmen in the 23 local government areas of the state are already by the corner as the State Governor has recently reconstituted the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

According to the time table published by RSIEC on December 21, 2010, elections campaign begins on Friday, 12th March, 2021 and ends on Thursday, 1 5th April 2021 while Local Government Council elections hold on Saturday, 17th April, 2021.

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has announced that there would be no automatic ticket for sitting council Chairmen for second term.

Gov. Wike who is the leader of the party in the state also made the pronouncement in several public fora stressing that performance and people’s acceptance would remain the variables that would determine the faith of any chairman aspiring for second term.

RSG Promises 5000 Employment Opportunities

Another remarkable feat of the present administration in the year under review was the decision to employ 5000 persons into the state civil service.

So far, the vacancies have been advertised and interested applicants across the 23 local government areas have also applied for the jobs. The employment scheme which has been extended to non-indigenes has been lauded by the people of the state.

The step, according to many, would equally go a long way in addressing youth-related crimes in the state.

By: Chris Oluoh