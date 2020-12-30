Politics
2020: Major Events In Govt House (II)
RSG, Labour Crisis Resolved The protest by organised labour in the state scheduled
to hold in September was averted at the eleventh hour following an agreement reached between Rivers State Government and the leadership of the union in Government House, Port Harcourt.
President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Waba who read the agreement before newsmen said both parties agreed to sign the agreement on implementation of the New Minimum Wage .He also said that the parties agreed to set up a tripartite committee to resolve the adjustment of pension in line with the Constitution and payment of pension and gratiuty, among other contending issues.
COVID-19 Pandemic
As COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world, Rivers State Government was the first state in the country to declare a lockdown and also took pragmatic strategies towards controlling the spread of the virus.
The State Executive Council had in March, set up a five man committee mandated to embark on aggressive public enlightenment to check the dreaded Corona-virus.
The committee which was headed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, had as members the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Chike Princewill, Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Eloka Tasie-Amadi, and Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Ohia Prince.
The State Government also initiated a Two Billion Naira (N2 billion) Food Bank. Palliatives were distributed from Ward to Ward.
Wike Unveils More Legacy Projects
Governor Wike whose first tenure was marked by a harvest of people-oriented projects across the twenty-three local government areas of the state, continued with more key projects in 2020.
Within the year, such uncommon projects as Real Madrid Academy, Ultramodern Mother and Child Hospital among numerous others have been completed.
He also embarked on seven flyover projects and even delivered some before the scheduled period using the world class Julius Berger to execute the projects.
The flyover projects include: Rebisi flyover which was inaugurated before the scheduled time, Okoro-nu-Odo flyover, Rumuogba flyover, Rumuola flyover, GRA flyover, the Kaduna Street flyover and the Ikokwu flyover. Most of these projects are at the completion stages.
Apart from the flyovers which cost the state multi-billions of Naira, there were also numerous road projects both in the new and old GRAs in Port Harcourt.
Local Government Elections
The elections of Councillors and Council Chairmen in the 23 local government areas of the state are already by the corner as the State Governor has recently reconstituted the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).
According to the time table published by RSIEC on December 21, 2010, elections campaign begins on Friday, 12th March, 2021 and ends on Thursday, 1 5th April 2021 while Local Government Council elections hold on Saturday, 17th April, 2021.
Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has announced that there would be no automatic ticket for sitting council Chairmen for second term.
Gov. Wike who is the leader of the party in the state also made the pronouncement in several public fora stressing that performance and people’s acceptance would remain the variables that would determine the faith of any chairman aspiring for second term.
RSG Promises 5000 Employment Opportunities
Another remarkable feat of the present administration in the year under review was the decision to employ 5000 persons into the state civil service.
So far, the vacancies have been advertised and interested applicants across the 23 local government areas have also applied for the jobs. The employment scheme which has been extended to non-indigenes has been lauded by the people of the state.
The step, according to many, would equally go a long way in addressing youth-related crimes in the state.
By: Chris Oluoh
Politics
Bishop Kukah Clears Air On Partisan Politics
The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has insisted that he has no interest in partisan politics.
He stated this during a media briefing with journalists at St. Bakhita Secretariat in Sokoto State on Monday.
Kukah also denied calling for a coup in Nigeria and said different lies were being peddled about in his name.
The cleric has been in the news ever since he published a Christmas message last week, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of nepotism.
Bishop Kukah used the opportunity to make it clear that he has no interest in politics.
“I have no plan and will never play partisan politics for any reason.
“Those who link my message to partisan politics are only playing to the gallery.
“Take, for instance, brilliant Nigerian youths making comments about Chelsea or Arsenal and have never been to England, does that make them players of such club sides?
“So, why will someone think because Bishop Kukah is speaking therefore, he is a politician? People who make this argument are totally ignorant of elementary politics and ignorant of the role of a priest.
“The truth is that a lot of us have not seen a priest saying what I am saying. The truth of the matter is, we are all in politics, but party politics for me, no. I am not a member of any political party and I cannot be. If it comes to voting, I do my right,” he said.
Meanwhile, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has called on youths in the North to fight bandits and leave Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah alone.
In his Christmas message, Kukah had accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of nepotism.
He claimed that Buhari had sacrificed the dreams of Nigerians on the altar of nepotism and Northern hegemony.
But, the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, accused the clergyman of attempting to destroy the quest for national integration by instigating violence.
CNG said Kukah was using religion to cause disharmony and facilitate the further emasculation of Northern Nigerian Muslims.
However, Sani, in a tweet wrote: “My Dear Northern Youths; leave the Kukah in Sokoto and fight the bandits in your shokoto.”
Politics
Enugu Assembly Passes 2021 Appropriation Bill Of N169.8bn
Enugu State House of Assembly yesterday passed the state’s 2021 appropriation bill of N169.8 billion.
The passage of the 2021 budget followed the presentation and adoption of a report by the House Committee Chairman on Finance and Appropriation, Mr Ezenta Ezeani, during plenary.
Ezeani said that the budget estimate took full cognisance of the yearnings, aspirations and prayers of residents of the state.
It will be recalled that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had on December 9 presented the 2021 budget proposal of N169.8billion to the State Assembly.
Ugwuanyi had told the legislators that the 2021 budget estimate was 13 per cent higher than the 2020 revised budget of N169.5 billion.
The governor said that the 2021 budget estimate was made up of N101.1 billion capital expenditure which represented 60 per cent of the estimated budget size.
He said that the recurrent expenditure stood at N68.1 billion, representing 40 per cent of the estimated budget size.
The governor said that the budget estimate had a recurrent revenue of N110.08 billion and recurrent expenditure of N68.7 billion.
Ugwuanyi said that the economic and social sectors received N61.9 billion and N24.7 billion respectively.
He said that the figures represented 61 per cent and 24 per cent respectively of the total capital expenditure of the budget.
The chairman however, said that the committee did not alter the capital or recurrent expenditures of the budget as presented by the governor.
He said that the 2021 budget estimate was referred to the various standing committees of the assembly for budgetary defense by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state government.
Ezeani said that the report was later considered clause by clause at the Committee of the Whole before it was subsequently passed.
Responding, the Speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, said the document was critically examined by the legislators to ensure that it would benefit residents of the state.
Ubosi said the budget would be transmitted to the state governor for his assent and urged the various MDAs to ensure its full implementation when signed into law.
Politics
We Didn’t Apologise To President – Reps
The House of Representatives has denied speculations that it apologised to the President Muhammadu Buhari, or anybody in the Presidency for inviting him to address Nigerians on the growing insecurity in the country.
Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, stated this in a statement titled, ‘Clarification on Apology to the Presidency,’ in Abuja, on Monday.
The statement was a reaction to a report that the House withdrew its invitation to the President and that those who sponsored the motion calling for Buhari’s invitation had apologised to him.
The statement reads partly, “The President or the Presidency, as the case may be, never sought an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out its constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate. Where then did the media get the report that the House as an institution apologised to anyone? Media professionals are advised to uphold the ethics of their profession.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologised to anyone for exercising its constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the legislature. We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to these democratic ethos and ideals as well.”
The House had earlier in December invited Buhari after debating the killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.
The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had met with the President and told journalists that Buhari had agreed to appear before a joint session of the National Assembly.
However, days later, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), issued a statement, saying the National Assembly lacked the powers to summon the President to speak on security matters.
On December 10, the day Buhari was expected to appear before the lawmakers, a member of the House, Solomon Bob, had raised a point of order to protest against the alleged shunning of the invitation.
Gbajabiamila had, however, stated that Buhari was invited and not summoned, stressing that he was to engage the lawmakers in a dialogue and was not compelled to appear before them.
