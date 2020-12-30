Environment
2020 And Rivers Environment
In a few hours from now, the entire world will bid goodbye to the year 2020, which in some circles is described as a twin year.
According to some social media influencers, Nostradamus, the great and revered futurist, had centuries ago predicted about a lady arising from the East and destroying a country of the 20 hills.
It is now accepted in some quarters that the so-called Nostradumus twine year is 2020, and the lady from the East is the Coronavirus popularly known as the COVID-19.
So, as the year 2020 comes to an end in the next few hours, what will the year be remembered for.
Of course, the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic is one thing that generations will talk about for a long time to come.
The Coronavirus pandemic is not peculiar to Rivers State alone, but Rivers State was shut down just like other parts of this world.
The economy of the state was badly affected and even the resurgence of the second wave of the virus is raising serious concerns among residents of the state.
In the year under review, the state joined the rest of the world to celebrate the World Earth Day. The World Earth Day is celebrated April every year across the world.
The World Toilet Day was also celebrated in Rivers State. The World Toilet Day is celebrated 19th November every year across the world.
The theme for this year’s celebration was “Sustainable Sanitation and Climate Change.”
In the area of the monthly environmental sanitation, a lot of activities also took place.
However, the greatest calamity of all proportions within the period under review was the issue of flooding.
According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the entire Orashi region of Rivers State was flooded this year as well as few local government areas in other parts of the state.
In Ahoada West Local Government Area, the entire Engenni Kingdom was submerged.
In Ubie Kingdom also in Ahoada West, most communities were submerged with one life reportedly lost, while in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, three lives were reportedly lost to the flood in Omoku community, while houses, farmlands and other properties worth millions of Naira were reportedly destroyed by the flood.
The situation was the same in Ndoni, Egbema, Egi, Abua/Odual and Ahoada East.
Flood also wreaked havoc in some coastal local government areas of Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro, Akuku Toru, Bonny and Asari Toru local government areas.
Also in the year under review, Rivers State Government took steps to check the proliferation of illegal oil refineries popularly known as “kpofire” with the view to checking the effect of the black soot.
A committee to workout modalities for the establishment of modular refineries was set up by the state government.
At a seminar, at the Delta Hotel, Port Harcourt, the committee explained that the proposed modular refineries, when established, will impart necessary skills to the people as well as curtail the damaging effect of the “kpofire” business which is not only illegal, but destructive to the environment.
It also urged those involved in the illegal business to form cooperatives to enable them benefit from government good intention in this direction.
Also in the year under review, the Rivers State Government signed a contract for the Obio/Akpor and Port Har-court Water Scheme, while the water project executed by the state government in conjunction with the European Union (EU) under the Niger Delta Support Scheme was commissioned at Opobo.
The state also joined in the celebration of the World Water Day.
Meanwhile, Rivers people have been speaking of their expectations in the environment sector in the upcoming New Year.
A cross section of Rivers people, who spoke in an interview with The Tide called on the government to be more proactive.
They called for regular sanitation exercises while the environmental aspect that concerns the COVID-19 protocols such as regular hand-washing with soap and running water be strictly enforced.
They also demanded for the dredging of the Orashi river to check the perennial flooding in that part of the local government area.
Speaking with The Tide, the former Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Dr Uriah Etawo said the people of Engenni and the entire Orashi region expect the Mbiama or Orashi river to be dredged.
Etawo said the perennial flooding in the area has cost the people lots of lives and property.
Also speaking, the Okan Ama of Ataba Kingdom, Andoni Local Government Area, King Benson Mgbowaji Egwenre said the kingdom expects both the state and federal governments to embark on shore protection in coastal communities in the state to check coastal erosion and flooding.
He spoke to The Tide during the distribution of relief materials by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to victims of this year’s flood disaster in the kingdom.
In his remarks, the Eze Igbu Ubie of Ubie Kingdom, Ahoada West Local Government Area, Eze Maxwell Okokiri said efforts should be made by the various levels of government in the country to end the perennial flooding in the area.
On his part, an Environmentalist, Miss Ene Blessing Digbani said a monitoring system to reduce pollution should be put in place.
According to her, government should put in place measures to ensure that carbon emission is reduced to World Health Organisation (WHO) standard.
“The biggest problem is climate change. So government should step up the game to fight climate change.”
The environmentalist also called for the Polluters Pay Principle to be applied in the case of corporate organisations which pollute the environment daily.
She called on the people to embrace renewable energy and stop the use of firewood as it is dangerous to the environment.
Also commenting, Prince Williams Chinwo, who is also an environmentalist called for planting of more trees in the upcoming year.
“I anticipate more tree planting, cleaning of the internal waterways or rivers, strict observation of sanitation laws to enforce domestic environmental protection and sanitary regulations,” he said.
Also speaking, Mrs Nancy Iheduru said she expects more people to adhere to the State Waste Management Laws, as it is the only way to check wastage in the environment sector.
Iheduru also called for more enforcement against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages and water channels.
Environment
EIDI ECOSMART Plant To Produce Biogas, Soil Amenders, Fertiliser – Official
The Energy Industry Development Initiative (EIDI) says its ECOSMART integrated modular power minigrid plant is designed to produce biogas, soil amenders and fertiliser in a ratio that is beneficial for soil management.
Chief Executive Officer, EIDI, Dr Tom Obaseki, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said that the plant would also support local and regenerative agricultural practices.
According to him, ECOSMART is a total waste to wealth concept based on the circular economy.
“This will help to solve three main infrastructural and developmental problems of Nigeria-Electricty and clean Energy Access –Sustainable Waste Management- Organic Fertilizer for Agricultural use and ultimatly food security.
“The renewable electricity power solution thus comes with underlying economic, environmental and social benefits for rural dwellers, especially for women.
“As part of the design, the system will produce biogas, soil amenders and fertiliser in a ratio beneficial for soil management, supporting local, regenerative agricultural practices,” he said.
Obaseki said the project would demonstrate the use of clean, renewable biogas for cooking, replacing biomass fuels which cause well documented respiratory and other health issues, particularly for women and children.
“Biogas will also be used to generate heat and electricity to power homes and businesses such as cassava drying, food processing, charging for e-bike delivery services and others.
“A Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) mechanism will be used to explore the potential for community ownership of energy and waste management asset,” he said.
Environment
NOSDRA Boss Underscores Need For Contingency Plan To Respond To Oil Spills
The Director-General, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Mr Idris Musa, has underscored the need for a good contingency plan to effectively respond to oil spills in Nigeria.
Musa said this on Monday in Abuja at a media briefing on the Implementation of the 2020 Activation of the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan (NOSCP) and Drill Exercise.
He described NOSCP as an administrative framework for combating oil spills through rapid response to ensure that in the event of an oil spill it is attended to effectively and timely to forestall any damage to assets and livelihood.
Musa noted that the plan was a product of the International Convention of Oil Pollution Preparedness Response and Cooperation 1990 which Nigeria is a signatory to.
He said the convention required all countries that were signatories to have a NOSCP to implement in the event of an oil spill of any magnitude.
He said that NOSDRA was the agency charged with the responsibility of implementing the contingency plan.
“We have three tiers of response system in the oil spill response management and we are here to brief you on the tier three oil spill response and what should be done when it happens.
“When the oil spill goes beyond 2500 barrels, it becomes a tier three response and NOSDRA takes over in conjunction with the spiller, that is the oil company, and other stakeholders will be invited ,” he said.
He stressed that the implementation of NOSCP was a collective responsibility that required the participation of all stakeholders as all had roles to play in the event of an oil spill.
Musa said stakeholders included the media, oil companies, the military, security agencies; Ministries of Health, Environment, Works, Water Resources; state and local governments and environment NGOs.
He said the 2020 activation meeting with stakeholders would be held virtually on Tuesday, December 22 because of COVID-19 and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria would be in attendance.
“An exercise will be done and they are to show us their state of preparedness in case something should happen in their facility.
“This also goes for all oil companies operating in Nigeria which need to have their contingency plans ready for activation at any point in time,” he said.
Speaking on the relocation of tank farms to non-residential areas, he said it would require a multi stakeholder approach, bearing in mind the environmental, technical and economic component needed to move them.
He, however, said in the interim, a good contingency plan must be put in place in terms of equipment, personnel and collaboration with other stakeholders in the event of an oil spill which was what the agency was ensuring.
Musa said the agency was working with a local company which had the capacity to assist in the event of oil spills in the country, explaining that depending on foreign help might affect the time frame of containing oil spills
