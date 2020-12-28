Issues
Re: Judiciary And The Future Of Our Democracy
Our attention has been drawn to an article titled: “Judiciary and the Future of Our Democracy… Judges Like Catholic Priests”, By Eddy Odivwri, published in Thisday Newspaper of December 25, 2020.
This write-up by Mr. Eddy Odivwri was excellent, almost to the point of being seminal in its critical appraisal of our judiciary and the future of our democracy, until the interloping and completely out of kilter imposition of the section sub-headed “Wike and Judicial Conjugation”, in which Odivwri attempted what can best be described as a totally jaundiced interpretation of the healthy relationship between Governor Nyesom Wike and the Rivers State Judiciary.
For starters, the title, “Wike and Judicial Conjunction” tends to suggest a kind of dubious marital connivance between the Rivers State Governor and the State’s Judiciary, but what Odivwri cleverly and deliberately omits is the fact that Governor Nyesom Wike himself is a lawyer and a member of the Nigerian Body of Benchers. His relationship with the Judiciary is professional and clearly defined.
In other words, Governor Wike’s inclination to the promotion of equity and the existential welfare and well being for officials on the bench and indeed across the entire judicial/ legal community flows from his proud professional calling as a lawyer and a Life Bencher.
Again, one is taken aback by Odivwri’s description of the relationship as “the brazen romance between the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his State’s Judicial officers.”
It is indeed quite amazing that a journalist with some years of experience should exhibit such reckless flippancy, when an elementary research would have offered a more discretionary and less sacarstic translation, unless of course, Mr. Odivwri, like many present day Wike commentators, has also chosen to be typically economical with the truth and facts.
Be that as it may, it behoves any trite response to Mr. Odivwri’s obviously warped observations concerning Governor Wike’s relationship with the Rivers Judiciary, to set the records straight by preseting the honest picture of the situation between the Rivers State Government and the Judiciary in the State before Governor Wike assumed office on May 29, 2015.
Professor Zacchaeus Adangor aptly captures the situation succinctly in his paper: “Depoliticising the Appointment of the Chief Judge of A State in Nigeria: Lessons From the Crisis Over the Appointment of the Chief Judge of Rivers State of Nigeria”, where he wrote thus: “Rivers State of Nigeria was effectively without an incumbent Chief Judge from 20th August, 2013 (when the immediate past Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Iche N. Ndu, retired from service) up until the 31st day of May, 2015.”
In summary, the crisis in the Rivers Judiciary was occasioned by the insistence of former Rivers Governor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi that he had the prerogative to reject the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) who wanted to appoint Hon. Justice Daisy W. Okocha of the High Court of Rivers State, as the Chief Judge of Rivers State, instead of his preferred choice, Justice Peter Agumagu.
A judgment delivered by Hon. Justice Lambo Akanbi, J., of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt in favour of the Rivers State Government, set aside the recommendation of the NJC to appoint Hon. Justice Daisy Okocha and acting on that ruling the Amaechi administration appointed and swore in Hon. Justice P. N. C. Agumagu, on 18th March, 2014 without the recommendation of the NJC.
Expectedly, the NJC not only refused to recognise the appointment of Hon. Justice P.N.C. Agumagu as Chief Judge of Rivers State but also suspended him from performing the functions of his office as a judicial officer for accepting his purported appointment as Chief Judge of Rivers State without the prior recommendation of the NJC.
On 3rd June, 2014 the NJC appointed Hon. Justice Daisy Okocha, as the “Administrative Judge” of the High Court of Rivers State with a mandate to assign cases to all the Judges of the High Court of Rivers State and to perform other related administrative functions necessary to prevent the complete collapse of the operation of the judiciary in the State.
However, the Rivers State Government quickly reacted to the said appointment by issuing a circular directing all staff of the Rivers State Judiciary to refrain from taking any instructions from or dealing with Hon. Justice Daisy Okocha, in her capacity as the Administrative Judge of the High Court of Rivers State. The directive was coupled with a clear threat that any staff found guilty of its violation would be dismissed from the service of the Rivers State Judiciary.
In the confusion that followed these conflicting actions by the NJC and the Rivers State Government, members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Rivers State Branch declared an indefinite strike action on 9th June, 2014 thus completely grinding the administration of justice throughout Rivers State to a halt and depriving litigants of access to the court of justice.
The needless crisis and the complete disruption of the administration of justice in Rivers State which was unprecedented in history continued until the Hon. Justice Daisy Okocha was appointed and sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge of Rivers State on 1st day of June, 2015 by Governor Wike.
On May 29, 2015, Governor Nyesom Wike while delivering his first term inaugural speech, appointed Justice Daisy Okocha as acting Chief Judge of the State. The Rivers Governor who announced the appointment shortly after he took the oath of office administered by the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt said it was unfortunate that the crisis in the judiciary could linger on for close to a year.
Governor Wike also appointed Justice Christy Gabriel Nwankwo as Acting President, Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal.
“We had severally condemned the prolonged absence of a State Chief Judge and closure of our courts and promised that these issues will not remain unresolved beyond a day after today.
“Therefore, in fulfillment of our promise to reopen our courts and restore normalcy to the State’s judiciary, I hereby, in exercise of my powers under section 271(4) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, appoint the most senior High Court Judge in Rivers State Judiciary, the Honourable Justice Daisy Okocha as the Acting Chief Judge of Rivers State.
“Her Lordship will be sworn in on Monday 1st June 2015, after which she will be required to immediately terminate the dark moments of our ignoble judicial history by reopening the courts for business. Under our watch, never again will the doors to justice be deliberately and punitively shut against the people of Rivers State.
“In the same vein, I hereby, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 281 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, appoint the Honourable Justice Christy Gabriel-Nwankwo, as the Acting President of the Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal following the indefinite suspension by the National Judicial Council (NJC) of the holder of that office. Justice Gabriel Nwankwo also be sworn in on Monday 1st June 2015.”, Governor Wike had declared.
It is germane at this juncture to state clearly that while many social commentators and columnists have mischievously and dubiously coloured the relationship between Governor Wike and the Rivers judiciary in selective instances, the fact remains that no Rivers Governor has arguably done more to position the legal profession in its pride of place and protect the judiciary by entrenching an enabling environment for judicial officers in the State to operate independently without fear of any intimidation or compromise.
Right from his first term, Governor Wike has committed himself to the improvement of the processes and facilities for the advancement of the Administration of Justice. His commitment is premised on the fact that economic development, security and social welfare are tied to a vibrant justice system.
Beyond the much overblown narrative of the purchase of vehicles for judges which has provided topical cannon fodder for both seasoned and pedestrian commentators, Governor Wike’s administration has since inception embarked on a holistic welfare and development initiative for the judicial sector within the legitimate purview of a State Government’s contributions to the third estate of the realm.
Over the last five years, Governor Wike constructed the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, reconstructed the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, and built the National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt. He had released funding promptly and regularly to address and offset recurring and outstanding emoluments, established the Rivers State Multi-door Court House and the Family Court.
His administration built a new secretariat complex for the Port Harcourt branch of the NBA and pledged to build two new hostels that will accommodate not less than 1,800 Law Students and a 500 capacity Auditorium for the Nigerian Law School, Yenagoa, amongst others.
Governor Wike himself has never hidden his intention to ensure the independence of the judiciary and implement initiatives that would make the judiciary to assert itself independently.
His commitment to the welfare of judges and judicial officers of Rivers extraction as well as those working in the state, has been unwavering and this was once again captured in September 2020, during the commissioning of 20 owner occupier duplexes built by Rivers Government for Judges of Rivers origin serving in the State and Federal Judiciaries.
Governor Wike declared at that ceremony that Rivers State would end the era Judges retire without their own home.
He said, “One arm of government that is key in the fight against corruption is the judiciary. Judges cannot fight corruption when they are not provided with the basic facilities. Given the constitutional restriction on legal practice, post legal service years could be miserable for judges who were unable to buy or build their own homes before leaving the service.
“With our policy, the State now bears the full responsibility to providing befitting accommodation for all judicial officers of Rivers State origin beyond their service years for life. The policy covers all former Chief Judges, Presidents of Customary Courts of Appeal including Justice Peter Agumagu. All retired Judges in service when the policy was made. Current Chief Judge of the State will have her accommodation built before retirement in May, 2021.”
“I cannot think of any State Government with similar welfare scheme we have made. This will have a profound and positive impact on judicial officers. We have moved our Judiciary from the valley of neglect to an enviable hilltop of independence, capacity, and effectiveness,” he stated.
The Chief Justice of the Federation(CJN), Justice Mahmud Muhammad was to capture Governor Wike’s intention clearly. Represented by Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court, he noted that Judges would be more confident to dispense justice if they have good shelter and welfare.
“Lagos and Rivers States rank among the most litigious States. The implication is that manpower and materials are perennially stretched far beyond limit to attend to the large number of cases filed daily. That explains the enormity of work before Judges. A good car, shelter and good welfare package are some of those things that can serve as magic wand to bring out the best from them.
“Whenever we deliberately or inadvertently toy with the welfare of judicial officers, we are unconsciously inflicting a debilitating wound on the conscience of the nation,” he noted.
President, Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, in her comments said provision of the accommodation for the judicial officers would reduce the challenges that affect effective administration and dispensation of justice. She urged the justices to reciprocate Wike’s gesture by dispensing justice without favour.
Olumide Akpata, President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in his goodwill message, commended Governor Wike for his vision and foresight aimed at promoting the administration of justice and rule of law; and Theo Osanakpo, speaking on behalf of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, said the action of the Rivers Governor would provide opportunity for optimal performance by the judges of the Court of Appeal.
Governor Wike was to express the same sentiments again during the swearing-in of two new High Court judges; Justice Ben-Whyte Opufaa and Justice Gbasam Okogbule as recently as Thursday, December 24, 2020.
“This country cannot move forward if the judiciary does not come out to say we must be firm to do our work. Whatever you believe that is right do it. It doesn’t matter who is involved. Don’t be intimidated by the federal government,” he charged.
Indeed, Governor Nyesom Wike, in addition to providing the basic welfare and standardised infrastructural amenities for judges and the judicial community, has also been a staunch advocate for maintaining and sustaining the sacred guiding principles that define administrative judicial processes and appointments.
It is worthy of note that while some justices have been victims of a peculiar gender marginalisation, the case of the incumbent Chief Judge of the High Court of Justice in Rivers State, Justice Adama Lamikanra, has been hailed as one the finest decisions in Nigeria’s judiciary.
For the records, Justice Lamikanra is from Edo State just as her husband. However, she started her service in Rivers State and was in due season appointed a judge. However, when a vacancy arose in the office of the Chief Judge and her name was mentioned sometime around 2015, the primordial biases of ethnicity and gender arose.
There were some in Rivers State who felt that an Edo State indigene married to an Edo man should not be made Chief Judge of the State, but Governor Wike would have none of that and as he settled in the office of Governor in his first term, he promptly dismissed the prejudices levelled against Justice Lamikanra who had worked in the Rivers State judiciary for most of her career.
She was appointed Acting Rivers State Chief Judge on January 15, 2016, following the retirement of Justice Daisy Okocha and sworn-in as substantive Chief Judge on March 8, 2016, on the recommendation of the NJC and the approval of the Rivers State House of Assembly, for her to occupy the State’s judiciary top position.
The citing of these instances have become necessary to correct the erroneous impression which the likes of Mr. Odivwri peddle, that the impressive effort to build a mutual and professionally symbiotic relationship between the executive and judiciary, towards achieveng the prompt and proper dispensation of justice as well as delivering good governance to Rivers people, could be misinterpreted with snide and obviously ill-advised innuendos that diminish the craft and intelligence of writers like Eddy Odivwri.
The glaring poverty of his argument is underscored by the fact that, while this commitment to secure the welfare of judges has now become a state policy that will outlive Governor Wike’s tenure as Governor of Rivers State, the real possibility that some of his futuristic legal engagements may not even be adjudicated by Rivers judges, exists. After all, the Governor is in his second and final tenure now and it is really not so difficult to fathom if there is any other ‘political fate’ that the judges would be compelled to determine in his favour in the state, going forward.
Unless there is something in the political future of Governor Wike which only Mr. Odivwri and his co-travellers know that we do not know.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State
Issues
Re: Judiciary And The Future Of Our Democracy
Our attention has been drawn to an article titled: “Judiciary and the Future of Our Democracy… Judges Like Catholic Priests”, By Eddy Odivwri, published in Thisday Newspaper of December 25, 2020.
This write-up by Mr. Eddy Odivwri was excellent, almost to the point of being seminal in its critical appraisal of our judiciary and the future of our democracy, until the interloping and completely out of kilter imposition of the section sub-headed “Wike and Judicial Conjugation”, in which Odivwri attempted what can best be described as a totally jaundiced interpretation of the healthy relationship between Governor Nyesom Wike and the Rivers State Judiciary.
For starters, the title, “Wike and Judicial Conjunction” tends to suggest a kind of dubious marital connivance between the Rivers State Governor and the State’s Judiciary, but what Odivwri cleverly and deliberately omits is the fact that Governor Nyesom Wike himself is a lawyer and a member of the Nigerian Body of Benchers. His relationship with the Judiciary is professional and clearly defined.
In other words, Governor Wike’s inclination to the promotion of equity and the existential welfare and well being for officials on the bench and indeed across the entire judicial/ legal community flows from his proud professional calling as a lawyer and a Life Bencher.
Again, one is taken aback by Odivwri’s description of the relationship as “the brazen romance between the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his State’s Judicial officers.”
It is indeed quite amazing that a journalist with some years of experience should exhibit such reckless flippancy, when an elementary research would have offered a more discretionary and less sacarstic translation, unless of course, Mr. Odivwri, like many present day Wike commentators, has also chosen to be typically economical with the truth and facts.
Be that as it may, it behoves any trite response to Mr. Odivwri’s obviously warped observations concerning Governor Wike’s relationship with the Rivers Judiciary, to set the records straight by preseting the honest picture of the situation between the Rivers State Government and the Judiciary in the State before Governor Wike assumed office on May 29, 2015.
Professor Zacchaeus Adangor aptly captures the situation succinctly in his paper: “Depoliticising the Appointment of the Chief Judge of A State in Nigeria: Lessons From the Crisis Over the Appointment of the Chief Judge of Rivers State of Nigeria”, where he wrote thus: “Rivers State of Nigeria was effectively without an incumbent Chief Judge from 20th August, 2013 (when the immediate past Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Iche N. Ndu, retired from service) up until the 31st day of May, 2015.”
In summary, the crisis in the Rivers Judiciary was occasioned by the insistence of former Rivers Governor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi that he had the prerogative to reject the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) who wanted to appoint Hon. Justice Daisy W. Okocha of the High Court of Rivers State, as the Chief Judge of Rivers State, instead of his preferred choice, Justice Peter Agumagu.
A judgment delivered by Hon. Justice Lambo Akanbi, J., of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt in favour of the Rivers State Government, set aside the recommendation of the NJC to appoint Hon. Justice Daisy Okocha and acting on that ruling the Amaechi administration appointed and swore in Hon. Justice P. N. C. Agumagu, on 18th March, 2014 without the recommendation of the NJC.
Expectedly, the NJC not only refused to recognise the appointment of Hon. Justice P.N.C. Agumagu as Chief Judge of Rivers State but also suspended him from performing the functions of his office as a judicial officer for accepting his purported appointment as Chief Judge of Rivers State without the prior recommendation of the NJC.
On 3rd June, 2014 the NJC appointed Hon. Justice Daisy Okocha, as the “Administrative Judge” of the High Court of Rivers State with a mandate to assign cases to all the Judges of the High Court of Rivers State and to perform other related administrative functions necessary to prevent the complete collapse of the operation of the judiciary in the State.
However, the Rivers State Government quickly reacted to the said appointment by issuing a circular directing all staff of the Rivers State Judiciary to refrain from taking any instructions from or dealing with Hon. Justice Daisy Okocha, in her capacity as the Administrative Judge of the High Court of Rivers State. The directive was coupled with a clear threat that any staff found guilty of its violation would be dismissed from the service of the Rivers State Judiciary.
In the confusion that followed these conflicting actions by the NJC and the Rivers State Government, members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Rivers State Branch declared an indefinite strike action on 9th June, 2014 thus completely grinding the administration of justice throughout Rivers State to a halt and depriving litigants of access to the court of justice.
The needless crisis and the complete disruption of the administration of justice in Rivers State which was unprecedented in history continued until the Hon. Justice Daisy Okocha was appointed and sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge of Rivers State on 1st day of June, 2015 by Governor Wike.
On May 29, 2015, Governor Nyesom Wike while delivering his first term inaugural speech, appointed Justice Daisy Okocha as acting Chief Judge of the State. The Rivers Governor who announced the appointment shortly after he took the oath of office administered by the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt said it was unfortunate that the crisis in the judiciary could linger on for close to a year.
Governor Wike also appointed Justice Christy Gabriel Nwankwo as Acting President, Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal.
“We had severally condemned the prolonged absence of a State Chief Judge and closure of our courts and promised that these issues will not remain unresolved beyond a day after today.
“Therefore, in fulfillment of our promise to reopen our courts and restore normalcy to the State’s judiciary, I hereby, in exercise of my powers under section 271(4) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, appoint the most senior High Court Judge in Rivers State Judiciary, the Honourable Justice Daisy Okocha as the Acting Chief Judge of Rivers State.
“Her Lordship will be sworn in on Monday 1st June 2015, after which she will be required to immediately terminate the dark moments of our ignoble judicial history by reopening the courts for business. Under our watch, never again will the doors to justice be deliberately and punitively shut against the people of Rivers State.
“In the same vein, I hereby, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 281 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, appoint the Honourable Justice Christy Gabriel-Nwankwo, as the Acting President of the Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal following the indefinite suspension by the National Judicial Council (NJC) of the holder of that office. Justice Gabriel Nwankwo also be sworn in on Monday 1st June 2015.”, Governor Wike had declared.
It is germane at this juncture to state clearly that while many social commentators and columnists have mischievously and dubiously coloured the relationship between Governor Wike and the Rivers judiciary in selective instances, the fact remains that no Rivers Governor has arguably done more to position the legal profession in its pride of place and protect the judiciary by entrenching an enabling environment for judicial officers in the State to operate independently without fear of any intimidation or compromise.
Right from his first term, Governor Wike has committed himself to the improvement of the processes and facilities for the advancement of the Administration of Justice. His commitment is premised on the fact that economic development, security and social welfare are tied to a vibrant justice system.
Beyond the much overblown narrative of the purchase of vehicles for judges which has provided topical cannon fodder for both seasoned and pedestrian commentators, Governor Wike’s administration has since inception embarked on a holistic welfare and development initiative for the judicial sector within the legitimate purview of a State Government’s contributions to the third estate of the realm.
Over the last five years, Governor Wike constructed the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, reconstructed the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, and built the National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt. He had released funding promptly and regularly to address and offset recurring and outstanding emoluments, established the Rivers State Multi-door Court House and the Family Court.
His administration built a new secretariat complex for the Port Harcourt branch of the NBA and pledged to build two new hostels that will accommodate not less than 1,800 Law Students and a 500 capacity Auditorium for the Nigerian Law School, Yenagoa, amongst others.
Governor Wike himself has never hidden his intention to ensure the independence of the judiciary and implement initiatives that would make the judiciary to assert itself independently.
His commitment to the welfare of judges and judicial officers of Rivers extraction as well as those working in the state, has been unwavering and this was once again captured in September 2020, during the commissioning of 20 owner occupier duplexes built by Rivers Government for Judges of Rivers origin serving in the State and Federal Judiciaries.
Governor Wike declared at that ceremony that Rivers State would end the era Judges retire without their own home.
He said, “One arm of government that is key in the fight against corruption is the judiciary. Judges cannot fight corruption when they are not provided with the basic facilities. Given the constitutional restriction on legal practice, post legal service years could be miserable for judges who were unable to buy or build their own homes before leaving the service.
“With our policy, the State now bears the full responsibility to providing befitting accommodation for all judicial officers of Rivers State origin beyond their service years for life. The policy covers all former Chief Judges, Presidents of Customary Courts of Appeal including Justice Peter Agumagu. All retired Judges in service when the policy was made. Current Chief Judge of the State will have her accommodation built before retirement in May, 2021.”
“I cannot think of any State Government with similar welfare scheme we have made. This will have a profound and positive impact on judicial officers. We have moved our Judiciary from the valley of neglect to an enviable hilltop of independence, capacity, and effectiveness,” he stated.
The Chief Justice of the Federation(CJN), Justice Mahmud Muhammad was to capture Governor Wike’s intention clearly. Represented by Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court, he noted that Judges would be more confident to dispense justice if they have good shelter and welfare.
“Lagos and Rivers States rank among the most litigious States. The implication is that manpower and materials are perennially stretched far beyond limit to attend to the large number of cases filed daily. That explains the enormity of work before Judges. A good car, shelter and good welfare package are some of those things that can serve as magic wand to bring out the best from them.
“Whenever we deliberately or inadvertently toy with the welfare of judicial officers, we are unconsciously inflicting a debilitating wound on the conscience of the nation,” he noted.
President, Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, in her comments said provision of the accommodation for the judicial officers would reduce the challenges that affect effective administration and dispensation of justice. She urged the justices to reciprocate Wike’s gesture by dispensing justice without favour.
Olumide Akpata, President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in his goodwill message, commended Governor Wike for his vision and foresight aimed at promoting the administration of justice and rule of law; and Theo Osanakpo, speaking on behalf of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, said the action of the Rivers Governor would provide opportunity for optimal performance by the judges of the Court of Appeal.
Governor Wike was to express the same sentiments again during the swearing-in of two new High Court judges; Justice Ben-Whyte Opufaa and Justice Gbasam Okogbule as recently as Thursday, December 24, 2020.
“This country cannot move forward if the judiciary does not come out to say we must be firm to do our work. Whatever you believe that is right do it. It doesn’t matter who is involved. Don’t be intimidated by the federal government,” he charged.
Indeed, Governor Nyesom Wike, in addition to providing the basic welfare and standardised infrastructural amenities for judges and the judicial community, has also been a staunch advocate for maintaining and sustaining the sacred guiding principles that define administrative judicial processes and appointments.
It is worthy of note that while some justices have been victims of a peculiar gender marginalisation, the case of the incumbent Chief Judge of the High Court of Justice in Rivers State, Justice Adama Lamikanra, has been hailed as one the finest decisions in Nigeria’s judiciary.
For the records, Justice Lamikanra is from Edo State just as her husband. However, she started her service in Rivers State and was in due season appointed a judge. However, when a vacancy arose in the office of the Chief Judge and her name was mentioned sometime around 2015, the primordial biases of ethnicity and gender arose.
There were some in Rivers State who felt that an Edo State indigene married to an Edo man should not be made Chief Judge of the State, but Governor Wike would have none of that and as he settled in the office of Governor in his first term, he promptly dismissed the prejudices levelled against Justice Lamikanra who had worked in the Rivers State judiciary for most of her career.
She was appointed Acting Rivers State Chief Judge on January 15, 2016, following the retirement of Justice Daisy Okocha and sworn-in as substantive Chief Judge on March 8, 2016, on the recommendation of the NJC and the approval of the Rivers State House of Assembly, for her to occupy the State’s judiciary top position.
The citing of these instances have become necessary to correct the erroneous impression which the likes of Mr. Odivwri peddle, that the impressive effort to build a mutual and professionally symbiotic relationship between the executive and judiciary, towards achieveng the prompt and proper dispensation of justice as well as delivering good governance to Rivers people, could be misinterpreted with snide and obviously ill-advised innuendos that diminish the craft and intelligence of writers like Eddy Odivwri.
The glaring poverty of his argument is underscored by the fact that, while this commitment to secure the welfare of judges has now become a state policy that will outlive Governor Wike’s tenure as Governor of Rivers State, the real possibility that some of his futuristic legal engagements may not even be adjudicated by Rivers judges, exists. After all, the Governor is in his second and final tenure now and it is really not so difficult to fathom if there is any other ‘political fate’ that the judges would be compelled to determine in his favour in the state, going forward.
Unless there is something in the political future of Governor Wike which only Mr. Odivwri and his co-travellers know that we do not know.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State
Issues
Ageing Process And Cycles Of Life
Chronologically, age is determined based on the day that an individual was born, but psychologically, mentally and emotionally, age varies quite widely. Chronological age does not always correspond with the degree of psychological, mental or emotional maturity of an individual. Thus ageing process should not be seen only from the perspective of physical maturity or chronological age. For various reasons there are a number of people who, inspite of their chronological age, have psychological, mental and emotional capacities far below or above the number of years that they are.
There are extra-ordinarily intelligent children, geniuses and people endowed with inexplicable abilities, and there are also mentally retarded and unstable people, with various forms of abnormalities in their patterns of development and maturity. Thus, ageing process should be seen from the perspective of inward development. There is also official age, having to do with sworn affidavit which an individual can present and is used in official documents as the age of the individual. There are situations where public servants claiming to be born in 1960, through sworn affidavits, have First School Leaving Certificates issued in 1958. Two years before birth!
The sad issue about official age is that some public officers alter their age several times through sworn affidavits for the purpose of staying longer on the job. This is a reality which is not healthy, even though some people justify the practice on the ground that at 60 or above, some people can be as virile as a man of 30 years.
Thus the arguments about ageing process include the issue of virility and mental alertness of an individual. Such arguments go on to say that some people develop and perform better and thus become more useful in their old age. It was based on such logic that the retiring age of some public servants was raised to 70, even when some of such officials, by chronological age, can be over 80 and working. The use of hair dye becomes a handy cosmetic measure.
The ageing process is a mechanism of its own, whose interweaving factors include heredity, lifestyle, manner of exercising the body, diet and eating habits as well as living environments. In the first place, the process of a child being born is by no means an accident. Similarly, the process of a man and a woman coming together, whose union results in the birth of a child is also not an accident. The attraction of a soul into the circle and union of a man and a woman is governed by strict rather than capricious regulations. It is not a speculation or accident that the particular circumstances and period, as well as the environment, that a child is born are not arbitrary but specific design. These are issues that many people rarely reflect on.
It is particularly important that expectant women should be mindful of whose company they keep on a regular basis. This is so because souls longing for incarnation need a platform to serve as anchors to prospective parents. Women in particular provide such anchorage, with an additional supplement coming from regular companions of expectant women. The character of an individual can be known by the kind of companion that one keeps regularly.
Cycles of life
A peculiar law governs the progression of human ageing process as well as the events and experiences which different people have at different stages of life. The cycles of human life, beginning with the embryo, start with the formation of the head which contains the brain. The brain or encephalon can be described as the organ of coordination of sensory and extra-sensory functions of the human system. Consequently there arises what can be called encephalocodal law. Briefly, within the human system there is some kind of programming, regulating sequences of physical development and growth. Also around the middle of pregnancy when a blood system comes about in the embryo, blueprint of the coming baby gets connected via the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). There are beings handling these processes.
Like musical sound-waves, with a progressive pattern of sevens in the octave, the cycles of human life are arranged in similar order. Musical notes are arranged as A B C D E F G, thus the order of sevens is a regular pattern, which can be called septimal law. From birth to the age of 7 as the first cycle, other scales are 14, 21, 28, 35, 42, 49, 56, 63 and 70 and above. What we find is that there are three phases in the progressive cycles, namely: from birth to the age of 21, as the first phase, up to the age of 42 as the second phase, while the third phase ends at the age of 63.
The remaining years up to the age of 70 and above, can be described as a period of Sabbath for people who are able to live up to such old age. “Three score and ten years” was given as man’s span of life.
The first phase of the first three cycles in the life of an individual which brings him to the age of 21, can be described as a period of preparation. Up to the age of 7 as the first cycle, lawyers would say that a child has no “mens rea” or criminal intention, and therefore no legal responsibility. But between the age of 18 to 21, the Constitutions of many countries confer full responsibility upon an individual adult. It is a period of transition and the beginning of adulthood and possible parenthood. Assertion of individuality begins!
The second phase of another three cycles of seven years each, which brings an individual to the age of 42, marks a period of struggles, stabilization and service. From the hard struggles and hustles, coupled with vital personal experiences which this period provides, an individual can become either a fool, or a “physician”. Yet we do have fools at 40!
Shakespeare would tell us that “they stumble that run fast”. It is usually between the age of 21-42 that many people stumble through vaulting ambition, vanity and arrogance, seeking to run faster than their legs can carry them. The third phase of the third cycle of another 7 years x3, bringing an individual to the age of 63 as the peak, marks the highest point in life.
The third phase of cycles of sevens can be described as the highest point of progression, which is meant to be followed by a period of Sabbath, which would include retirement, retrospection and giving back to society one’s accumulated experiences. The additional cycle of seven years after the age of 63, brining an individual to the age of 70, is a particularly significant period which many senior citizens waste away.
The Septimal Law or cycles of seven years in the progressive scale and music of life can be better appreciated by dividing 63 by 7 which would be 9. The significance of 9 in human cycles of life can be expressed in the 9 months of gestation in the conception and birth of human babies. Similarly, from birth, the cycles of seven years terminate in the 9th cycle which falls at the age of 63. In our hurry through life, we ignore apparently insignificance indicators that would have led us to higher recognitions.
The cycles of human life progress in sequences of seven years and in three phases which, ending at the age of 63, calls for a Sabbath which has deeper meanings than. Adventists day of worship. The cycles and phases of life have some definite contents, demanding that things be done at definite times prescribed for them. Increasing cases of prostate enlargement in men and fibroid and breast cancer in women are indicative of right adjustments that humans need to make. Taking a clue from music, we find that there are certain range of sound-waves, measured in what is known as decibel, which the human ears cannot pick up.
What is known as span of control in management is also indicative of the fact that there are prescribed range and limits of what an individual is meant to handle, which differ widely among human beings. One common mistake which many people make is the over-stretching of individual limits, range or span of control, thereby over-taking elasticity limits. Common idiom expresses it as biting more than one can chew. Ranging from politicians sitting tight in office, to civil servants altering their age so as to stay longer in service, individuals distort their life-cycles.
From over-stretching our energy, to over-stretching our finances, a part of the problems which visit individuals in old age arise from inability to observe the Jubilee and Sabbath prescribed in the cycles of life such observances are meant to provide for stability and balance in the journey of life, like we find rests and stanzas in music.
What we call melody and harmony in music come about from an orderly combination and coordination of sound-waves from various instruments. Like the musical octave and notes arranged in a definite pattern of progression, melody and harmony can arise if appropriate rhythms, chords and rests are recognized and observed. One of the purposes of the cycles and phases of life is to ensure that progression from below upwards is done in a systematic order, like the arrangement in the production of musical sounds. Similarly, learning process demands going from the immediate and nearest, to the distant or remote.
Apart from the encephalocodal law mentioned earlier, there is also a proximodal law, in human cycles of progression. This second law prescribes that growth and endeavours must start from what exists readily at hand and at one’s immediate proximity and disposal, before stretching out further for what lies at a distance. From child upbrining, family relationships, to other engagements, harmony and stability can be facilitated where things are done at the most appropriate time and manner. Neither is it proper to put any resources to the use which it is not meant to serve.
Challenges associated with ageing process
Although geneticists would tell us that the fate of every individual is stamped in the genes through DNA, every individual is endowed with a personal volition which is meant to serve as a means of modifying and reshaping destiny. Ailing health which is one of various challenges that humans face, can be addressed and managed through disciplined and healthy lifestyle, including balanced diet and regular exercises. The mind also plays a vital role in health matters, such that drugs play secondary and supporting role.
Ailing economy also brings financial strains to many people which individuals address according to their resourceful abilities and connections. From unemployment to having to cater for large families, financial challenges are quite widespread in Nigeria, which people try to bear as much as they can, including cutting down on food and other necessities of life. For older people there are challenges of having less activities to engage in. This situation is particularly worse for retirees whose children have grown and are on their own. Many people address these challenges by engaging in religious, political and humanitarian activities, or belonging to some clubs of various kinds.
Diligent and effective use of leisure hours can be the challenges which some people have, but these can be addressed by going back to the land to farm, rear some livestock or engage in creative hobbies. The most disturbing challenge is having to live with a troubled conscience, arising from unethical and corrupt practices in the course of growing old.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Issues
Eradicating Gender-Based Violence In Nigeria
Efforts towards the elimination of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country took a different dimension a few days ago with the launch of the National Gender-Based Violence Data Situation Room and Dashboard in Abuja.
A joint effort of the federal government and EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, the room with trained data officers, provides a register where perpetrators of gender-based violence can be named and shamed.
In the words of the Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, “Now the shaming should be the perpetrators not the victims and with more advocacies and getting more he or she to speak for us, we will get there.”
She said, “The National Data Situation Room is an innovation data management and visualization platform which is expected to use technology to enable government, decision-makers and programme managers view and analyze gender-based violence data with ease. The situation room is hinged on the pillar five of the Spotlight Initiative: theory of change on data management in Nigeria implemented by UNDP, Population Council and other partners in close collaboration with the state ministries.”
The prevalence of both reported and unreported GBV cases across the country which heightened during the Covid-19 lockdown is said to have made the establishment of the data room inevitable with the aim of eradicating the scourge by the year 2030. Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, recently disclosed that about 717 rape cases were reported within five months of Covid-19 peak period. Tallen, on the other hand, put the number of reported GBV cases across the country at 3600 with each state recording at least 100 cases.
A recent UNWOMEN report disclosed that as countries implemented lockdown measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, violence against women, especially domestic violence, intensified – in some countries, calls to helplines have increased five-fold. In others, formal reports of domestic violence have decreased as survivors find it harder to seek help and access support through the regular channels. School closures and economic strains left women and girls poorer, out of school and out of jobs, and more vulnerable to exploitation, abuse, forced marriage, and harassment.
But the questions being asked by many remain, is the Data Situation Room panacea for the malaise which had persisted for ages? What else can be done to curtail gender-based violence in the country?
Lady Doris Onyeneke, the visioner of Mother of Good Counsel Initiative, Port Harcourt , whose organization has been in the forefront of the fight against GBV and other gender issues thinks the Data Situation Room or the Offenders Register, as some may choose to call it, will go a long way in dealing with the scourge. She said it is one of the measures many non-governmental organizations have been advocating for which will deter potential perpetrators of GBV, maintaining that if popularized, it will reduce the prevalence of GBV in our society.
She said, “Considering the level of impunity and insensitivity in our society, one could say that people might not care if there is any register or not. They will go ahead with what they want to do. But some people will definitely care and that way, it will reduce the cases no matter how little.”
Sharing her opinion on the causes of GBV, especially during the lockdown, she said, “the major causes for those that were reported is financial pressure. Businesses were shut down. There was no market. It just came without plan and lack of finance became an issue in many families.
“I also noticed that couples don’t marry their friends. Many don’t marry out of love. Such couples that have not always been together maybe because of their jobs, were forced to stay together and instead of seeing the lockdown as an opportunity to appreciate themselves and enjoy their relationship, it turned out to be quarreling, fighting all the way.” Onyeneke observed that poor cooking by some wives, poverty, lack of education, negative masculinity, and isolation also exacerbated the problem.
In the views of the National Deputy President of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs. Lilian Okonkwo, creating a data situation room for GBV is a right step in the right direction. She said that for a long time victims or survivors of GBV have been the ones shamed and judged by the society and that it was high time the narrative changed, adding that such measures will expose the perpetrators, help deter other people and above all, give the victims a sense of justice.
Mrs. Okonkwo is, however, apprehensive that the National Data Situation Room, if care is not taken, might go the way of many laws and treaties entered into by the country that bear no fruit due to lack of implementation. “My challenge in this case is that as a people, it is easy for us to sign treaties and documents and make laws. It is the ability to carry it through that is our problem”, she said.
Both Onyeneke and Okonkwo were of the opinion that beyond the establishment of the Data situation room, states that are yet to adopt the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) (VAPP) Act, should delay no further in doing so; our justice system should improve on handling cases of GBV, by giving such cases speedy attention; those in authority, particularly governors’ wives, should ensure that justice prevails; there should be a gender bias free society; there should be equality for both male and female; the male folk should help in the campaign against GBV. “At the community levels, we have our chiefs, kings and elders, if they speak against GBV, it will go a long way to solving the problem,” the NAWOJ boss insisted.
For Onyeneke, parents have a huge role to play to ensure that their children are not victims of GBV. They should give both their boys and girls proper training, educate them, provide for them and do not abandon them for society. She further advised, “Men should get involved in the campaign. Stop the discrimination. Stop the obnoxious and harmful cultural practices against women. The security agencies and the society should stop blaming the victims or judging them. We shouldn’t forget that anybody can be a victim.”
Some analysts have also opined that beyond naming and shaming, it is imperative to educate the young men who are the major perpetrators of the act. “Young men and women must be educated on the evils of rape and the trauma that accompanies it,” they advised, maintaining that GBV is not limited to women, that in many cases, men are also victims of abuse but they hardly speak out.
According to them, there are cases of young men being sexually abused by older women, insisting that one major task of NGOs and other bodies championing the eradication of GBV in the country is to see how they can encourage men who had suffered one form of abuse or the other to speak out and get the help that they need. “They should also be encouraged to speak out, to name and shame their abusers,” they said
Some other people have also opined that actions to eradicate GBV should not be limited to the 16 days of activism to end gender-based violence (November 25 to December 10), when ministries of women affairs in the states and at the federal level, various gender-based organisations and female activists adorn orange colour fabrics in solidarity with the campaign. Rather, they say, it should be a daily affair.
For a lawyer, Emeka Ogenyi, a major clog in the wheel of progress as far as GBV is concerned in Nigeria is the very weak implementation of the laws. He noted that the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act which makes copious provisions with the aim of addressing issues like GBV is not being adequately implemented.
He pointed out that chapter four of the Nigerian Constitution makes provision for fundamental human rights, one of which is dignity of human person.”GBV is a glaring violation of this right but nothing substantial has been achieved in this regard. Consequently, the offenders have not been deterred. Our judicial system has failed and almost at the point of collapse. People believe that they can commit this crime and stay forever in court. The slow pace of justice in Nigeria appears to encourage GBV,” he posited.
He advised that for the dream of eradicating GBV in 2030 to be realized, the relevant laws must be implemented to deter offenders; courts should treat GBV matters with dispatch because it touches on one’s fundamental human rights; creation of a special court to try such offences may also be considered.
The Istanbul Convention (Council of Europe, Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence), frames gender-based violence and violence against women as a gendered act which is ‘a violation of human rights and a form of discrimination against women’, resulting in ‘physical, sexual, psychological or economic harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.’
In the words of an international DJ, producer, author and motivational speaker, DJ Kyos, “When we fight each other. We will defeat each other. When we fight Gender Based Violence. We will defeat Gender Based Violence. Most women fight every man and most men fight every woman, thinking they are fighting Gender Based Violence. Until men and women choose to fight the enemy which is GBV instead of fighting each other. That is when we will defeat Gender Based Violence. It’s not certain people or celebrities who should fight this, but it is everyone’s calling.”
By: Calista Ezeaku
Trending
- News3 days ago
Police Smash Biafra Radio Transmission In Rivers, Arrest Six Suspects
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends Strike, Nine Months After
- Sports3 days ago
Sports Brings Value To Society – Royal Father
- Nation5 days ago
FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends 9-Month Old Strike
- Politics3 days ago
A’Ibom Assembly Confirms Four Commissioner-Nominees
- Politics3 days ago
Farah Faults House Plans To Sanction Chinda
- Politics3 days ago
‘Don’t Campaign For Guber Aspirants’