Join Politics To Improve Lives, Not For Personal Gains-Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the essence of joining a political party should be to improve the well-being of the people and not for pecuniary benefits.

The governor has maintained that there is still no alternative to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has been working conscientiously to improve the quality of life of Rivers’ people.

He stated this at the grand reception in the honour of former director general of Tonye Cole campaign organisation, Dr Chidi Lloyd, on his return back to the PDP at Elele-Alimini in Emohua Local Government Area.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Emeka Woke, Wike, said he was excited that Lloyd, whom he described as a man of character and principle, has decided to return to the PDP.

“Some of you who are here may not know when all of us agreed that we are standing for Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Chidi was standing alone, he was the lone voice crying in the House of Assembly.

“Some of you may have forgotten in a hurry the screening of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission then, nominated by Sir Celestine Omehia, led by one Dr Ogboda, he stood by Rivers people. He stood for the law and he defended the law passed by Rivers State House of Assembly.”

Wike explained that the whole essence of joining political party or supporting a political party should not be for personal or pecuniary benefit, but to improve the wellbeing of the people.

The governor said when Lloyd initially joined the APC, he had erroneously assumed it was the right thing to do at the time, until he realised the futility of joining a party that does not care about the wellbeing of his people.

“He has turned back and we have to receive him because we know he is a man of character, we know he is a man of integrity”, he said.

Wike noted that since 2015, both the PDP and the APC have campaigned in Elele, but only the PDP has fulfilled its electioneering promises to fix all internal roads and develop human capital in Elele community.

The state PDP Chairman, Amb Desmond Akawor used the occasion to assure the people that Wike would resist any attempt to cede any part of the state to the South-East geopolitical zone in order to advance the presidential ambition of any individual.

“We didn’t know that when they said they were going to run for presidency, under the South-East, under the Igbo extraction, we didn’t know they have managed to cave some areas (of Rivers) into Igbo land. Unfortunately, Ubima didn’t work for them. I don’t know what they will do. I am sure they will come with another map to include Ubima to actualise what they are planning.

“But for Rivers State and the governor of Rivers State, he has said no inch of Rivers State will be ceded to another place. Whatever they have done, our brother Nyesom Wike will fight to the last to ensure that judicial processes are followed, to ensure Rivers lands are recovered. Their tactics will not work. They cannot enslave our people just because of their singular ambition.”

Akawor noted that before Lloyd joined APC, he had as a PDP member attracted quality projects to his people.

He said all that had ceased when Lloyd embarked on a futile hunting expedition in the APC.

But, with his return to the PDP, his people have once again begun to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

On his part, Lloyd explained his decision to return to his kith and kin in the PDP was because of Wike’s unparalleled developmental strides.

He stated that before the 2015 and 2019 general elections, the APC knew that Wike, whose capacity was not in doubt, would defeat them.

According to him, all the negative campaign against Wike were mere political machinations.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Sergeant Awuse, said Lloyd, who represented Emohua constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly between 2003 and 2015, remains an asset to the PDP.

He urged the Ishimbam political bloc in Emohua constituency to remain steadfast ensure they maintain their political relevance as a political bloc.