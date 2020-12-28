News
Insecurity: Disclose Security Votes For 2021, SERAP Urges Buhari, 36 Govs
In view of security challenges in Nigeria, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 state governors to disclose details of the proposed ‘security votes’ spending in 2021 budget.
SERAP maintained that in the wake of the abduction of over 343 students from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, and ongoing security challenges in several parts of the country, the time has come to demonstrate transparency and accountability in the spending of public funds meant to secure people’s lives and property.
In the Freedom of Information (FoI) requests dated December 26, 2020, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation stressed that disclosing details of spending as security votes for 2021 would serve to engage the Nigerian people in an honest conversation about the security challenges confronting the country, and what the federal and state governments were doing to respond to them.
According to SERAP, “It will explain the measures governments are putting in place to prevent the misuse and embezzlement of public funds in the name of security votes.
“While SERAP understands that authorities may keep certain matters of operational secrets from the people in the name of national security, there is no constitutional or legal basis to hide basic information on public spending from the people.”
SERAP expressed “concerns that the intense secrecy and lack of meaningful oversight of the government’s spending of security votes have for many years contributed to mismanagement and large-scale corruption in the sector, as well as limited the ability of the people to hold high-ranking public officials to account for their constitutional responsibility to ensure the security and welfare of the people.”
According to SERAP, “Your government’s responsibility to guarantee and ensure the security and welfare of the Nigerian people is closely interlinked with your responsibility under Section 15(5) of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of office. This imposes a fundamental obligation to promote transparency and accountability in security votes spending, and to remove opportunities for corruption.”
The FoI requests, read in part, “Nigerians have the right to know what the government is doing in their name. The framers of the Nigerian Constitution never contemplated opaque spending of public funds as security votes. Transparency and accountability would ensure that the policies and action that the government will pursue to guarantee the security of Nigerians are truly relevant and effective in keeping them safe.
“We would be grateful if the requested information is provided to us within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal action under the Nigerian Constitution, the Freedom of Information Act, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights to compel you to comply with our request.
“Successive governments have failed to effectively discharge their primary and constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of Nigerians. This is patently contrary to Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution, which provides that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’.
“Our requests are brought in the public interest, and in keeping with the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution, the country’s international human rights obligations including under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. Nigeria has ratified both human rights treaties,” SERAP said.
Rivers Police Confirm CBN Driver Missing, Recover Car In Canal
The authorities of the Rivers State Police Command have declared a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Port Harcourt branch driver, Barnabas Bonwin, missing on duty.
A statement by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Joseph Mukan, through the command’s Spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni, yesterday, noted that Bonwin hails from Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Mukan’s statement further confirmed that, “The said Barnabas Bonwin, dark in complexion, about 6.2 feet tall, and speaks Ogoni and English languages fluently, was on official assignment with a Toyota Avensis car, Reg. No. RBC 522 TC that was recovered from a canal along the Mummy ‘B’ Road, Port Harcourt while he was not found at the scene.
“Any person with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact Chief Security Officer, CBN, Port Harcourt Branch, Chris Onunkwo, on Phone Number 08038901920 or report to the nearest police station.”
I Summoned Courage To Overpower My Abductors -Kidnap Survivor
A kidnap survivor and legal practitioner in Rivers State, Mr Tamuno Igbikiberebima, has said he overpowered his abductors because of the unprofessional way they handled the AK-47 rifle in their possession while attempting to abduct him at his residence in Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
He added that having noticed that the kidnappers were amateurs, he became encouraged to challenge them, saying that in the scuffle that ensued, the hoodlums were subdued, and they immediately abandoned him and fled before they were given a hot chase, and arrested by neighbours and passersby.
Igbikiberebima disclosed this while speaking with journalists during a press briefing at the Rivers State Police Command Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, recently, noting that he was able to disarm the two-man kidnap gang of their AK-47 rifle because he believed God has given him the grace and wisdom to win battles over evil.
The legal professional, who is also a staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said he mustered the courage to resist the kidnappers because he noticed the naïve way they were handling the rifle, and concluded that they were not trained on the handling of firearms.
According to him, he was making a call in front of his gate on December 17, 2020, when a black Toyota Camry suddenly pulled over with two occupants, and they ordered him to enter the vehicle.
“One of them came out with an AK-47 rifle and ordered me to enter the back seat. When he asked me to enter, I said ‘why should I enter’? He said he will kill me. I begged him not to do that, and asked him what I had done.
“When I noticed how he was handling the gun, it appeared to me that he is not proficient in gun handling. I told myself that ‘ordinarily, one-to-one, this guy cannot beat me.’ That was the courage I had.
“When he faced the nozzle of the rifle down trying to cock the gun, I started struggling with him. In the process, both of us shot one bullet on the ground. When he saw a crowd coming, he left the rifle, and ran into the car, and they took off”, he stated.
“I then ran into my compound and brought out my Toyota Hilux, and some people outside my gate joined me to give them a hot chase. We overtook them at Apara Link Road, got them arrested, and handed them over to the police”, he explained.
He opined that what gave him the courage to resist the hoodlums was because he thought that their intention was to kidnap or assassinate him.
“I thought well, it is better for me to die in front of my gate so as to be more honourable, instead of following them to wherever they wanted to take me to”, he stated.
In his remarks during the briefing, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan said that his men were interrogating and investigating one Mr Godspower Saturday ‘m’ age 23yrs and David Simeon, the suspected kidnappers who attempted to abduct Barrister Tamuno Igbikiberebima on December 17, 2020 in his residence at Rumuigbo.
He explained that luck ran out of them as the victim displayed uncommon bravery by putting up strong resistance, whereupon he singlehandedly dispossessed one of the kidnappers of his AK-47 rifle, and was aided by passersby to arrest them.
The CP stated that the operatives of the command would ensure thorough investigation into the incident, and arraign the suspects in court to face justice.
Mukan assured the good people of the state that the police were in the state to protect their lives and property, adding that they were going to do “nothing more, nothing less.
“And I will do everything in my power to guarantee that the fundamental rights of the people are protected. We will also minimise police misuse of firearms and stop extra-judicial killings.
“The respect for human rights is sacrosanct and must be obeyed by my men,” Mukan assured.
