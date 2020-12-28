Nation
Group Tasks Buhari On Tompolo’s Property, Accounts
A militant group, the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene in the alleged refusal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to vacate the property of Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo and unfreeze his accounts.
The group, in an electronic mail statement yesterday by its Coordinator, ‘General’ Izon Ebi, said the appeal became necessary to avoid the development snowballing into another round of unrest and agitations in the Niger Delta region.
The 21st CYNDAC said it was disheartening and provocative for the EFCC to refuse to obey a valid court decision of discharging and acquitting Tompolo of wrongdoings.
It said the alleged unjust treatment being meted out to Tompolo and his family by the EFCC and other Federal Government agencies was the height of oppression taken too far on one of the illustrious, beloved and most respected leaders in the Niger Delta.
The group said the Ijaw nation and the youths of the Niger Delta would no longer fold their arms and watch a good and highly respected leader being unjustly framed up politically and descended upon with federal might by perceived enemies of the region.
The 21st CYNDAC said: “We are therefore calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly intervene to show that he means well for the Niger Delta and its people as promised in the just concluded roundtable discussion between governors from the region, traditional rulers and stakeholders in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to douse tensions and reassure Niger Deltans that without peace there will be no meaningful development.
“After 30 days of this appeal, we shall have no choice but to mobilise youths and women to occupy Tompolo’s properties to enable the workers that are out of jobs as a result of the seal off of his properties to resume work immediately for them to be able to fend for their families.
“The peace in the creeks of the Niger Delta can be greatly attributed to Tompolo’s efforts and commitment to maintain peace. Therefore, the onus lies on the Federal Government to do the needful.”
Terrorists’ Attacks Claim 10 In Borno
The jihadist group Boko Haram killed, at least, 10 people, including four security personnel in raids on three villages in Borno State, local and security sources told newsmen, yesterday.
Fighters in six trucks attacked the villages of Shafa, Azare and Tashan Alade in Borno State on Saturday and set fire to homes and public buildings while firing sporadically at residents.
The head of anti-jihadist militia, Sani Mohammed, said, “They killed 10 people and burnt homes, shops and churches”.
The assailants went from village to village.
In Azare, they “burnt a police station and killed two policemen, a member of the civil defence and a vigilante,” another militiaman, Bulus James said.
The attack forced residents to flee into the bush amid shooting from the militants.
“We recovered five dead bodies with gunshots on them from the bush along with six women with gunshot injuries,” James said.
“They were all hit while trying to escape,” he added.
In Tashan Alade, residents fled into the hills overlooking the village before the assailants arrived, resident, Luka Musa said.
“When they came they went on a burning spree, burning three churches, three houses and a drug store,” Musa said.
Boko Haram has stepped up attacks in recent days.
In a video it released, last Saturday, the group claimed responsibility for a Christmas Eve attack on a village in which 11 people died as well as the kidnap of a priest who appeared in the video.
Last Thursday dozens of loggers were kidnapped and three killed near the border with Cameroon.
Boko Haram and a splinter group known as ISWAP have killed 36,000 people in the North-East and forced roughly two million to flee since 2009, according to the United Nations.
NDDC Not Created For Ijaws Alone, IYC Cautions
The Forums of Ijaw Youth Council has said that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was not created for the people of the Ijaw ethnic nationality in the region alone, stating that the commission was to cater for the development of all the groups in the Niger Delta.
The zonal and chapter chairmen of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide also denied calling for the removal of the newly appointed Sole Administrator, NDDC, Effiong Akwa, and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
It would be recalled that in a protest letter purportedly addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Forum of IYC Zonal and Chapter Chairmen (FIZCC) threatened to shut down the headquarters of the NDDC if the demand for the removal of Akwa and Akpabio was not met within seven days.
However, the Chairman of FIZCC, Henry Oyobolo, and the Secretary of the forum, James Tobin, who were said to have appended their signatures to the letter, denied it.
Oyobolo, who is also the chairman, IYC Lagos zone, and Tobin, who heads the Eastern zone, disassociated themselves from the call for immediate sacking of Akwa and Akpabio.
In a letter of disclaimer addressed to the Office of the President, the duo said: “We hereby use this medium to disassociate ourselves (chairmen of IYC Zonal and Chapters’ Forum) from any publication being circulated by some persons or groups asking for the immediate sacking of the newly appointed sole administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the immediate removal of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio”.
Also, another group, the Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) observed unwarranted protests in some sections of the oil-rich region over Akwa’s appointment.
In a statement signed by is Coordinator, Lambert Olambo, the WPI stated it was disturbing that most of the demonstrations, including the recent blockade of the Mbiama axis of the East-West Road was by the Ijaw-speaking part of the region.
Olambo said while other ethnic nationalities in the region appeared to have aligned themselves with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to first clean up the NDDC before empanelling a new board, some Ijaw stakeholders had become a willing tool to frustrate the arrangement.
He said, “Why is it that only a section of the Ijaw is opposed to Mr. President’s decision? Our investigations reveal that those opposed to Akwa’s appointment are doing so out of ethnic bias. They believe that they can only support such appointment if it comes from Ijaw.
“These same people supported Keme Pondei’s appointment to lead the dissolved Interim Management Committee (IMC) of NDDC without asking for a new board despite financial profligacy against that committee. They did so because they believe that Pondei is from Ijawland.
“WPI is opposed to this kind of nepotic and tribalistic thinking. As progressives, Niger Delta is not all about Ijaw alone. NDDC was not created for only Ijaw. We have many other ethnic nationalities in the region, and we as Ijaw need to unite with all of them and build bridges across them for effective solidarity and better bargaining power.”
They, however, backed the council for asking the Federal Government to appoint a substantive managing director and a board to run the affairs of the NDDC.
Gunmen Kill Five In Benue Attacks
At least, five persons have been reported killed in two separate gunmen attacks in Katsina-Ala and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State, yesterday.
While two persons were reported killed following a suspected cult war in Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area, three others were said to have been killed in the home of a politician in Katsina-Ala town, Katsina-Ala Local Government area of the state early hours of yesterday.
Sources from Naka area who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that the rival cult group had stormed the High Level area of the ancient town of Naka and shot sporadically killing two people and injuring others.
The situation, according to our sources, caused residents of the area to scamper for safety while some, thinking that herdsmen were responsible for the attack, even ran into the bushes that night.
“We all took to our heels when we heard the gunshots. Some of us slept in the bush till morning. By the time we returned this morning, we heard that two people were killed while others were injured,” one of the sources said.
It was also gathered that the late night’s attack on Katsina-Ala town happened at Hon. Lanna Jato’s country home, Nagu community where three people were reported killed, houses burnt and property destroyed.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the report, said the incident happened around 1am, yesterday.
“On 27/12/2020 at about 1am, a gunshot was heard in High Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed to the area.
“Two persons were arrested at the scene of crime while two young men were found in a pool of blood. Victims were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead.”
Anene disclosed further that five more suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack adding that investigation was already in progress.
The PPRO also confirmed the attack by unknown gunmen in Kastina-Ala town where she said three persons, including a man, his wife and their child were killed.
