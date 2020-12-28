Oil & Energy
Group Demands Transparency In Ogoni Clean-up Exercise
The Programme Director of Citizens Trust Advocacy, a non governmental organi-sation, Barr. Lawrence Dube, has stated the need for Ogoni clean-up exercise to be well managed to avoid crisis in the future.
Dube who made this known in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, last week, noted that there was a lot of corruption in the Ogoni clean-up process, adding that “Eleme people also said theirs was badly done”.
He said the discovery was made during the NGO’s first phase of community/representative engagement at the state and local government levels.
Dube also reiterated the need to build trust in the minds of the people by operating a transparent system in the clean-up exercise.
He said that the NGO, which is funded by Trust Africa through Kiisi Trust Foundation, had continued to educate the people on their constituency rights from their representatives both at the state and national levels.
He disclosed that the group’s work concentrated in educating the people to “move away from fighting and engage government and their constituency representatives in meaningful dialogue which always achieve results.
“We found out that the people were united in what they want, especially in Tai Local Government Area. The issue is that there is a big disconnection between the representatives and their constituencies”.
Dube said the NGO had concluded the first phase of its advocacy education which was very successful, even though COVID-19 disrupted part of the programme.
He said the next phase of the advocacy would be to interrogate the constitu-ency’s representatives on what they did with the constituency project fund to know if it met the needs of the people.
“There is the need for the people to make their needs known as a matter of priority. It is wrong for the representatives to just execute the project of their choice without considering the needs of the people”, he said.
Also speaking, the Senior Programme Officer of the NGO, Gladday Isaiah, commended the massive turn out of Ogoni people during the advocacy.
Isaiah stressed the need for continuous advocacy which, according to him, depends on the availability of fund.
Oil & Energy
IYC Warns Agip Over Redeployment Of Indigenous Staff
The Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) Worldwide has warned the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) against alleged plans to redeploy or sack indigenes of the host communities who are occupying management positions in the company.
The IYC gave the warning in a letter signed by its president, Mr Peter Timothy, and addressed to the Managing Director of the oil company.
Timothy, in the letter, threatened to join forces with the Concerned Landlords of Swamp and Land Areas Operations of the firm to shut down the operations of the company if it continued to be oppressive towards the host communities.
The letter, which was made available to newsmen by the group, alleged that the NAOC’s Director of Human Reso-urces, Ms Calista Azogu, had perfected plans to redeploy and replace indigenes of the host communities who are occupying management positions in the company.
The group warned that the youth body would no longer condone such intimidation and oppression in their land, stating that most management staff who are from the Niger Delta region had been unduly removed and replaced in the same intimidating manner.
According to the letter, “Enough is enough, IYC will no longer tolerate further intimidation and marginalisation from any tribe.
“We request the Managing Director to carry out investigations and make her position known to the public within seven days from Thursday (last week) when the letter was submitted to NAOC in order to rebuild confidence in the minds of the landlords, communities and the region at large”.
It would be recalled that the Concerned Landlords of Swamp and Land Areas Operations of Agip, few weeks ago, had threatened to shut down operations of the company over alleged marginalisation.
By: Tonye Nria Dappa
Oil & Energy
Total Supports Agric Development In Egi
The Rivers State Government has commended a multinational oil company in the state, Total Exploration and Producing Nigeria Limited (TEPNG), the operating partner of the NNPC/TEPNG Joint Venture, for its huge investment in agriculture in Egi Kingdom, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA)of the state.
The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, gave the commendation during a farm produce distribution event at Obite in ONELGA, last week.
He expressed appreciation to Total and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for supporting agricultural development in the area.
Kpakol said, “I really appreciate the CBN for the rice farm and Total. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a first step and the first step is what we are doing now. This is very good. We have come with CBN and we are joining Total to make sure that we do mechanised farming in this place and attention is geared towards rice, maize, cassava, and others. From what I saw today, I will say I’m very impressed and I will communicate to the governor.”
He urged the community to take to agriculture, saying, “you know that agriculture is the in-thing now; the whole world is gravitating towards agriculture, they should therefore make their lands available and work in synergy with government, Total and CBN, so as to access funds and grow agriculture”
Also speaking at the event, General Manager, Community Affairs and Development, TEPNG, Mr Obinna Ofoezie said the purpose of the event was to distribute agricultural produce from TEPNG demonstration farms to OML-58 host communities.
According to him, “today’s event is another facet of the several well intentioned programmes by the company to demonstrate that jointly we can return the Egi Kingdom to a food production hub by encouraging agricultural development within our communities”.
Ofoezie, who was represented by the Deputy Manager, Community Affairs and Development, TEPNG, Mr Okechwuku Obara, assured that through the Enterprise Development Unit, the company would continue to identify, evaluate and support agricultural development projects with the potential of creating wealth for individuals and groups within the host communities.
He said that the Egi Kingdom had witnessed various microcredit agricultural entrepreneurship skills, training and assistance provided by the company.
Ofoezie charged the youths in the area to “key into this programme since we have been able to demonstrate that it is doable so that we can make Egi Kingdom the food basket of Rivers State”.
In her goodwill message, the CBN representative and Assistant Director, Agriculture, Mrs Agustina Osuya, commended Total for its huge support.
towards its host communities and enjoined the community to avail themselves the opportunity of agricultural loan facilities in single digits available at the apex bank.
Meanwhile, a fish farmer/fish feed producer, and Chief Executive Officer of Egi Mega Farms, Mr. Ogu Kingsley, thanked TEPNG for its support, noting “they singlehandedly set up the feed production plant for us”.
Also, a rice farmer in the area, Mr Mbonu Chibuike, described the support from TEPNG as “fantastic”, saying the company had already procured 300 hectares of land for rice farming in the area.
Egi stakeholders in their responses, thanked Total and promised a continuous peaceful coexistence
By: Tonye Nria Dappa
