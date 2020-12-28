Nation
ASEPA Vows To Keep Umuahia Clean
The Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, has faulted an online publication wherein the waste management committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Chris Ezem was accused of not doing its job of keeping Umuahia, the State capital clean.
The environment agency reiterated that it would continue to perform its function of keeping Umuahia and environ clean, urging those who are criticizing its operations to do so truthfully and constructively as the agency welcomes all forms of criticisms and views that will assist to expand on its duties.
The Abia agency, however, called on the general public to ensure that they bag and dispose their wastes properly and avoid littering the environment with dirt now that the yuletide season is here.
Deputy of Operations of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, Chidiebere Ogbuehi, who spoke with newsmen, yesterday in Umuahia, said that the agency was doing its best within the resources available to it to ensure that Umuahia is kept tidy, reassuring that the agency would not relent in its commitmentt in making every corner of the state capital and beyond is kept clean.
Words, “Such accusation is far from being truthful. It is evident that the interim waste management committee has been alive to its duties and has done a lot to improve the hygienic face of the state capital. We had a little operational challenge where some of our operational trucks broke down and the engineers who are engaged to fix them created delays leading to the heaps that was experienced just a week ago”.
It further noted that some of their trucks are back to work in those Abia areas that there were heaps of wastes, pointing out that its slow pace of work was not intentional.
ASEPA apologized for the mechanical fault that it had, clarifying that the compactors and other trucks used in its operations are man-made and can break down at any time.
The agency, however, restated the determination of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led government to ensure waste-free Abia, further soliciting for the cooperation of the residents of the state in proper waste disposal.
Nation
Terrorists’ Attacks Claim 10 In Borno
The jihadist group Boko Haram killed, at least, 10 people, including four security personnel in raids on three villages in Borno State, local and security sources told newsmen, yesterday.
Fighters in six trucks attacked the villages of Shafa, Azare and Tashan Alade in Borno State on Saturday and set fire to homes and public buildings while firing sporadically at residents.
The head of anti-jihadist militia, Sani Mohammed, said, “They killed 10 people and burnt homes, shops and churches”.
The assailants went from village to village.
In Azare, they “burnt a police station and killed two policemen, a member of the civil defence and a vigilante,” another militiaman, Bulus James said.
The attack forced residents to flee into the bush amid shooting from the militants.
“We recovered five dead bodies with gunshots on them from the bush along with six women with gunshot injuries,” James said.
“They were all hit while trying to escape,” he added.
In Tashan Alade, residents fled into the hills overlooking the village before the assailants arrived, resident, Luka Musa said.
“When they came they went on a burning spree, burning three churches, three houses and a drug store,” Musa said.
Boko Haram has stepped up attacks in recent days.
In a video it released, last Saturday, the group claimed responsibility for a Christmas Eve attack on a village in which 11 people died as well as the kidnap of a priest who appeared in the video.
Last Thursday dozens of loggers were kidnapped and three killed near the border with Cameroon.
Boko Haram and a splinter group known as ISWAP have killed 36,000 people in the North-East and forced roughly two million to flee since 2009, according to the United Nations.
Nation
NDDC Not Created For Ijaws Alone, IYC Cautions
The Forums of Ijaw Youth Council has said that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was not created for the people of the Ijaw ethnic nationality in the region alone, stating that the commission was to cater for the development of all the groups in the Niger Delta.
The zonal and chapter chairmen of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide also denied calling for the removal of the newly appointed Sole Administrator, NDDC, Effiong Akwa, and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
It would be recalled that in a protest letter purportedly addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Forum of IYC Zonal and Chapter Chairmen (FIZCC) threatened to shut down the headquarters of the NDDC if the demand for the removal of Akwa and Akpabio was not met within seven days.
However, the Chairman of FIZCC, Henry Oyobolo, and the Secretary of the forum, James Tobin, who were said to have appended their signatures to the letter, denied it.
Oyobolo, who is also the chairman, IYC Lagos zone, and Tobin, who heads the Eastern zone, disassociated themselves from the call for immediate sacking of Akwa and Akpabio.
In a letter of disclaimer addressed to the Office of the President, the duo said: “We hereby use this medium to disassociate ourselves (chairmen of IYC Zonal and Chapters’ Forum) from any publication being circulated by some persons or groups asking for the immediate sacking of the newly appointed sole administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the immediate removal of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio”.
Also, another group, the Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) observed unwarranted protests in some sections of the oil-rich region over Akwa’s appointment.
In a statement signed by is Coordinator, Lambert Olambo, the WPI stated it was disturbing that most of the demonstrations, including the recent blockade of the Mbiama axis of the East-West Road was by the Ijaw-speaking part of the region.
Olambo said while other ethnic nationalities in the region appeared to have aligned themselves with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to first clean up the NDDC before empanelling a new board, some Ijaw stakeholders had become a willing tool to frustrate the arrangement.
He said, “Why is it that only a section of the Ijaw is opposed to Mr. President’s decision? Our investigations reveal that those opposed to Akwa’s appointment are doing so out of ethnic bias. They believe that they can only support such appointment if it comes from Ijaw.
“These same people supported Keme Pondei’s appointment to lead the dissolved Interim Management Committee (IMC) of NDDC without asking for a new board despite financial profligacy against that committee. They did so because they believe that Pondei is from Ijawland.
“WPI is opposed to this kind of nepotic and tribalistic thinking. As progressives, Niger Delta is not all about Ijaw alone. NDDC was not created for only Ijaw. We have many other ethnic nationalities in the region, and we as Ijaw need to unite with all of them and build bridges across them for effective solidarity and better bargaining power.”
They, however, backed the council for asking the Federal Government to appoint a substantive managing director and a board to run the affairs of the NDDC.
Nation
Gunmen Kill Five In Benue Attacks
At least, five persons have been reported killed in two separate gunmen attacks in Katsina-Ala and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State, yesterday.
While two persons were reported killed following a suspected cult war in Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area, three others were said to have been killed in the home of a politician in Katsina-Ala town, Katsina-Ala Local Government area of the state early hours of yesterday.
Sources from Naka area who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that the rival cult group had stormed the High Level area of the ancient town of Naka and shot sporadically killing two people and injuring others.
The situation, according to our sources, caused residents of the area to scamper for safety while some, thinking that herdsmen were responsible for the attack, even ran into the bushes that night.
“We all took to our heels when we heard the gunshots. Some of us slept in the bush till morning. By the time we returned this morning, we heard that two people were killed while others were injured,” one of the sources said.
It was also gathered that the late night’s attack on Katsina-Ala town happened at Hon. Lanna Jato’s country home, Nagu community where three people were reported killed, houses burnt and property destroyed.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the report, said the incident happened around 1am, yesterday.
“On 27/12/2020 at about 1am, a gunshot was heard in High Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed to the area.
“Two persons were arrested at the scene of crime while two young men were found in a pool of blood. Victims were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead.”
Anene disclosed further that five more suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack adding that investigation was already in progress.
The PPRO also confirmed the attack by unknown gunmen in Kastina-Ala town where she said three persons, including a man, his wife and their child were killed.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Police Smash Biafra Radio Transmission In Rivers, Arrest Six Suspects
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends Strike, Nine Months After
- Sports3 days ago
Sports Brings Value To Society – Royal Father
- Nation5 days ago
FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends 9-Month Old Strike
- Politics3 days ago
A’Ibom Assembly Confirms Four Commissioner-Nominees
- Politics3 days ago
Farah Faults House Plans To Sanction Chinda
- Politics3 days ago
‘Don’t Campaign For Guber Aspirants’