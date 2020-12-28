Politics
2020: Major Events In Govt House (I)
As the year 2020 winds off, it is pertinent to have a look at some major events that took place in the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt otherwise known as the Brick House.
The Next Governor of the State
As political pundits concern themselves with the all-important question of who becomes the next Governor of the state, the sitting Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike on various occasions has given indication that neither himself nor anybody else knows on whose head the cap would be.
While receiving the People of Kalabari and Oyigbo Ethnic nationalities who had paid him solidarity visits in various occasions, Gov. Wike explained that he has never promised any ethnic group in the state the position of Governor of the state.
He said: “ Only God has the capacity to make the next Governor, not me or any man”.
He advised ethnic groups interested in the seat to liaise with other ethnic nationalities as no single ethnic group could single-handedly produce a governor without the assistance of others.
Burial of Late High Chief O. B. Lulu- Briggs
Governor Wike has expressed worry over the continued delay of the burial of a foremost philanthropist and oil mogul, Late Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs as a result of family feud.
He made his feelings public when the leaders and people of Kalabari Ethnic Nationality paid him a solidarity visit in Government House, this year.
The Governor promised that the state Government would honour the late philanthropist with a befitting state burial and appealed to the leaders of the area as well as the family of the deceased to set aside their differences and bury the high chief.
“ I have intervened more than three to four times, having meetings, but was disappointed by the wife. I have to say clearly to all of you, I have never received insult like that in my life”, Gov. Wike said.
RSG’ s Court Victory Over Soku Oil Well
Another major event in 2020 was the eventual victory of Rivers State on the controversial Soku Oil Wells in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.
An Abuja High Court had declared Rivers the rightful owner of the oil wells.
Gov. Wike, who spoke during the state celebration of the victory expressed satisfaction that at last justice was done. According to him, the state does not believe in fighting but in due process.
“ Thank God the Federal High Court has affirmed and they should pay us our money which they have collected. The revenue derivation should continue to be paid into Rivers State coffers,” he said.
The Governor reiterated the determination of his administration to continue to fight towards ensuring the protection of whatever belonged to the state.
Traditional Rulers, political leaders, youth leaders, women groups and the business class in the state celebrated the victory and commended Gov. Wike for leading the state to victory.
Victory Over OML 11 & Kidney Island
In a similar vein, Rivers State Government also won her suit against the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) on the ownership of the OML 11 & Kidney Island acquired by the State Government.
Ogoni- Clean Up Programme
Rivers State Government had expressed dismay that since the flag of the exercise by Federal Government, no tangible milestone had been achieved.
Gov. Wike who disclosed this when the Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar paid him a courtesy visit in February, said rather than tell the world the level of success attained, Federal Government had continued to deceive the people by circulating same story of handing over remediation sites to contractors as if handing over remediation sites to contractors was an attestation that the contractors had done the jobs.
He also accused the Federal Government of alienating the state government from the programme and maintained that until Federal Government stopped politicising the project, it would not achieve the desired results.
RSG, Labour Crisis Resolved
The protest by organised labour in the state scheduled to hold in September was averted at the eleventh hour following an agreement reached between Rivers State Government and the leadership of the unions in Government House, Port Harcourt.
President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Waba who read the agreement before newsmen said both parties agreed to sign the agreement on implementation of the New Minimum Wage .He also said that the parties agreed to set up a tripartite committee to resolve the adjustment of Pension in line with the Constitution and payment of Pension and Gratiuty, among other contending issues.
COVID-19 Pandemic
As COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world Rivers State Government was the first state in the country to declare a lockdown and also took pragmatic strategies towards controlling the spread of the virus.
The State Executive Council had in March, set up a five man committee mandated to embark on aggressive public enlightenment and awareness measures to check the dreaded Corona-Virus.
The committee which was headed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications Paulinus Nsirim, had as members the Commissioner for Health, Prof Chike Princewill, Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr Eloka Tasie-Amadi, and Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Ohia Prince.
He also initiated a Two Billion Naira (N2 billion) Food Bank. Palliatives were distributed from Ward to Ward.
Wike Unveils More Legacy Projects
Gov. Wike whose first tenure was marked by a harvest of people-oriented projects across the twenty-three local government areas of the state, continued with more key projects in 2020.
Within the year, such uncommon projects as Real Madrid Academy, Ultramodern Mother and Child Hospital among numerous others were commissioned.
He also embarked on seven flyover projects and even delivered some before the scheduled period using the world class Julius Berger to execute the projects.
The flyover projects include: Rebisi flyover which was inaugurated before the scheduled time, Okoro-nu-Odo flyover, Rumuogba flyover, Rumuola flyover, GRA flyover, the Kaduna Street flyover and the Ikokwu flyover. Most of these projects are the completion stages.
Apart from the flyovers which cost the state multi billions of Naira, there were also numerous road projects both in the new and old GRAs in Port Harcourt.
Local Government Election:
The elections of Councillors and Council Chairmen in the 23 local government areas of the state are already by the corner as the State Governor has recently reconstituted the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).
According to the time table published by RSIEC December 21, 2010, elections campaign begins on Friday, 12th March 2021 and ends on Thursday, 15th April 15th 2021 while Ward elections hold Saturday22nd May, 2021 and Chairmanship election hold Saturday, 17th April, 2021.
Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has announced that there would no automatic ticket for sitting council Chairmen for second time.
Gov. Wike who is the leader of the party is the state who made the pronouncement in several public fora said performance and people’s acceptance would remain the variables that would determine the faith of any chairman aspiring for second term.
RSG Promises 5000 Employment Opportunities:
Another remarkable feat of the present administration in the year under review was the decision to employ 5000 persons into the state civil service.
So far, the vacancies have been advertised and interested applicants across the 23 local government areas have also applied for the jobs. The employment scheme which has been extended to non-indigens has been lauded by the people of the state.
The step, according to many, would equally go a long way in addressing youth related crimes in the state.
By: Chris Oluoh
Edo Dep Gov Alleges Plot To Remove Obaseki
The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has accused former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of planning to overturn the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki at the September 2020 governorship election through the Judiciary, just like what transpired in Imo State.
The Deputy Governor who stated this during an empowerment programme for Afemai Youths in Ogbona and Jattu respectively at the weekend reaffirmed confidence that the Judiciary and President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to protect the nation’s democracy and the collective will of Edo people.
According to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Oshiomhole at a public function at his Iyamho residence during the yuletide declared that he was instrumental to the Supreme Court victory of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and will do the same to upturn the popular victory of Obaseki in Edo State.
Shaibu expressed disappointment over Oshiomhole’s vituperation on the clear victory of Obaseki, stressing that making unguarded utterances to indict the integrity of the Judiciary and to redeem his larger-than-life public image remains ridiculous.
The Deputy Governor, in a statement made available to newsmen by his Media Aide, Benjamin Atu, urged Edo people, especially the youths to take their destiny into their hands by securing Nigeria’s democracy and the political future of young people.
He further charged youths to desist from making themselves available as instruments of destruction but rather add value to their lives, reassuring that the Edo State Government is committed to assisting and collaborating with young people in the state to make Edo State great again.
According to the Deputy Governor, “The Nigeria Judiciary is known to be amongst the best in the world, therefore, Oshiomhole’s utterance is a mere crying of a beaten baby and he must be made aware that Edo is not Imo State.
“Now that he has vowed to test the collective will of the good people of Edo State by attempting to subvert their will through a questionable judicial arrangement, he will obviously not to be tolerated by the managers of our judiciary.”
“The victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki is a victory for Nigeria’s democracy and it was the first election in Nigeria where all political parties came together to vote for one candidate for the overall development of the state.
“Oshiomhole’s desirability to create tension to destabilize the state and make it ungovernable should be resisted by the good people of Edo State,” he added.
APC Is Envious Of Our Govs – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party has cautioned the governing All Progressives Congress against attacking its governors and their states as a ploy to divert attention from the failures of the APC-led regime.
The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement on Friday titled, ‘APC Is Bitter, Envious of Our Governors, Says PDP…Cautions Akpanudoedehe.’
Ologbondiyan alleged that the APC leaders were embittered over the sterling performance of PDP governors, which he said had further endeared Nigerians to the opposition party.
The statement read in part, “Nigerians can see the frustration in the APC leadership, which has now resorted to vicious smear campaigns and media attacks on our governors and leaders, having failed in all their sneaky plots to lure them to look the way of the defunct APC.
“It is therefore not strange to us that the Secretary of the APC’s illegal National Caretaker Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, has been detailed as new APC spokesperson, to commence a coordinated attack on our governors.”
According to the PDP, APC leaders should know that the party they are clinging to is nothing more than “a failed association masquerading as a political party; plagued with internal wrangling and illegal leadership,” which nobody wants to associate with.
The PDP spokesman equally said the only legacy the APC would be remembered for when it leaves the presidency in 2023 is that of “corruption, treasury looting, turning our nation into a failed state, instituting poverty and hardship, and supporting terrorists, bandits and kidnappers ravaging the people.”
Ologbondiyan stated that governors elected on the PDP platform had over the years shown capacity through deliverables in projects and programmes that had direct impact on the lives of most Nigerians, in virtually every sphere of human endeavour.
He said, “It is therefore imperative to state that our governors, by all ratings and ramifications, cannot be in the same class with non-performing APC governors.
“In that regard, we counsel the APC Caretaker, as the new undertakers of the APC, to steer clear of our party and concentrate on their task of winding down the APC, which began with the collapse of their structures nationwide.”
Bello Tasks Successive Govts On Project Continuity
Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has said that completion of projects by successive governments was imperative in engendering sustainable development in the country.
Bello, in an interview with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, also urged all politicians to consider completion of projects as service to the people and not the administration that initiated them.
“If an administration starts a project which is beneficial to the people, complete it; because completing it is what matters the most to the people.
“I hate not to complete projects by previous administrations. When we came in, there were many abandoned projects we completed irrespective of our political differences.
“My position is that my predecessors used public fund to finance such project. So when we came, there were projects right from former Governor, Late Abdulkadir Kure’s administration that were abandoned.
“When we took over, like water project in Lambata we have completed it, remaining reticulation and commissioning. We have water projects started in Katcha and Lapai, started by late Kure’s administration.
“We have also completed some projects by other previous administrations,” he said.
The governor decried the level of development in the country which he attributed to the many abandoned projects for political reasons.
Bello said that any leader driven by urge to succeed must imbibe the culture of continuity and make completion of projects a priority since these projects are for the benefit of the citizens.
“If all the projects started in Nigeria since 1960 were to be completed, Nigeria would have been very developed by today,” he said.
The Niger governor, who reiterated the commitment of his administration towards development, restated his interest in technical and skills acquisition for the state’s teeming graduates.
“We have taken a data collation of graduates in the state and discovered that many are unemployed. So we need to revive our technical schools to equip them.
“Instead of building new technical schools, I have about five that are almost dead. So, I have to revive them because if I abandon them, another administration will come and build more,” he said.
He, however, called on leaders to eschew political differences in order to provide democratic dividends to the people.
