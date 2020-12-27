Sports
CAFCL: Enyimba Captain Explains Why Coach Dropped Him
Enyimba International of Aba midfielder and Captain Austine Oladapo says he hopes to be fit for the second leg of the CAF Champions League match with El Merreikh SC of Sudan.
Oladapo traveled with the team to Omdurman for the first leg but wasn’t involved in the match due to the injury he picked up in training.
In a chat with Tidesports source, the former Gombe United midfielder said he was gutted, he wasn’t able to help the team on the pitch, but hopefully, he will be back before the reversed fixtures.
“I was injured for the first leg that was the reason for sitting out of the match, it was hard for me not to contribute my quota and help the team in that game.
“Hopefully I should be back before the second leg, here in Nigeria,” he told Tidesports source.
Enyimba lost the first leg 3–0 in Omdurman, no thanks to a hat-trick from Saif Terry.
The return leg will be played at the Aba Township Stadium in January 2021.
Coach Want Kids To Be Productive
The Senior Instructor of the DA-F Basketball Academy of Port Harcourt, Coach Fubara Onyanabo has said that, the academy was basically to channel energies of kids towards positive and productive profession.
“Sports is one of the best directions to take the kids out of the streets. I feel so much joy seeing the children happy,” he said.
Onyanabo, who is also the head coach of Under-16 male and female National basketball team said this on Wednesday, during their end of year and award giving programme, at the Port Harcourt basketball court, Rivers State.
“What motivates me mostly is their happiness,” Onyanabo stated.
He disclosed that for the past 20 years DA-F basketball academy has done a lot to impact on the lives of Port Harcourt children, noting that, Rivers Hoopers and DA-F have been winning medals for the state in the National Sports Festivals held previously.
“Basically, what interest me mostly is taking the children off the streets and putting smiles on their faces.
“Recently, we have the first player, Precious Aziwa, from the academy to National Basketball Association (NBA) in America.
“What is most important is to channel the energies of these kids towards positive and productive profession.
“I have made a promise by the grace of God next year seven or eight players from DA-F academy will get scholarship to play basketball in America,” he explained.
Also speaking, the best point guard award winner of the academy for 2020 programme, Abdulmalik Dalhat, said training has really paid him good for winning the award.
“I want to say a very big thank you to coach Fubara Onyanabo for calling me for training every day.
“Coach Onyanabo taught me the right direction, besides, he is like a father to me. I pray that by next year my reward will be bigger than this,” Dalhat said.
The climax of the event was presentation of awards to personalities and distribution of food items to the kids.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Scoring Excites Rivers United Attacker, Aguda
After scoring in his first matches for Rivers United, attacker Godwin Aguda says he wants to sustain the form and keep helping the club.
Aguda joined the Port Harcourt-based club, back in September after leaving his previous club Al-Washm, and has been part of the club’s success story on the continent.
The former has scored for Rangers International forward in three conse-cutive CAF Confedera-tion Cup matches for the Stanley Eguma’s side, including the 2–0 away win at Bloemfontein Celtics.
Speaking to brila.net on his bright start to life in the color of Pride of Rivers, Aguda said he’s delighted things are going as planned and he’s hoping to continue his goal-scoring form.
“I’m glad to score the third goal in the third match for the club. I want into the game with that in mind and fortuna-tely, it happened.
“I’m happy with how things are going at the moment, I can’t even explain the feeling, scoring and helping the team is a massive thing of joy and I want to continue,” he told Tides-ports source.
Aguda will be back in the spotlight on Sunday as Rivers United will be kicking off their 2020-2021 domestic campaign against his former Rangers International of Enugu.
