CAFCL: Enyimba Captain Explains Why Coach Dropped Him

The Senior Instructor of the DA-F Basketball Academy of Port Harcourt, Coach Fubara Onyanabo has said that, the academy was basically to channel energies of kids towards positive and productive profession.

“Sports is one of the best directions to take the kids out of the streets. I feel so much joy seeing the children happy,” he said.

Onyanabo, who is also the head coach of Under-16 male and female National basketball team said this on Wednesday, during their end of year and award giving programme, at the Port Harcourt basketball court, Rivers State.

“What motivates me mostly is their happiness,” Onyanabo stated.

He disclosed that for the past 20 years DA-F basketball academy has done a lot to impact on the lives of Port Harcourt children, noting that, Rivers Hoopers and DA-F have been winning medals for the state in the National Sports Festivals held previously.

“Basically, what interest me mostly is taking the children off the streets and putting smiles on their faces.

“Recently, we have the first player, Precious Aziwa, from the academy to National Basketball Association (NBA) in America.

“What is most important is to channel the energies of these kids towards positive and productive profession.

“I have made a promise by the grace of God next year seven or eight players from DA-F academy will get scholarship to play basketball in America,” he explained.

Also speaking, the best point guard award winner of the academy for 2020 programme, Abdulmalik Dalhat, said training has really paid him good for winning the award.

“I want to say a very big thank you to coach Fubara Onyanabo for calling me for training every day.

“Coach Onyanabo taught me the right direction, besides, he is like a father to me. I pray that by next year my reward will be bigger than this,” Dalhat said.

The climax of the event was presentation of awards to personalities and distribution of food items to the kids.

By: Kiadum Edookor