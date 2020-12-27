Editorial
Better Conditions For Health Workers
Deeply worried about the brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector, the House of Representatives has called on the federal government to strongly discourage the migration of health workers to other countries. The House specifically urged the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity to review the salaries, allowances and welfare of medical practitioners in the country.
The Representatives equally urged the ministry to quickly expand the rapidly shrinking size of medical workers to create employment for the unemployed and develop a functional strategy that would captivate Diaspora medical personnel to work at the nation’s teaching hospitals and other health institutions.
The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Ganiyu Johnson during the plenary. Moving the motion, Johnson said that despite Nigeria being among the highest producers of Diaspora doctors in the world, the nation faces a critical shortage of medical practitioners. He blamed the brain drain in the sector on poor remuneration and working conditions.
“Nigeria has over 90,000 qualified medical doctors practising abroad, and in fact, an average of 50 doctors who had their primary medical education in Nigeria are said to be registering for practice every week in the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), Canada and other oil-rich countries”, said Johnson.
We share the concerns or apprehension of the Representatives. The exodus of medical practitioners in Nigeria is worrisome and has particularly gone out of control, contributing to acute shortages of specialised and experienced health professionals in the country. If not curbed, it will be very tough for Nigeria to tackle the increasing poverty rate given that health is wealth.
At independence, this nation built a health system structured basically along with the model of the colonialists. From the 60s through the mid-80s, the health system was anchored and led by seasoned health administrators who coordinated the health manpower comprising pharmacists, doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, radiographers and other cadres of health workers.
The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, since the 1960s through mid-1970s, was the ‘Mecca’ of medicine in Africa and indeed medical tourism. It ranked the fourth best university teaching hospital in the Commonwealth where Saudi kings came for treatment; queens were delivered of princes and princesses. By 1975, it was a designated Centre of Excellence in medicine.
However, by mid-1980s, the finest medical teachers started leaving for the Middle East and the West and the young physicians they trained moved to the West mostly for postgraduate trainings. Human capital, quality research, medical education and patient care suffered greatly while infrastructure decayed from poor funding and management. The few decades that followed witnessed a continued downturn in both human capital and infrastructure, resulting in human capital flight, brain drain and medical tourism.
Brain drain is a major challenge facing the Nigerian health system, leading to a dramatic reduction in the number of doctors and medical practitioners in the country. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Nigeria is one of the three leading African sources of foreign-born doctors and general medical professionals. This is unacceptable and doesn’t tell well of the country.
The exodus has led to a drastic drop in the quality of health care services following the absence of skilled personnel. It is scandalous that despite the severe nature of this provocation and how it has badly affected the health sector, the Nigerian government is unable to reverse the trend, largely for lack of concern. Curiously, Nigeria was the only African country listed among the 20 top exporters of doctors in 2004, with a loss of 5, 499 doctors up from 1, 519 in 1991.
Clearly, at this rate, health indicators may keep declining in the absence of aggressive interventions to stop the trend. More doctors leaving the country will eventually lead to a depletion of Nigerian medical doctors. This, in turn, will add to the stress and dissatisfaction among those remaining. The poor will not be able to access health care while the rich will travel out of the country for medical attention.
A reason doctors and other health professionals leave for greener pastures is impoverished pay. Apart from abysmally low pay packages, the actual payment of salaries is often irregular. An equally major driver is miserable working conditions. This includes having to work extra hours due to inadequate staff, lack of diagnostic facilities and sometimes the need to support monthly incomes.
These problems emanate from the government’s low funding of the sector. Surprisingly, in the 2020 budget of N10.33 trillion, the health sector received only 4.14 per cent, that is, N427.03 billion out of the total budget. This is much lower than the estimated 13.5% of South Africa’s national expenditure dedicated to health. The lack of funding has brought about insufficient remuneration, the dearth of medical facilities and inadequate infrastructure in the sector.
To reverse the brain drain, the Nigerian government should rejig the entire health care system in the country. The introduction of a workable national health policy is imperative at this time. A renewed health care system will certainly create the required environment for medical practitioners to function. This includes the provision of basic equipment and infrastructure.
We support the call by the House for a review of our health workers’ pay. It is also our opinion that they be given a special salary scale. There is a need for an extension of their retirement age since at 60, when they are expected to disengage from service, many are often still fit and active. If judges, lecturers and of recent teachers could be granted such consideration, health practitioners who perform the all-important duty of saving lives must not be denied similar largesse.
Editorial
Christmas In These Times
Today, December 25, is universally observed as a day to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God and the Saviour of mankind. His amazing life of virtue, teaching and sacrificial death on the Cross of Calvary form the substratum of the Christian faith. The day is more often than not marked with extravaganzas which encompass the exchange of visits and gifts.
The Christmas season has such a magnetic pull that even non-Christians are unwittingly drawn into the frenzy of the preparations that herald it. For months, both Christians and non-Christians alike have been engaged in one calculation or the other towards meeting the expectations of Christmas.
Christmas means a lot of things to different people. To quite some people, especially Christians, it signifies the birthday of the Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, the season is for reflections over the mysteries concerning the conception, eventual birth and the crucifixion of the Saviour of the world.
In a world overrun by secularism and materialism as well as other social forces impacting negatively on spirituality and morality, a world witnessing an inexorable decline in Christian values and Christian worship, the continued influence of Jesus Christ is, nevertheless, clear-cut.
Christians should, therefore, reflect on Jesus Christ’s humane lifestyle and instructions and correlate His teachings in their individual lives. Through His love, Jesus Christ demonstrated God’s mercy and compassion for mankind. So, Christians should always exemplify mercy to all in their communities with giving and charity works that can extensively touch the lives of those around them.
In a wider world imploring exemplars, Nigeria occupies a unique place in that decadence and deficiency. The soul of the country appears lost and the people are yoked with leadership at all levels that are far from exemplary. As a result, a blessed nation seems cursed and rudderless in the ocean of life.
This should engage the attention of all just in this festive season. For Nigerians, however, this year’s Christmas brings to a close, a year of forlorn hopes and shattered expectations. The majority of people are unable to cope with leadership at all levels that have failed to bring them any relief, but greater agony occasioned by the exacerbating economic situation, decaying social infrastructure and widespread insecurity.
Reports of monumental corruption and mindless looting of the nation’s treasury continue as though there had never been a change in leadership. The fight against corruption appears lost completely as the new combatants in town seem to have surrendered to the superior firepower of graft.
The rising cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in many parts of the country have made every Nigerian a prisoner in their land. So hostile is the land that many of its progenies would do anything including trekking across the desert to escape it, not minding the risks being undertaken.
Despite the agony and the chaos that have buffeted in the country, the celebratory spirit of the Nigerian is most an irrepressible one. We have noted that this incurable optimism in the Nigerian is what appears to have secured the tranquility that prevails in many quarters today amid the subsisting trauma of life.
Sadly, in this year’s Christmas, Nigerians are progressively becoming apprehensive over a possible second wave of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Recently, there has been a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases across the country. On December 17, 2020, a record daily number of 1,145 new confirmed cases was reported. This boost is caused by increased local and international travels, businesses and religious activities with minimal compliance with Covid-19 safety measures by the public.
As at December 21, 2020, a total of 78,790 cases and 1,227 deaths had been recorded in Nigeria across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with over 70 million cases reported globally. This indicates that the virus is still very much around in the country and should be tackled with utmost consciousness.
With this deadly disease facing Nigerians in the Yuletide, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Controls (NCDC) must contain the spread given the pomp that is usually associated with the festivity. Unfortunately, most Nigerians no longer comply with Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing of face mask, regular washing of hands with soap and running water, use of hand sanitiser and observance of physical distancing in public gatherings. Even security agencies no longer enforce the rules.
While there is a need for the concerned government agencies to develop workable strategies on how the country could celebrate the season without adverse consequences, the citizens have a role to play to ensure the success of such action plans. To this end, Covid-19 test should be made mandatory for all travellers and possibly every Nigerian.
Following the increased travelling during this season, we call for greater safety consciousness on our roads. Drivers should avoid recklessness while the road safety and security officials should discharge their responsibilities creditably. There should be security officials at all flashpoints across the country, while special attention is paid to the FCT and other parts of the country that are prone to terrorist attacks.
As Nigerian Christians join their international counterparts to mark the day, we hold that beyond the conspicuous consumption, the decoration of streets and houses with special festoons and rosettes, exchange of gifts and singing of carols, this occasion should compel intense reflection by many Nigerians, especially those in authority. They must begin to ask the hard question: What can we do to lighten the burden of the people?
Editorial
#EndSARS And UK Parliament’s Reactions
The nationwide #EndSARS protests may seem to have mellowed out, but the probable consequences for the killings, maimings and massacres of defenceless demonstrators may linger as the dastardly act receives considerable attention by the United Kingdom (UK) government.
On November 23, 2020, the British Parliament debated a petition seeking to sanction the Nigerian government and the nation’s security agents over alleged gross human rights abuses during the #EndSARS protests across the country.
The UK’s new Global Human Rights sanctions regime under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018, gives Britain the powers to question those involved in serious human rights violations or abuses. The sanctions regime does not target countries but individuals involved in serious rights violations or abuses around the world.
In an outright condemnation of police brutality and killing of unarmed protesters, members of the United Kingdom Parliament unanimously called for selected sanctions against Nigerian government officials and military officers who participated in human rights violations during the #EndSARS protests.
The debate which was based on an e-petition calling for sanctions against the Nigerian government signed by over 220,000 signatories, crossing the 100,000 mark needed for a petition to be debated by the lawmakers, was backed by all parliamentarians when it was deliberated at the Westminster Hall. Members condemned the UK government for standing neutral while the Nigerian government violated young protesters.
Citing the shootings at Lekki in Lagos, Oyigbo in Rivers and Delta States respectively as well as the unjust victimisation of protesters after the protest and the freezing of protesters’ accounts, the parliamentarians described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as nothing short of a dictatorship.
Members of Parliament (MPs) spent time, particularly condemning the violence that erupted at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos and insisted that Nigerian officials and their family members should not enjoy in the UK the liberties and privileges they deny their citizens at home.
Recall that in October this year, thousands of Nigerians took to the streets, calling for an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Protests in Lagos turned bloody when soldiers confronted peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate and Alausa, killing at least 12 people.
The question is, was the Nigerian government given prior notice of the case and allowed to state its side in line with due process and fair hearing? We may only assume so. This accords with natural justice which requires that no one should be penalised by decisions affecting one unless one has been notified of the matter and allowed to present one’s case.
Nevertheless, we hail the decision of the British Parliament for the members’ bold stand. It only shows that no country is an island on its own. Since Nigeria is part of the global community, whatever happens in this country could affect the world. We only hope that the action of the British parliamentarians would serve as a warning to the Federal Government that its undemocratic actions are closely watched and monitored by the global community.
Just as the members of Parliament, Nigerians are equally concerned about the human rights abuses perpetrated by the Nigerian security operatives and attempts by the government to cover up these abuses and to clampdown on peaceful protesters who were only on the streets to demand a better government.
We strongly urge the UK government to keep pressuring its Nigerian counterpart and its security services to uphold human rights and the rule of law as well as investigate all incidents of brutality, illegal detentions and the use of excessive force to hold those responsible to account.
October 20, 2020, will always be remembered for the Lekki toll gate massacre, the day a deliberate and coldly calculated attack on peaceful Nigerians was executed by the Nigerian Army. The Nigerian government has since taken part in an attempted cover-up of the massacre while security agents make muted responses to the murder of protesters.
Unfortunately, despite the declaration by the Federal Government that SARS had been disbanded, the corruption and brutality of the security forces continue unabated while the government’s violence against its citizens appears only to be intensifying. Also, the authorities need to stop freezing the bank accounts of key protesters and illegally detaining them.
The UK authorities should take this opportunity to look beyond sanctions into how development fundings are spent in Nigeria. Britain has expended more than £10 million in aid to Nigeria and on programmes from which various police units benefited from. We equally ask the UK authorities to redirect aid to poverty relief and anti-corruption programmes in Nigeria.
Since it is the government that can sanction, not Parliament, which can only make resolutions, we prod the British government to immediately act on the recommendations of the lawmakers. Furthermore, it is expedient for Great Britain to collaborate with local and international civil society groups to support justice, accountability and a more responsive policing model in Nigeria.
