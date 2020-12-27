Africa Best Xi Of The Year 2020

Many African players thrived across the world in 2020 and African Football.com created the best team made of footballers from the continent.

Andrea Onana – Goalkeeper

The Cameroon interna-tional has established himself as one of the best upcoming goalkeepers in world football and he remains a reliable first-choice goalkeeper at the biggest club in the Netherlands, Ajax Amsterdam.

Achraf Hakimi – Right-Back

The flying Moroccan right-back is one of the brightest young pros-pects in football and the 22-year-old has quickly become as one of the key defenders for Inter Milan after joining the Italian giants from Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Ramy Bensebaini – Left-Back

The Algerian defender, who can also operate as a centre-back, has slowly established himself as one of the best African left-backs and he is a key member of the defence for ambitious German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Centre Back

The Senegal captain is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in world football at present and he has been very influential at Italian giants SSC Napoli, where he is the third captain.

Joel Matip – Centre Back

The former Cameroon international had a successful 2020 as he established himself as one of the top centre-backs in the English Premier League which he won with his club, Liverpool FC.

Thomas Partey – Defensive Midfielder

The Ghana vice-captain is widely considered to be one of the most accomplished defensive midfielders around in world football and he secured a big-money move from Spain’s Atletico Madrid to English giants Arsenal in October 2020.

Hakim Ziyech – Central Attacking Midfielder

The Algerian genius has been one of the most exciting attacking mid-fielders in the world for the past couple of years and he hit the ground running in England after joining Chelsea from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

Riyad Mahrez – Central Attacking Midfielder

The Algeria captain remains one of the best wingers in the English Premier League where he has sparkled for Man-chester City and his versatility enables him to operate in several attack-ing positions including as an attacking midfielder.

Sadio Mane – Left Forward

The Senegalese winger, who is the reigning CAF African Footballer of the Year, is one of the most dangerous wide for-wards in world football and he is one of the reasons why Liverpool FC won the 2019/20 English Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah – Right Forward

The Egyptian super-star is one of the most potent wingers in the world at present and he was an integral part of the Liverpool FC side which clinched the 2019/20 English Premier League title and has broken a number of records in 2020.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Centre Forward

The Gabon captain remains one of the most lethal centre forwards in the world and he played an instrumental role in helping English giants Arsenal clinch the 2020 FA Cup as the team captain.