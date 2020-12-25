Featured
They’ve Tried To Woo Me Out Of PDP But I Said No -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says several appeals have been made to him from some quarters to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but he had turned them down because he was a man of character.
The governor made the revelation at the inauguration of Chief Orabule Adiele Road, formerly known as Aker Base Road, by the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday, in Rumuolumeni community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Wike said, it was unimaginable to think that he would quit a party that continues to hold the promise of good leadership for the country, and remains the only hope for Nigerians who were also waiting to vote it into power in 2023.
The governor stated that the reason why he has refused to be quiet over the wrongs and inabilities of the ruling APC was because of the need to strengthen the confidence of Nigerians in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“PDP is a party that Nigerians want. No matter all the intimidation, it will not work. We are men of character. When we say something, we stand by whatever we have said, not for pecuniary interest.
“If I was that kind of governor, I know how many times people have tried to woo us, we said no. We cannot be wooed. We are here. We started with PDP, and will end up with PDP.
“We have no other political party to join because the fate of this country, the hope of Nigerians, solely depends on our party. That is why when we talk about our party, we are not talking about any selfish interest. But it is to continue to give Nigerians that hope that Nigeria is waiting for.
“So, when there is any mistake, we shout out. Everybody is hoping that in 2023, PDP should take over the realms of power in this country. Rivers State is already secured for PDP”, Wike assured.
The governor berated the National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator James Akpanudoedehe, who he described as “a political harlot, and lacks the character to talk about national issues without subjecting it to pecuniary interests.
“The National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) said I am playing to the gallery, and that I am economical with the truth. That, after all, Federal Government has been fighting insecurity, and that they gave us bail-out money.
“Bail-out money is not free money. We are paying back the money. But even if they gave us free money, does it mean that if anything is going wrong, I shouldn’t talk?
“We agree that there’s a problem in the country. Even the governors agree that they are faced with security challenges. Yes, you’re overwhelmed with security challenges but whose responsibility is it to fix the security in this country?
“The national secretary of APC has been a life-time governorship aspirant. He has no character; yesterday, he was Tinubu, today, he is with Minister of Transportation because he wants to be governor.
“Such characters cannot talk to people like us because we have character. A man without character does not have what it takes. You cannot jump from one place to another simply because you want to be governor by all means.
“Ask him, where did he vote in 2019? He voted for PDP! Let him keep his mouth shut before I will tell APC what he did. People like that shouldn’t talk to us.”
Speaking further, Wike renamed the Aker Base Road as Chief Orabule Adiele Road in honour of an illustrious son of Rumuolumeni community, and said he would continue to develop infrastructure in the area because of the people’s support to his administration.
Wike also announced that the Nkpor-Mgbuosimini Road has been rewarded to Lubrick Construction Company, adding that work would commence in 2021.
In inaugurating the road, Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, described Wike as “a brand, an icon, and symbol of everything good and a blessing to Nigeria”.
He said using concrete pavements in road construction was with the understanding that it was the best for the topography and designed to last, and urged the people to utilise the road with good care.
In his remarks, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Eloka Tasie-Amadi said the poor state of the road impeded movement and frustrated commerce but respite has come to both residents and companies that operate in the area.
FG Slams New Travel Rules For UK, S’African Passengers
The Federal Government has announced new travel rules for passengers coming in from South Africa and United Kingdom, where a new variant of Covid-19 has been discovered.
The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, made the announcement at yestrday’s media briefing.
He said effective from Monday, December 28, all passengers coming into the country from the UK and South Africa on direct flights, must use the Nigerian International Travel Portal to register, fill in the health questionnaire and must upload a negative Covid-19 PCR result with a validity of not more than five days and must pay for a Covid-19 PCR test at day seven of arrival in country without which they will not be allowed to board the flights.
He also said a special register would be open at the airports for passengers from these two countries specifically to track and ensure they present for Covid-19 test on say seven.
Aliyu also said sanctions will also be meted out in o passengers that present fake PRC result.
He said: “We continue to be concerned about the emergence of the new variant Coronavirus in the UK and additional mutate that was described coming from South Africa. The system for travels in terms of ensuring the safety of our citizens and preventing the importation of cases in the country is one of the strictest. We are one of the few countries that do double testing, that have a travel portal where you can go in and enter your details including your health questionnaire and pay for a test.
“Specifically, for the UK and South Africa, the PTF has met and we have decided that additional measures would be required to ensure the safety of our citizens. So, effective from 00 hours on Monday the 28th December, all passengers coming into the country from the UK and South Africa on direct flights, must use the Nigerian International Travel Portal to register, fill in the health questionnaire and must upload a negative Covid-19 PCR result with a validity of not more than five days and must pay for a Covid-19 PCR test at day seven of arrival in country.
“When you are leaving the UK or South Africa, you need two documents that you have to present to the airlines. The first document is a negative Covid-19 PCR result, second is a permit to travel document, which we use to refer to as the QR code. The only way you can get the permit to travel on the travel portal is by filling in your health questionnaire electronically, uploading your PCR result and paying for the day seven test.
“The second enforcement that we will have has to do with the seven day self-isolation upon arrival in the country. We had a lot of debates as to if we should institute mandatory quarantine when the people arrive. We have decided that when you arrive, we will open a special register for all passengers arriving from these two countries. We will have an enhanced surveillance where these passengers will be contacted after they have arrived home, we will be checking on them to see if they are having any symptoms. But more importantly, we expect these passengers by day seven to unfailing go for your Covid-19 PCR test which you must have before boarding the aircraft.”
Only PDP Means Well For Nigerians, Wike Affirms …As Ortom Urges FG To Promote Justice, Fairness
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led governments at the various states to showcase development projects they have delivered to the people to prove that they also mean well for Nigerians.
Wike gave the challenge at the inauguration of Tombia Road, Ndoni Street and Amaji Street in New GRA Phase 2, which was performed by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, yesterday in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The governor said it was only PDP governors that were developing and delivering infrastructure projects in their various states.
According to him, these projects have continued to improve the well-being of the people to affirm that development is happening only in PDP-controlled states.
“Some few weeks ago, I was invited by the governor of Benue State to come and commission some projects. I went and I did commission not less than three road projects.
“They received us very well, and I did say to him that the people of Rivers State will also like him to come and commission projects in the state, so that Nigerians will know that the party in opposition is the party that means well for the development of this country.
“We challenge the ruling party to tell their state governors to roll out projects and invite people to come and commission them”, Wike said.
Wike described his Benue State counterpart as a man who was committed to the development of his people, forthright, courageous and stands in defense of the well-being of Benue people.
He explained that when Ortom was being persecuted and made to pass through intimidation, he stood firm and stayed with the people, which justifies the decision he associates with him.
Wike said his relationship with Ortom was designed to make Rivers and Benue states, including PDP to move forward.
“One of the reasons why I invited the governor of Benue State here is to let people know that there are people who are committed to the growth and development of this country. There are people who will never be intimidated because of their views. There are people who stand against injustice in this country.
“Governor Ortom is one of those governors that will stand firm in whatever he believes in. He does not care whether you’ll deny the people of Benue State what is due to them. He will still say the truth as it is. You all know what has happened in Benue State, what he has passed through, how they have tried to intimidate him but he has stood firm and said no.
“That’s the same thing we are doing here. No matter all the intimidation and what they are trying to do to us, we have stood firm to defend the interest of our state. So, for me, I will like to associate with people like this, and that will make our state, our party and our country move forward.”
On his part, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, noted that God has destined him and Wike to work together as brothers and friends in speaking up for the voiceless and marginalised people in the country.
According to him, Nigeria has since 2015 ceased to be a country where equity, justice and fairness were promoted.
He asserted that until those virtues were embraced nationally, every citizen would remain entangled and never be free.
The governor said there was no security in Nigeria while the economy was also in bad shape because of the depreciation the Naira has suffered under the leadership of the APC.
He further lamented the growing unemployment rate in the country that gave impetus to youth restiveness tagged #EndSARS protests.
“Today, there is no more employment for our youths. That gave rise to the youth restiveness and agitation called #EndSARS protest. I think any right-thinking man should not be thinking about leaving PDP for any other party or even the ruling party.
“We cannot be one party state. The PDP in 2015 did not suppress the opposition party to turn Nigeria to be one party state. Then, that is not democracy anymore. And so, we want to appreciate Governor Wike for standing as the beckon of the PDP.
“Wike is a very strong voice not just in Rivers State but in the whole country. He is a courageous and fearless leader, who is out for equity, fairness and justice. And that is what we need in our country today.
“As at today, the ruling party has not given us equity, fairness and justice. That is why we are having problems in this country.”
Ortom said that when PDP was the ruling party, it never suppressed other parties, adding that APC was driving the country along one party line, and urged Nigerians to resist it.
Associating with Wike, he said, is rewarding because, aside the fact that it helped facilitate his return to PDP and got its ticket for second term as governor, he got morale and financial assistance for the Internally Displaced Peoples (IDPs) when Benue State was under attacks from herdsmen.
“There came a time when I was an outcast and my people in Benue State were outcast. Nobody cared to visit for fear of persecution. We were like the lepers in the Bible.
“Yet, Wike stood up and came all the way to Benue State to see how we were fairing. We had over 500,000 IDPs in camps then. It was not easy to fend for these people. Wike came with very distinguished leaders from Rivers State.
“He gave us support that we never expected more than any other support, including what others did. We appreciate it and pray that such a thing should not come to Rivers State.”
Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon Eloka Tasie-Amadi said the Wike-led administration was building new roads which were long term investments necessary to promote commerce and enhance socio-economic activities in the state.
“The Tombia Street has been reconstructed from a single carriage way of 8metres to dual carriage way of 14.6metres with streetlights required to support and promote business and commercial activities. Ndoni Street and Amaji Street both are expanded from 6.5meters to 11metres, and 6.8metres to 12 metres, respectively,” Tasie-Amadi added.
