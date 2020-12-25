Business
Telcos Begin Backend Integration Into NIMC Database
The mobile network operators in the country under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) have started the process of backend integration with the database of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to facilitate the validation and verification of digital identities as well as the enrolment processes.
The association in a statement issued on behalf of MTN , Airtel, Globacom and 9 mobile on Wednesday said the integration would increase the capacity of both databases.
The statement signed by the ALTON Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo and Publicity Secretary, Damian Udeh, informed subscribers that there could be inconsistency in data captured and would notify subscribers when such happens.
The telecommunications operators said all operators had established various systems to enable subscribers with existing National Identification Numbers (NINs) to integrate it into their SIM registration profiles.
According to ALTON, options deployed for customer ease and convenience include USSD strings, apps and other self-service online portals, walk-in stores and customer care lines.
The statement said, “To facilitate the validation, verification and enrolment processes and having now been licensed by NIMC to provide those services, operators have commenced the process of backend integration with NIMC’s database and increasing the capacity of the respective databases, thus enabling more rapid validation and verification.
“It is important to note that we do expect that when SIM registration details are verified against the NIN database, there are likely to be inconsistencies in some of the data captured e.g. spelling, order or number of names captured etc.
“Where such inconsistencies are found, the operators will notify subscribers and provide a quick and easy mechanism to update SIM registration data and ensure alignment”.
The association pleaded for the understanding and cooperation of subscribers, saying stakeholders would continue to develop solutions that enhance the process such that safety , security and wellbeing of customers were prioritised.
Business
Banks Borrow N1.7trn From CBN In Three Months
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that the Deposit Money Banks borrowed N1.7 trillion from it in the third quarter of 2020.
This is contained in the CBN’s third quarter economic report.
Part of the report read, “Deposit Money Banks and merchant banks continually accessed the standing facilities window to square up positions in 2020 Q 3
“The trend at the CBN standing facilities window indicated more activities at the Standing Deposit Facility window, compared to the Standing Lending Facility window, owing to liquidity surfeit in the banking system.
“Following the Monetary Policy Committee meeting of September 2020, applicable rates for the SLF and SDF changed from 14.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.
“Total SLF granted during the review quarter was N1.7trn , made up of N866.93bn direct SLF and N833.53 bn Intraday Lending Facilities converted to overnight report.
“Daily SLF ranged from N0.13 bn to N384.41 bn and averaged N58.64 bn in 29 transaction days from July 1 to September 25, 2020”.
The report added, “Total SDF granted during the review quarter was N1.76 tn with a daily average of N27.55 bn in 61 transaction days from July 1, 2020 to September 25, 2020.
“Daily request ranged from N0.73 bn to N50 bn. Cost incurred on SDF in the quarter stood at N0.51 bn”.
On liquidity management, the report said CBN sold bills of tenors ranging from 75 to 362 days during the third quarter.
Total amount offered, subscribed and allotted were N640 bn N1.39 tn and N625.13 bn respectively, with a bid rate of 6.4 per cent, while the stop rate was 6.9 per cent.
Repayment of matured CBN bills stood at N3.29 tn, translating to a net injection of N2.67tn through this medium.
Business
Online Business: Operator Calls For Calm Among Customers
Customers of an online shopping mall, CHY Mall, have been advised to erase fear in their dealings with the company as its unique nature would not allow any sort of counter production.
The Ambassador of Tamsina Service Center, Mrs Christina Tamunosiki Tiene, gave the advice during the commissioning of the centre on Wednesday, in Port Harcourt.
Tiene noted that fear now rules online business operation, but dissociated CHY Mall from such due to its track record in online transaction.
According to her, one of the landmarks of the company was a system where the company buys back products from its customers and sells same on their behalf.
She noted that the profit generated from the sales was to be shared between the customer and the company every 10 days.
The CHY Mall operator who is popularly known as ‘The Boss Lady’, pointed out that non referral options for members of the company or customers before attaining a particular height in the trade was another advantage of the company over others.
“Operate an online shopping mall that encourages members to own their online shop, the company sells products on their behalf and shares the profit with them every 10 days”, she said.
The Tide gathered that the company, out of its returns, had bought cars for staff, paid their rents and fees and empowered many indigent people, especially women and children.
Mrs Tiene further said that they were in the online business to pull people out of poverty and give them a sense of belonging in the society.
At part of its trademark, the company, shared palliatives at the End of the Year Party organised for its customers and staff in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, last week.
The Royal Father of the Day, who performed the commissioning rituals, the Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo Kingdom, King Leslie N Eke, urged online business operators to aim at a world class standard and ensure that its target was not defeated.
The patron of the centre and Bishop of Diocese of Johannesburg, South Africa, Rt. Rev. Timothy Prestige Adiele, also called for commitment among staff of the company and prayed for business growth for the centre.
By: King Onunwor
Business
Nigeria Ready For AfCFTA As Deal Starts Jan
As the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) gets set to take off in a week, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Ade-niyi Adebayo, has called on Nigerians, particularly industrialists, to take advantage of the inherent opportunities in the deal to promote made-in-Nigeria goods and boost exports.
The minister made the call in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo.
Adebayo said Nigeria cannot afford to be left out of the emerging trade bloc, insisting that AfCFTA is a $3.4 trillion opportunity Nigeria must play a leading role.
Recall that AfCFTA, the world’s largest free trade area in terms of the number of participating countries, is expected to commence on January 1.
The commencement will signal the implementation of the much-awaited implementation of Africa’s single market. The minister added, “The journey started on July 7, 2019 when Nigeria became the 53rd African country to sign the AfCFTA treaty. Long before then, it had always been the dream of Nigeria and Africa’s founding fathers to unite the continent in one, shared prosperity. AfCTFA will form a $3.4 trillion economic bloc, which Nigeria cannot afford to miss out on.
“We have worked tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria does not only partake as a signatory in name but also become a major trade and economic powerhouse, even more than we have been within the ECOWAS region”.
Speaking on measures taken by the government towards the effective implementation of the agreement, Secretary, National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Francis Anatogu, said, “We are effectively coordinating with all critical stakeholders to ensure a smooth playing field for Nigerian traders and businessmen to explore the vast market that will open come January 1, 2021.
“We are set to commence a major communication campaign and have tagged January 2021 as AfCFTA Awareness and Sensitisation month, which would take place across the six geopolitical zones and would involve various stakeholder groups in public, private and civil society”.
Trending
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Edo Police Nab Gunmen Plotting To Raid Banks, Others
- Politics5 days ago
Anambra 2021: Don Charges Electorate On Credible Leader
- Politics5 days ago
PDP Sets Up Committee On Electoral Act
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Delta Unveils Security Outfit To Check Crime
- Business3 days ago
Flight Ticket Soars Again At PH Airport …As UBA Pays N24m To Resume Operations
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Diri,Wike,Others Seek NDDC, N’Delta States’ Synergy
- Politics3 days ago
Wike Has Not Abandoned Oyigbo People – Akawor
- Politics5 days ago
Christian Leaders Urge FG To Review Constitution