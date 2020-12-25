Sports
Stop Looking For The Next Jay-jay, Okocha Urges Nigerians
Former Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha has stated that the Nigerian obsession with finding a new ‘Jay-Jay’ has to stop.
The same position was echoed by his World Cup teammate Mutiu Adepoju, who has said that there is too much pressure on the national team’s young players.
The 47-year-old Okocha, who retired in 2008, admitted to news men recently that the lack of creative midfielders is holding the current Super Eagles squad back. He however asked that players should be allowed to develop and be themselves.
“We should support these players and let them flourish on their own instead of unfairly putting them under pressure by calling them the next this or that,” said Okocha.
“I think people need to stop the obsession with that new Jay-Jay label because it’s unfair on these young players.”
In recent years Under-17 World Cup winners Rabiu Ibrahim and Kelechi Nwakali, Joel Obi and Alex Iwobi have all been hailed as a successor to Okocha in the Nigerian midfield that many believe lacks flair and creative verve.
Okocha made his debut for Nigeria against the Ivory Coast in 1993, before going onto win Olympic gold three years later and then become the first Nigerian to play in three World Cups in 1994, 1998 and 2002.
The former Bolton, Hull City and PSG midfielder is regarded as one of the finest players to have emerged from the West African nation and his talent saw him win twice crowned the BBC African Footballer of the Year.
Midfielder Adepoju, who also participated in three World Cups with the Super Eagles, agreed that the local media and fans are guilty of putting too much pressure and spotlight on the young players.
“I believe calling young players in the youth teams as next Messi or Jay-Jay Okocha is unfair and unnecessary,” Adepoju who turned 50 this week reportedly said.
“Indulging in this comparison is setting them up for failure because the weight of expectations will definitely affect these players mentally.
“It’s the main reason some players refused to work hard and be themselves because they easily get carried away by what the press was writing about them.”
He says that he has seen plenty of younger talent that has not made the step-up to senior level over the last ten years.
“We’ve seen in the past decade that we have talented players all over the field, who can make our team tick again,” he explained.
Sports
Sports Brings Value To Society – Royal Father
The Amanyanabo of Obumuton-Chiri, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Rivers State, King Darick Acheseomie, has described sports as an event that brings value to a given society.
He stated that, sporting activities were a catalyst of peace and unity among people irrespective of their tribe.
King Acheseomie made the assertion, last Tuesday, when Sports Writers Association of Nigeria,(SWAN) Rivers Chapter, paid him a coutesy visit in his palace.
“Sports reduce stress. Sports keep you fit. Sports bring down emotions of people. Sports is very important to the society,” King Acheseomie said.
The Amanyanabo pointed out that his kingdom had been sponsoring sporting activities. He further revealed that plans were on top gear to organise a football tournament next year.
“The first meeting that I will have with my chiefs next year would be to discuss how to organise a football tournament in the area.
“Engaging the youth in sporting activities is very important, because they would not have time for nefarious activities,” he stated.
He urged SWAN members to do their best in terms of sports reporting, adding that without sports journalists, sports would not be heard as it is now.
Earlier, the Chairman of SWAN Rivers State chapter, Jim Udede-Opiki, appealled to the royal father to place priority on sports development in his kingdom, in terms of sponsoring competitions.
He stated that SWAN Rivers State Chapter, encouraged people who have the passion to support sports in the society, adding that anybody who promote sports, that person is automatically developing youths.
“Today, a lot of people earn their living through sporting activities, by promoting sports, you are also making peace in the society.
“Sports writing brings beauty to the game of sports,” Udede-Opiki said.
He thanked the Amanyanabo for the visit and pledged to support him whenever the Kingdom organised tournament.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
CAFCC: Rivers SWAN Chairman Lauds Rivers United Over Victory
The Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State chapter, Jim Udede- Opiki, has lauded Rivers United FC, of Port Harcourt, over its victory against Bloemfontein Celtic in South Africa, at the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup, (CAFCC).
He noted that winning away was a good result for United, adding that what the “Pride of Rivers” need now is to consolidate at home and ensure same result.
Udede-Opiki, said this, Wednesday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, shortly after United secured away victory, in their first leg of group stage tie in the CAFCC, at Dr Petrus Molemela stadium, South Africa.
“It was a very good result, it shows that football is getting better in the country.
“The winning has increased the frontier of the state to host interna-tional matches,” he said.
He further explained that the winning has also added glamour to this season of celebration.
Udede-Opiki expressed confidence that United will go far by winning the trophy, following the away win recorded.
“I congratulate them for putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians”, he stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Wike, Shaibu, Others Nominated For Sportsville Awards
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, alongside President of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr Habu Gumel, have been nominated for the Sportsville Awards, to be held in Lagos, January 30, 2021.
The Lagos-based media outfit, Sportsville, made the announcement to honour the sports gurus in a statement in Lagos, yesterday.
Sportsville’s Chairman, Board of Directors, Hon Frank Ilaboya, who signed the statement, stated that the awards were Sports-ville’s way of appreciating those doing well to take Nigerian sports to greater heights, even as he added that the awards would be an annual event to reward excellence in sports development, promotion and performance.
According to him, “We are coming out with this special recognition award as a way to recognise excellence and encourage those doing well for Nigerian sports to do more for the country. We would make it an annual event,” Ilaboya stated.
He listed others billed to receive the awards to include, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick and his counterpart in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr Musa Kida.
Also on the list are NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode; Enyimba Chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu; Chairman of Monimichelle, Nigeria’s leading stadium facilities’ construction outfit, Ebi Egbe; veteran sports journalist cum media icon, Dr Larry Izamoje of Brilla FM; and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rauf Ladipo.
Ilaboya said that the programme of events is already being run on different Radio and TV stations across Lagos and environs, and on national television stations, adding that the maiden ceremony would be used to honour some very distinguished Nigerians that have contributed to the sports development in the country.
