RSG Takes Possession Of Kidney Island As Shell Kicks
The Rivers State Government has secured the enforcement of her interest in the acquisition of 45 per cent equity stake in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 and the Shell facility at Kidney Island in Port Harcourt.
Accordingly, Kidney Island, which was once used as Shell Petroleum Development Company marine operational base in Port Harcourt, now belongs to the Rivers State Government pursuant to a certificate of purchase registered in the Lands Registry as No. 6 at Page 6 in Vol. 46, Port Harcourt.
The certificate of purchase was issued by the order of the High Court of Rivers State on July 23, 2019, and September 25, 2019 following the purchase of the lucrative facility.
It would be recalled that the Supreme Court had in November, 2020, reaffirmed Rivers State Government’s acquisition of SPDC interest in OML 11 and Kidney Island when it dismissed the oil firm’s suit which sought to set aside the judgment made against it in 2019 in favour of Ejama-Ebubu community in Eleme Local Government Area.
The Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zaccheus Adangor, SAN, made this known, last on Wednesday, while addressing journalists after sealing off Shell’s Kidney Island facility in execution of the judgement of Rivers State High Court.
“You will recall that sometime in 2017, the people of Ejama-Ebubu secured judgement against SPDC and its subsidiaries in the sum of N57.7billion for the damages done to their environment arising from the oil spill from the Trans-Niger pipeline in 1970.
“After that judgement, Shell refused to pay the judgement sum, and thereafter, proceeded to levy execution by attaching the moveable properties of SPDC. But those were found to be grossly insufficient to settle the judgement sum.
“Subsequently, they (Ejama-Ebubu community) approached the court to seek the leave of the court to attach the immovable properties of SPDC, and the court granted them that order. Following the grant of that order, there was a court order for sale of some of the properties of SPDC, including Kidney Island and the acquisition of Shell interest in OML 11”, Adangor said.
Adangor said that after the court order, a public auction was held by the officers of the Rivers State Judiciary during which the state government bided successfully for the purchase of Kidney Island and Shell interest in OML 11.
“So, we are here to execute the judgement of the High Court of Rivers State, and secure the enforcement of the interest acquired by the Rivers State Government”, he added.
The Attorney General stated that the Rivers State Government successfully executed the enforcement as Shell, in all fairness, did not resist the enforcement.
“It was lawfully purchased through public auction ordered by the court pursuant to a court judgement; hence everything went in accordance with the due process of the law.
“The Rivers State Government successfully executed the enforcement, and in fairness to Shell, there was no resistance during the exercise.”
“I was on ground to ensure that everything was done smoothly and in accordance with the law”, Adangor explained.
Also speaking, a representative of the office of the Deputy Sheriff, High Court, Port Harcourt, Mr. Livinus Akere, said the exercise was to take vacant possession of Kidney Island auctioned on August 13, 2019, and OML 11 in Ejama-Ebubu community of Eleme Local Government Area.
It would be recalled that in September, 2019, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had announced the acquisition of SPDC’s 45 per cent interest in OML 11 oilfields and Kidney Island in the state.
The governor, following a court order to auction SPDC assets in the suit against Ejama-Ebubu community, had directed the Rivers State Ministry of Finance Incorporated to make a bid of $150,000,0900.00 supported by a Bank Guarantee and cash payment to the Deputy Sheriff in the sum of N1billion, the later payable to the Judgement Creditors while the former is escrowed.
However, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has kicked against the move by the Rivers State Government, saying that the exercise was “premature”.
A statement signed by Shell Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, last Wednesday, said, “the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has dismissed the reported takeover of Kidney Island asset of the SPDC Joint Venture in Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Government in the exercise of rights purportedly acquired through a court auction process that is still the subject of ongoing appeals at the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt.
“According to SPDC, any purported exercise of rights allegedly acquired through that process including any attempt to take over or seal up the Kidney Island asset or other assets of the SPDC JV to satisfy claims in pending suits is premature and prejudicial to the ongoing court proceedings, and therefore not recognised.
“Under the Nigerian Petroleum Act, any acquisition or assignment of interests in a licence or lease would require the consent of the Minister of Petroleum. No such consent has been given in the case of the purported acquisition by the Rivers State Government.
“In addition, the ruling of the Supreme Court on 27 November 2020 did not decide liability or the size of the award in the underlying suit of Chief Ogbara & Others Vs SPDC neither did the ruling affirm the purported sale of SPDC JV’s assets to the River State Government as being claimed by the state.
“Meanwhile, there is a pending litigation by SPDC in which the Federal High Court has issued an interim order restraining further enforcement of the underlying Agbara judgment pending the hearing of the motion on notice fixed for hearing on 14 January 2021.
“We remain of the view that until the pending appeals are heard and determined, any exercise of rights including any attempt to take over or seal up SPDC JV’s assets by the Rivers State Government is premature and unlawful,” the statement added.
Wike, Buhari Preach Love, Peace, Unity At Christmas
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on Christians to use this Christmas festivities to promote love, peace and unity of the nation.
Wike, in a Christmas message, yesterday, urged Christian faithful to remain committed to the worthy ideals exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ as they celebrate the Yuletide.
He advised the people of the state to use the season to deepen their faith in God as God has the solution to all societal challenges.
Wike assured the people of the state that his administration was working with all security agencies to ensure a peaceful celebration of the season.
He advised the privileged in the state to use the season to reach out to the less privileged as a measure of deepening friendship and communal living.
The governor assured the people that his administration would continue to build a NEW Rivers State where everyone would benefit from the programmes and projects of the state government.
We Need Assertive Judiciary For Progress, Wike Insists
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has warned that Nigeria cannot make progress if the Judiciary fails to assert itself, and describe as worrisome a situation whereby judges feel so intimidated to discharge their constitutional duties.
Wike stated this shortly after the swearing in of two new High Court judges and a permanent secretary at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The two newly sworn in judges are: Justice Ben-Whyte Opufaa and Justice Gbasam Okogbule, while the new Permanent Secretary is, Sir Dagogo Abere.
The governor noted that due to fear, some judges now instigate petitions against themselves in an attempt to avoid handling some perceived sensitive matters.
He urged judges to be firm and bear in mind the oath of office which they had sworn to.
He further advised judges to resist attempt to foist the culture of using cost of transportation by lawyers and parties in court as a basis for transfer of matters from one state to another.
“This country cannot move forward if the Judiciary does not come out to say ‘we must be firm to do our work’.”
On the issue of independence of the Judiciary, the governor observed that this has been narrowed to the ability of the Judiciary to control its capital fund and overhead.
Wike noted that the Judiciary may have all the money in the world and still not be independent.
He insisted that what should be of importance to judicial officers was whether they were given the necessary liberty to discharge their constitutional duties in accordance with the law.
Wike advised the two newly sworn in judges to use their energy to advance the course of justice and refuse to be intimidated.
“Whatever you believe that is right, do it. It doesn’t matter who is involved. Don’t be intimidated by the Federal Government.”
The governor directed the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof Zaccheaus Adangor (SAN) to expeditiously issue the two judges the Certificate of Occupancy of their official residence.
“It will be proper for us to know how many more judges they will appoint by next year so we will be able to build houses for them now and keep it ready”, he added.
Accept APC, Buhari’s Failure, Wike Tells PGF
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum cannot only acknowledge the worsening insecurity across the country and shy away from accepting the fact that their party has failed Nigerians.
This is because, according to Wike, the APC-led Federal Government promised to offer better governance that would ensure safety of lives and property of all Nigerians.
Wike made the assertion at the inauguration ceremony organised to open for public use two strategic roads: Woji and Obagi roads, in GRA Phase 2 in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The commissioning ceremony was performed by the Oyo State Governor, Engr Oluseyi Makinde.
Wike said that virtually everything has collapsed in the country under the APC-led Federal Government, adding that “if Nigeria is truly a democratic country, nobody will be a proud member of APC anymore.
“I hear the Progressive Governors’ Forum saying that there is insecurity. Who is responsible? They should come out openly and say that the party in power has failed. Nigerians gave mandate to APC at the Federal Government level, and therefore, they must own up that they have failed Nigerians.
“Everything has collapsed in the country. Security has collapsed. Economy has collapsed. There is nothing working in the country. Today, all over Nigeria, there is insecurity everywhere.
“The other day, in Katsina State, they kidnapped over 400 students. The next day, they said they abducted 84. Now, again, they said they’ve taken a village head, his wife and 14 people in Katsina State.
“When there was problem in this state (Rivers), about the level of kidnapping, I shouted but nobody listened to us. They said it was politics, and that we were killing APC people. I said when you introduce politics to security, the consequences will be great.
“Now, it is everywhere. Until they come to apologise to Rivers State that they are sorry for what they have done to us, it is only then that God will forgive all of them.”
The governor further said he has not disappointed Rivers people who gave him their mandate to improve the quality of living in the state, improve infrastructure, and guarantee the security of lives and property.
According to him, “I’m not tired serving the state, and when I eventually leave office, I can confidently walk on the streets without security protection because I served the people well.
“We are proud because we can come out and say to the people of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local governments: this is what PDP has done for you by the projects carried out in these two local governments.
“Also, we can go to other local governments and say ‘look, vote for us’. If they ask us why do you say we should vote for you? We will show proofs! Very soon, we will go to them, and we will be able to tell them, ‘yes, this is what we have done, therefore, having done this, if you vote for us again, there is the likelihood we will do more’.”
Wike enjoined owners of business places and other investors in the state to continue to pay their taxes to enable government provide more quality projects.
On his part, the Oyo State Governor, Engr Oluseyi Makinde, said with the evidence of the performance of Wike, it would be difficult to convince Rivers people to abandon PDP for another party.
