PGA To Train Female Golfers To Play Professionally

The Executive Committee, Professional Golf Association of Nigeria (PGA), on Wednesday said it would organise a special training programme to prepare amateur female golfers to play professionally.

The PGA’s Secretary, Mr Jide Bolaji, disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

He said that the training would begin on January 18 2021 and end sometime in June.

Bolaji added that graduates from the programme are expected to fill the shortfall in the PGA pros requirements in the country, grow the game among women population, and provide coaching force needed to grow the game among children.

According to him, the programme which will be very wide in coverage, deep in contents, in line with international best practices and guided by the CPG Professional Education Programme.

“There will be not less than two seminars that will be compulsory for all participants.

“In addition, the programme will expose the trainees to career opportunities that abound in the game of golf.

“At the end of the programme, only the successful candidates will be admitted into the membership of the PGA of Nigeria,”he said.

Tidesports source reports that the PGA had signed a document with the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, Scotland (R&A) through the support of the Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG).

The programme is titled: ‘Women in Golf Charter’ aimed at promoting inclusiveness of females in golf.

It reports that over the years, the percentage of females’ golfers in Nigeria and Africa had been alarmingly low in spite of the population statistics that put women to be more than men in Africa.

Bolaji said that the above facts, made it necessary for the PGA to organise a six month intensive programme to train female golfers and make them PGA pros.