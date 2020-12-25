NUPENG Hails Members Commitment, Loyalty

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has appraised PDP governors for executing various projects that have direct impact on the lives of citizens.

Secondus, who was in Sokoto alongside members of the PDP National Working Committee on inspection, inauguration as well as commissioning of projects tour of the state, said the pass mark given to the governors was due to their high-level of prudence, despite the little resources that accrued to their respective states.

He commended Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for making the party proud by setting the pace for good governance and prudence.

The projects, which were initiated by the Tambuwal administration, include a water scheme, construction of intra-state roads, flyovers, hospitals, schools and diagnosis centre and housing estate.

Speaking at the flagging off of the dualisation of the Tashar Illela-Achida Road, which was awarded at the cost N2.8billion, the PDP national chairman praised the governor for executing various projects that have direct impact on the lives of the citizenry.

According to him, the road project when completed will open the state to economic and tourism prospects.

“I can tell you that all PDP Governors have performed well despite the lean resources in their disposal. They have exhibited high-level of prudence”, he stated.

At the inspection of the ongoing construction of Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH) and Government Girls Science Academy, Kasarawa, the PDP chairman described Tambuwal as a visionary leader which ‘the party is proud of.’

He noted that among the projects he along with his team inspected, the state university teaching hospital was one of the best projects the PDP can showcase in the country.

The party’s national leadership also inspected the completed Advanced Diagnosis Centre and the on-going 500-unit housing estate at Gidan Salanke, the General Hospital, Wamakko, the dualisation of intra-city Maituta and Waziri Abbas roads in the state capital.

Also commenting on the Advanced Diagnosis Centre, the PDP National Secretary, Senator Umar Tsauri, commended the governor for the giant strides and urged other PDP governors to emulate him.

Also speaking at Government Girls Science Academy under construction, the PDP National Women Leader, Hajiya Mariya Waziri Gwandu, thanked the governor for improving girl-child education, also commending him for allowing the participation of women in the governance of the state.

Speaking at the 1.5m gallons water project located at Wamakko town, Tambuwal said when he assumed office, he realised the need to provide potable water to the people, informing his subsequent actions.

He added that the water scheme is among the 17 water projects so far completed by his administration, while similar ones are being constructed in 21 out of the 23 local government areas in the state.