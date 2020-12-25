Nigeria Ready For AfCFTA  As Deal Starts Jan

Customers of an online shopping mall, CHY Mall, have been advised to erase fear in their dealings with the company as its unique nature would not allow any sort of counter production.

The Ambassador of Tamsina Service Center, Mrs Christina Tamunosiki Tiene, gave the advice during the commissioning of the centre on Wednesday, in Port Harcourt.

Tiene noted that fear now rules online business operation, but dissociated CHY Mall from such due to its track record in online transaction.

According to her, one of the landmarks of the company was a system where the company buys back products from its customers and sells same on their behalf.

She noted that the profit generated from the sales was to be shared between the customer and the company every 10 days.

The CHY Mall operator who is popularly known as ‘The Boss Lady’, pointed out that non referral options for members of the company or customers before attaining a particular height in the trade was another advantage of the company over others.

“Operate an online shopping mall that encourages members to own their online shop, the company sells products on their behalf and shares the profit with them every 10 days”, she said.

The Tide gathered that the company, out of its returns, had bought cars for staff, paid their rents and fees and empowered many indigent people, especially women and children.

Mrs Tiene further said that they were in the online business to pull people out of poverty and give them a sense of belonging in the society.

At part of its trademark, the company, shared palliatives at the End of the Year Party organised for its customers and staff in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, last week.

The Royal Father of the Day, who performed the commissioning rituals, the Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo Kingdom, King Leslie N Eke, urged online business operators to aim at a world class standard and ensure that its target was not defeated.

The patron of the centre and Bishop of Diocese of Johannesburg, South Africa, Rt. Rev. Timothy Prestige Adiele, also called for commitment among staff of the company and prayed for business growth for the centre.

By: King Onunwor