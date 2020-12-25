Education
NANS Threatens Mass Students’ Protest If ASUU Resumes Strike
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said its members would embark on a mass protest should the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) resume its just suspended strike.
The NANS President, Sunday Asefon, stated this in an exclusive interview with newsmen, yesterday.
He said it was embarrassing and ridiculous for ASUU to threaten a fresh strike after wasting the academic time of Nigerian students for nine months.
Asefon said, “It is a slap on us for ASUU to say they are calling off the strike conditionally. If they call it off conditionally, we will also put on hold our plan to engage the Federal Government and ASUU on a mass action. But if they also resume their strike, we will also go to the streets, if that is the only language they understand; we will speak it to them.”
Earlier, ASUU National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, had, last Wednesday in Abuja, “conditionally” suspended its nine-month-long strike after a lot of foot-dragging in negotiations by the Federal Government and the lecturers.
Ogunyemi, who said the suspension of the strike took effect from Thursday, December 24, 2020, had also warned that the union would resume the industrial action without notice if the government failed in meeting its part of the agreement.
But the NANS president said, “Never again should we have a repeat of this strike and stakeholders must make commitments to ensure that this ugly scenario does not repeat itself.”
He also urged the Federal Government to be “committed to fulfilling its agreement with ASUU while ASUU must be wary to go on strike. ASUU must seek to exhaust every window of alternative resolution before deciding on industrial actions.
“Future negotiations must involve students’ representative as we believe this will bring a sense of urgency to the table as the parties will be compelled to understand that students across the country are the grass when the elephants of ASUU and FG fight,” Asefon stated.
Many Nigerian Graduates Cannot Defend Certificates –Afe Babalola
Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, has said that the quality of education in Nigeria had degenerated to the extent that many graduates cannot defend their certificates.
Babalola, who expressed displeasure at the growing declining standards of education, particularly university education, called for urgent action to correct the trend before it was too late.
He said this during a reception for 37-year-old Prof Damilola Sunday Olawuyi, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships of the institution who recently became a SAN.
The ABUAD founder, who spoke on how his law chambers produced 24 SANs, including Olawuyi of his university, said, “I love bright, hardworking and industrious people, like Prof Olawuyi.
“My inclination towards bright and brilliant people has influenced the way I have been running my chambers over time. I have made it abundantly clear that the senior lawyers owe it a duty to take good care of their juniors,” he said.
Babalola, who said poor education was worse and more dangerous than illiteracy, said, “Due to poor education, Nigeria is today producing graduates whose education makes them more dangerous than uneducated people.
“Today, Nigeria produces graduates who cannot write simple and correct sentences, graduates who do not understand the difference between transitive and intransitive verbs, graduates who cannot defend their certificates.
“Whereas our towns will only be better if we have quality education, our nation will be better if we have quality education and the world will be better if we have quality education.
According to him, ABUAD is replicating the type of quality and functional education that he had in primary school.
Taking pride in the feat achieved by Olawuyi, Babalola said, “We have again made history by producing the youngest academic senior advocate at the age of 37.
“I can recall very vividly that I produced the youngest SAN so far in Nigeria and that was when Lateef Fagbemi, SAN of my chambers was elevated to the Inner Bar at the age of 33,” he said.
16m Children Are Out Of School – RSU’s Inaugural Lecturer
Over 16 million children across the country have been said to be out of school.
The Head of Department, Library and Information Service, Rivers State University (RSU), Professor Blessing Esuru Ahiauzu, revealed this at the 67th Inaugural Lecture of the institution, penultimate wednesday.
Delivering her lecture on the topic The Voice of Knowledge Managers: Library Service, Knowledge Applications and the Society’ , Ahiauzu noted that majority of Nigerian children numbering over 16 million are out of school, regretting that these children who are yet to be enrolled in school have been considered as nuisance by the society around them.
Ahiauzu, who described librarians as the managers of information and knowledge said they have the responsibility of reducing the number of these street children through the promotion of reading culture among them.
The veteran librarian said”, there are so many children in this country who are out of school. They are yet to be enrolled. In 2006, there were seven million of them. In 2017, they were 13 million and in 2019, they were 16 million of these children”.
“We see these children as nuisance and we clear them as we clear our wastes. But they are our children. You and I have roles to play and we can achieve this by promoting reading culture among these children, introduce books to them and that way, a child can be rescued”, she said.
Earlier in his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Nlerum Sunday Okogbule described librarians as experts who manage information for the benefit of the society.
While noting that the library was a very important section in the university community, Okogbule maintained that it had contributed immensely to the advancement of the institution saying”, research without the library is nothing”.
Highlights of the occasion include citation on the inaugural lecturer, presentation of the lecture monogram: ‘Anthology In Library and Information Science’, by the former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, among others.
