Nation
Mark Tells Nigerians To Embrace Peace, Love At Christmas
Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has reminded Nigerians of the sanctity of being their brothers’ keeper in peace in spite of the socio-economic and security challenges facing the country.
Mark also canvassed for religious tolerance among Nigerians in a manner that would give every adherent freedom and liberty to worship.
He gave the advice in a statement issued by Mr Paul Mumeh, his media assistant, in a goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate this year’s Christmas celebration.
He advised religious leaders across board to preach the message of peace, unity and good neighbourliness to make the country safe.
He enjoined Christian faithful to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ, which denotes sacrifice, peace, unity, reconciliation, forgiveness and good neighbourliness at all times.
Mark urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of can-do-spirit even in the face of daunting socio-political and economic challenges.
He pleaded with governments at all levels to provide the needed compass to lead the citizens alright to facilitate the nation’s economic recovery.
On the security challenges, he urged citizens especially the clergy and the traditional rulers, to collaborate with security agencies and stamp out the menace.
Nation
Christmas: Don’t Give In To Fear, Ngige Urges Nigerians
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has urged Nigerians “not to give in to fear and trepidation” this Christmas, despite the challenges of 2020, assuring the public that “God is intimately involved with humanity”.
The minister spoke in a Christmas goodwill message made available by his Media Office in Abuja, yesterday.
According to Ngige, “the restoration of hope to mankind which Christians celebrate at Christmas should be a pillar of optimism in an unusual year marked by health, economic and socio-political challenges, widely dominated by the global Covid-19 pandemic that has left the world on bended knees”.
Quoting Pope Francis, the minister prayed that the birth of the “human face of the invisible God and the reassurance that God is intimately involved with humanity” restores hope and succour to all Christians and Nigerians at large.
“May this Christmas bring the year 2020, its tears, ruins and cascading distress to an end while re-making our lukewarm heart to once more glow”, he exhorted in his message.
“Hence, may we have a merry Christmas, but allow the sobriety that the time demands, stir not only our faith in God but also sensitivity to the demands of responsible citizenship in a world conflicted by social upheavals and raven by Covid-19 health challenges”, Ngige added.
The minister assured Nigerians of the continued commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to the welfare of the workers, stating that “the year 2020 came with immense challenges but the President who is very compassionate about the welfare of the nation’s workforce insisted we must keep (the) faith and do even more. We shall not relent”.
Nation
PDP Govs Score High On Projects, Good Governance, Secondus Boasts
The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has appraised PDP governors for executing various projects that have direct impact on the lives of citizens.
Secondus, who was in Sokoto alongside members of the PDP National Working Committee on inspection, inauguration as well as commissioning of projects tour of the state, said the pass mark given to the governors was due to their high-level of prudence, despite the little resources that accrued to their respective states.
He commended Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for making the party proud by setting the pace for good governance and prudence.
The projects, which were initiated by the Tambuwal administration, include a water scheme, construction of intra-state roads, flyovers, hospitals, schools and diagnosis centre and housing estate.
Speaking at the flagging off of the dualisation of the Tashar Illela-Achida Road, which was awarded at the cost N2.8billion, the PDP national chairman praised the governor for executing various projects that have direct impact on the lives of the citizenry.
According to him, the road project when completed will open the state to economic and tourism prospects.
“I can tell you that all PDP Governors have performed well despite the lean resources in their disposal. They have exhibited high-level of prudence”, he stated.
At the inspection of the ongoing construction of Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH) and Government Girls Science Academy, Kasarawa, the PDP chairman described Tambuwal as a visionary leader which ‘the party is proud of.’
He noted that among the projects he along with his team inspected, the state university teaching hospital was one of the best projects the PDP can showcase in the country.
The party’s national leadership also inspected the completed Advanced Diagnosis Centre and the on-going 500-unit housing estate at Gidan Salanke, the General Hospital, Wamakko, the dualisation of intra-city Maituta and Waziri Abbas roads in the state capital.
Also commenting on the Advanced Diagnosis Centre, the PDP National Secretary, Senator Umar Tsauri, commended the governor for the giant strides and urged other PDP governors to emulate him.
Also speaking at Government Girls Science Academy under construction, the PDP National Women Leader, Hajiya Mariya Waziri Gwandu, thanked the governor for improving girl-child education, also commending him for allowing the participation of women in the governance of the state.
Speaking at the 1.5m gallons water project located at Wamakko town, Tambuwal said when he assumed office, he realised the need to provide potable water to the people, informing his subsequent actions.
He added that the water scheme is among the 17 water projects so far completed by his administration, while similar ones are being constructed in 21 out of the 23 local government areas in the state.
Nation
Christmas: Work To Justify People’s Trust, Kaigama Tells Govt
Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, has challenged elected officials to work hard to justify the trust and confidence of the people that voted them to power.
He told the government that the gap between the rich and the poor is unbelievably widening daily, hence the need to urgently map out strategies to close the gap.
He said that millions are sick and dying of hunger, in addition to worrisome Covid-19 pandemic and other preventable illnesses, in a world richly endowed with great human and natural resources.
Kaigama, in his Christmas message, yesterday, said “Nigeria needs to hear Good News again in a year that will soon leave behind deep, ugly scars on the psyche of both citizens and the nation. In it, our country quickly transited from one major crisis to another, making 2020 a year never to be forgotten in a hurry.
“As a remedy to our precarious situation, we too, both as individuals and as a nation must search for God, hasten to Him with eagerness, and in the quiet times of prayer understand a need for conversion and return to Christ.
“Those entrusted with power must work hard to justify that trust. The ever-worsening security situation is but only a symbol of the lack of political will and the selflessness needed to confront evil and never that of incapability.
“Similarly, in our best interest, we the governed must cooperate with authorities at all times, giving vital information where and when needed in order to defeat terrorism and violent crimes.”
He also agreed that, “it’s always our right to demonstrate and show anger in the face of injustice and the incompetence of political authorities, but no one has justification for violence and for endangering the lives or the property of other citizens.
“As this extraordinary year comes to an end, may we, through Jesus, the reason for Christmas, find shelter for our troubled hearts and souls, reassurance of God’s faithful and abiding presence amidst all the troubles that surround us.
“Above all, may we find the strength and the courage to remain faithful to all that God is asking of us as we strive to heal our country and our world.”
