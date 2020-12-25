For The Record
Journalists Must Advance Wike’s Dev Agenda -Nsirim
Friday, December 18, 2020, witnessed an unprecedented convergence of the cream of journalists and media executives at the Goshen Event Centre situated off the popular NTA road, Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, the capital city of the treasure base of the nation. Correspondents of virtually all the national newspapers and the broadcast organisations, General Managers of State owned media outfits, publishers of local tabloids, managers of both the radio and television stations in the State and counterparts drawn from the state ministry of Information and Communications were all in attendance. It was a gathering of sorts where exchange of pleasantries and compliments almost overwhelmed the melodious music interlude renting the air of the large air conditioned hall of the complex.
The gathering was just for one purpose, to reinvigorate the hitherto comatose fraternity of gentlemen of the pen profession at an end of year luncheon, so declared the chief host of the auspicious event, the Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim.
Few moments behind the time fixed for the commencement of the event to give opportunity to some of the invitees held up in a traffic snarl along the ever busy NTA road to arrive, the voice of the master of ceremony emerged calling the occasion to order. He quickly constituted the high table led by the chief image maker of the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike led-Rivers State Government, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who, thereafter, took the centre stage to set the ball rolling. As a veteran, who had passed through the ropes and tested the both sides of the practice of the journalism profession, Nsirim set the ball rolling after conveying the goodwill of the Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to the media practitioners in the State. “Building strong partnership with the media is not just issuing press releases and invite people for ceremonies. Sometimes, it is good to come together in an unofficial atmosphere to fraternise” he captured the attention of the media professionals who expected the usual routine duty calls.
Rising to address the gathering in a very calm and relaxed mood, the Commissioner went on, “having worked with the Ministry of Information for quite a number of years, I have come to realise that moments like this have done a lot to strengthen the partnership between the Ministry and the media. I want to use this opportunity to thank all of you on behalf of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. We are not here by accident but based on individual recognition as partners in the development of Rivers State.”
“I have come to the conclusion, since I became Commissioner a year ago that the media in the State have played a positive role in advancing the development agenda of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. You all know the giant strides being recorded here. This is one State that has become a major player in the national politics because of the vision and ingenuity of the Governor, Nsirim told the media.
He rhetorically asked, “How come that with this COVID-19, the Governor is still doing a lot? My answer is simple, number one, His Excellency has made God first, he has a passion to develop Rivers State. He is selflessly committed to making Rivers State investors’ destination of choice and of course he is a prudent manager of resources. Those of us working closely with him have come to realise that his governance has actually touched the people. All over, what you hear about leadership is excuses of lean resources, COVID-19 has also become an excuse for non- performance. But here you have a Governor who, in spite of the COVID and the global economic recession, is on the driver’s seat pursuing the developmental agenda as if nothing is happening. That is the kind of Governor that we have in the State. And when the critics don’t have anything to say about his administration, they say he has concentrated development in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor and that is not true,” he emphasised.
“Therefore, we want to encourage journalists in the State to find time to go across the length and breadth of the State to see the kind of development that is all over the state. I don’t know how many journalists know about the Sakpenwa-Ogoni Unity road, the Abonnema ring road, Abalama land reclamation, the Cassava processing company at Eleme. How many people have gone to Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local Government areas, the stretch of the Andoni-Opobo Unity road and see the kind of money that is being sunk there by this administration and that is because there is a Governor who is committed to ensure that development is spread throughout the length and breadth of the State.”
After taking his guests through a brief tutorial of the achievements of the State Government to buttress his point, a round of loud applause from the media practitioners rented the atmosphere. Then, came Nsirim’s nerves calming voice that virtually erased the atmosphere of officialdom by saying “so as we celebrate the end of year, this is a thank you luncheon on behalf of His Excellency to say to all of you, we are happy that you are supporting this administration, even though we get some knocks once in a while (laughter pervaded the hall) which is normal. But I have said I am a protagonist of constructive criticism. I have said to journalists that it is only a bad leader that will not want constructive criticism, but what we shouldn’t promote is armchair criticism. The media must not allow itself to be a dumping site for armchair criticism, but you see, that is what we find most of the time. They don’t see anything good. I was going through the social media a few days ago, somebody said; this Rumuokoro flyover is too short. Why didn’t he make it like a ring road?’ But before now how was Rumuokoro? Today if you go there, you won’t believe it is in Port Harcourt not to talk about Rebisi flyover that has been commissioned a few weeks ago. So, we welcome constructive criticism,” he emphasised.
To further buttress his point, the Information and Communications Commissioner said, “those of us working with His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, will tell you clearly that he has a good thinking. He welcomes constructive criticism, so, for those of us who are in the media, we owe posterity that duty to ensure that the things that we do, we satisfy our conscience that those tenets of objectivity and fairness remain the rule of thumb because it is important that now that we have so many people straying into the profession, the legacy we leave behind determines the tenets of the profession.
“You cannot afford to leave behind a situation where professionalism is thrown to the dogs. So, my appeal to all of us is that in whatever we do here in Rivers State, let us join hands together with Governor Nyesom Wike who is determined to leave behind a worthy legacy for posterity. All of us will be part of the success story when it will be written. Because you are here working as a journalist in this state during this tenure, you will be part of that history and you be proud to look back and say yes I was part of this administration. So, I want to thank all of you for honouring this invitation at a very short notice and at the same time appreciate all you are doing for us,” Nsirim said.
He went on to acknowledge the protection of God to members of the media and their nuclear families during the pandemic which ravaged the country and the world in general. “I am alarmed that during this COVID there were so many deaths across the state but I have not heard of any journalist who died of COVID and it is something we just need to celebrate God. That we did not lose any journalist during this pandemic and I don’t know anyone who lost a member of his or her nuclear family to the COVID, is something that we need to really thank God.
“I want to welcome you again to this luncheon. Please accept whatever we can offer as a token of love to say thank you for the journey so far. It has been a wonderful experience working with you for the past one year and I can say I am one Commissioner of Information in this State that has enjoyed the support of the media one hundred percent,” his conclusion attracted a standing ovation from the members of the fourth estate of the realm.
Speaking on behalf of the media correspondents in the State, the acting Chairman of the Federated Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Rivers State Chapter, Mr Amaechi Okonkwo, lauded Pastor Nsirim for boosting a cordial relationship between Governor Wike’s administration and the media.
He described Pastor Nsirim as an astute administrator and seasoned media professional, whose goodwill has secured a friendly relationship with the media, urging that relationship would improve even better.
Other media executives such as the State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Stanley Job Stanley; the representative of RIVPA, Ngo Martin-Yellowe; the General Manager, Rivers State Television, Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbey and the Deputy National President, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Mrs. Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu, all lauded Pastor Nsirim for building a bridge of friendship between the State Government and the media in the State. The media executives, who spoke on behalf of the various segments of the media pledged 100 percent support of the media to the Governor Wike’s administration.
Giving the vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo, Esq, appreciated everyone that came out for the luncheon irrespective of their tight schedule and encouraged them for a better cooperation.
It was a moment of family reunion as the event provided a rare opportunity for journalists and media executives of all the media organisations in Rivers State to converge on a great moment of relaxation to exchange pleasantries while sitting over luncheon.
Ibim, is Special Assistant (Media) to the Honourable Commissioner of Information and Communications, Rivers State.
We’re Committed To Restoring Sanity In Rivers-Wike
Being full text of the Statewide Broadcast to the people of the state by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday,October 28, 2020. Please, read on.
My dear good people
of Rivers State, first of all, I wish to thank you for the prevailing peace and normality throughout the State in the face of the protests across the nation in the last three weeks or so.
I wish to appreciate our youths and thank them, especially for maintaining their cool and not yielding to the temptation to join the fray of violence and destruction that enveloped parts of our country.
As I have reiterated severally, Rivers State is not just our heritage; it is ours to build, defend, and protect from generation to generation.
Nobody can love Rivers State more than us. As for our youth, the future of Rivers State belongs to you as much as the responsibility to advance, defend and protect its interest and progress.
We must therefore never lose focus of the aspirations of our founding fathers for a united, peaceful and prosperous Rivers State.
We must all be willing at all times to make individual and collective sacrifices toward realising the Rivers State of our dreams.
I wish to restate, that Rivers State remains the home to all tribes and ethnicities. We have welcomed and lived peacefully for ages with our brothers and sisters from the South-Eastern and other parts of the country.
We also acknowledge and appreciate the abiding bond, love and enormous contributions from non-indigenes to the political, social and economic development of our State.
However, we will never accept nor allow any individual or group from within or outside to violate our peace, endanger lives and property and commit acts of barefaced terror and criminality against innocent citizens under any guise in our State.
And so, let it be understood that we have nothing against all or any specific tribe and will continue to live in peace with people of all other tribal extractions residing or doing business in Rivers State.
But we have everything against the presence and activities of the legally proscribed and anarchic Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and whatever that group stands for in Rivers State.
This is clearly a terrorist group which existence, creed, mission and activities are strongly denounced even by the Government and peoples of South-Eastern States of the country.
I have therefore signed the executive order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State or any part thereof and nothing will stop us from enforcing this ban in its entirety.
I have also directed security agencies and the Chairmen of Local Government Areas to fish out and resolutely deal with any member of IPOB found in our communities in terms with the executive order and other legal instruments.
We wish to commiserate, once again, with the security agencies particularly the Police and the Nigerian Army families that lost their loved ones to the murderous acts of IPOB and assure them that the State Government will rebuild destroyed property and assuage their pains.
Furthermore, with the situation put under control and normalcy largely restored, I hereby lift the existing curfew on Mile 1, Mile 2, Iloabuchi, Emenike and Ikokwu areas of Port Harcourt as well as Rumukurushi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.
However, the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area shall remain in force until further notice while the entire Ikokwu market shall remain closed, also, until further notice.
Again, we appeal to everyone to be vigilant and not to allow any individual or group to violate our peace, instigate violence and turn our State into a theatre of violence and destruction.
As a Government, we are ready to do everything within our powers to ensure that Rivers State continues to be peaceful and secure for all residents and the preferred destination for investors and tourists.
We know that the country’s worsening economic situation has wreaked untold hardship, frustration and hopelessness on our teeming unemployed youth.
I wish to assure our youth that we feel your frustrations and accept to commit efforts more than ever and urgently too, to improve the State’s economy and create jobs and economic opportunities to improve the living conditions and wellbeing of our people.
I have by the decision of the State Executive Council today directed the Rivers State Civil Service Commission to take immediate steps to employ 5000 youths into teaching and other career positions in the State’s Civil Service as an immediate measure to reduce the level of youth unemployment.
In addition, we shall also continue to support our youth to acquire relevant skills or take up opportunities in small and medium scale enterprises to become self-employed and employers of labour.
As you are aware, we have successfully used judicial intermediation to reclaim the Soku Oil Wells hitherto wrongfully ceded to Bayelsa State by the Federal Government.
Only yesterday, 27th October 2020, the Supreme Court struck out the suit by the Bayelsa State Government, which sought to prevent us from receiving the derivation proceeds from the Soku Oil Wells.
I wish to assure you that we shall deploy these additional resources judiciously to achieve our economic objectives, enhance our development and make life more meaningful for all.
We are committed to restoring sanity and enhancing free traffic flow on our roads and request for a little more patience while we conclude the setting up of the task force to enforce the ban on illegal street trading and motor parks along public roads.
In addition, and as a further step towards securing public safety, I have approved the ban on the operations of tricycles (popularly known as “Keke NAPEP”) on all major roads in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, including: Aggrey road, Dame Patience Jonathan road (Creek road), Eastern Bypass road, Ikwerre road, Aba road, Agip road, Ada George road, Olu Obasanjo road, Rumuokwuta – Rumuola road, Rumuepirikom – Rumuolumeni (leading to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education) road, Rumuokwuta – Choba road, Chief G.U. Ake road, Dr Peter Odili road, Ken Saro-Wiwa road, Nkpogu road, Trans-Amadi road, Elekahia – Rumuomasi road, Yakubu Gowon road which is known as Old Aba road, and Woji – Elelenwo road.
Security agencies and the Ministry of Transport are hereby directed to enforce the ban by arresting and prosecuting anyone who disobeys this directive.
We appeal to all tricycle known as Keke Napep operators to respect the ban by limiting their operations to the inner roads which are safer and more appropriate for their services to avoid arrest, prosecution and confiscation of their tricycle otherwise known as Keke Napep.
Finally, I wish to assure all residents of our commitment to deliver on our promise to make Rivers State safer, more secure and better.
We thank you for your continued cooperation, support and prayers.
May God continue to bless Rivers State.
IPOB Remains Proscribed In Rivers – Wike
Being a text of a State-wide Broadcast reinforcing the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Rivers State by Governor Nyesom Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS Affrica, on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Excerpts.
My Dear Good People of Rivers State, The Rivers State Government views with serious concern the unending destructive activities of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Rivers State.
Recall that the IPOB was classified as a terrorist organisation by the Federal High Court and subsequently proscribed in September, 2017 by the Federal Government.
However, despite its ban, the group has continued to operate in parts of the country, including Rivers State in furtherance of its alien political objectives.
Since its proscription, the group has carried out intermittent processions in parts of Rivers State, especially in Oyigbo and some notorious suburbs in Port Harcourt local government areas.
More often than not, these illegal processions have become regular occasions for armed IPOB members to disturb the peace of the state by unleashing violence and destruction on lives and property at will.
The Rivers State Government had severally pleaded, warned and even advised IPOB and its members to discontinue its insurrectional actions in Rivers State to no avail.
Instead, we were all witnesses to yet, another orgy of violence and destruction inflicted by IPOB at Oyigbo Local Government Area and some parts of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area on Tuesday, October 21, 2020.
This evil, wicked and audacious action resulted in the unnecessary loss of scores of lives, including soldiers and police officers, and the destruction of both public and private properties, including police stations, court buildings and business premises.
Not done, they also visited physical violence on members of some targeted community which, but, for the quick intervention of the state government and the security agencies, would have resulted in some form of internecine bloodbath in the state.
Today, IPOB continued with its devilish and destructive activities at Rumukwurushi, Iriebe and Oyigbo in open defiance of the state government’s curfew on human movements.
Security intelligence and surveillance have revealed that IPOB has continued to expand its membership drive, holding meetings regularly, and expanding its logistical base, including the maintenance of illegal detention cells in Emenike and other parts of Diobu, Port Harcourt.
As a matter of fact, Oyigbo town has practically become the group’s main operational base in Rivers State, from which they’ve become notorious for launching premeditated violence and terror on the state, businesses and innocent citizens.
As a people, we have become very much unsettled by the terrorist acts and endured the continuing irritations, violence, destruction and provocations of IPOB in and against the people of Rivers State.
We agree that Rivers State is part of Nigeria and has always been a home for all Nigerians and will continue to be because this is our true character.
But it must also be understood that Rivers State belongs to the indigenous people of Rivers State.
As a stranger element with strange political ideology therefore, IPOB has no legal or moral right to invade Rivers State or any part thereof at its behest; to disturb public peace; and subject lives and property to violence or threat of destruction under any guise.
What is clear from this behaviour is that our love, accommodation and hospitality towards all are being mistaken for weakness by the banned IPOB.
This being so, the time has come for us to sound this notice of warning that: enough is enough!!! We can no longer tolerate this IPOB evil monster in Rivers State. Never.
As a Government, we owe our people and all residents the responsibility to protect their lives, property and wellbeing and to prevent trouble-makers of all shades and character from violating our collective peace, security and pursuit of happiness.
Therefore, in view of the fact that IPOB has since been proscribed throughout Nigeria; and
Having come to the firm conclusion that the activities of the banned IPOB are not just dangerous to lives and property but also constitute clear and present threat to the existential interest and aspirations of Rivers State and all our people;
We have decided to reinforce, implement and enforce the existing judicial and national ban on IPOB by putting a total and complete stop to its presence and or activities in Rivers State or any part thereof.
Accordingly, as from today 23rd October 2020, the Rivers State Government has: (ii) Outlawed IPOB from existing and or operating in Rivers State or any part thereof in line with the proscription orders of the Federal Court and the Federal Government.
(ii) No form of procession and or agitation by IPOB or any of its affiliates is allowed to take place in Rivers State or any part thereof, hence forth.
(iii) Security agencies are hereby directed to stop any form of procession or agitation by IPOB in Rivers State or any part thereof and arrest and prosecute any person or group that identifies with the membership or activities of IPOB in the state;
(iv) Government will issue an executive order to strengthen and ensure the effective enforcement of these measures;
(v) I will be meeting with all leaders of youth groups and community development committees in the state on Monday, October 26, 2020 to take holistic measures to counter and stop all IPOB activities in Rivers State;
(vi) Mr. Stanley Mgbere is hereby declared wanted for leading members of the banned IPOB to cause the recent violence and destruction of lives and property in Oyigbo Local Government Area; and
(vii) A ransom of N50,000,000.00 will be given to any person with useful information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the said Mr. Stanley Mgbere.
I wish to appeal to the people of Oyigbo Local Government Area to remain calm and not to take the laws into their hands despite the intense provocation as government has the capacity to deal with the challenge and ensure the safety of lives and property in the local government area.
We will soon carry out on the spot inspection and assessment of the destruction they have suffered and take appropriate measures to mitigate the loss and damage caused to lives and property.
We hereby express our hearty sympathies to the families of all those that have either lost their loved ones or suffered damages to their properties from the destructive acts of IPOB in our state.
Be assured that they have not died in vain and we will do everything within our powers to give all the victims justice.
We appeal to leaders of the various ethnic groups residents in the state to ensure that their members respect the sensibilities of our people and refrain from provocations and acts of hooliganism that could breach peace and security in the state.
Finally, I wish to assure all Nigerians that Rivers State will continue to be the home for all tribes as we will not shirk in our responsibility to ensure the peace, security and happiness of all residents in Rivers State.
We cannot allow IPOB miscreants and other misguided similar groups to threaten our collective peace, security and wellbeing under whatever guise.
Thank you and may God continue to bless Rivers State.
