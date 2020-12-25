GOtv Boxing Night Postponed, Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

The Amanyanabo of Obumuton-Chiri, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Rivers State, King Darick Acheseomie, has described sports as an event that brings value to a given society.

He stated that, sporting activities were a catalyst of peace and unity among people irrespective of their tribe.

King Acheseomie made the assertion, last Tuesday, when Sports Writers Association of Nigeria,(SWAN) Rivers Chapter, paid him a coutesy visit in his palace.

“Sports reduce stress. Sports keep you fit. Sports bring down emotions of people. Sports is very important to the society,” King Acheseomie said.

The Amanyanabo pointed out that his kingdom had been sponsoring sporting activities. He further revealed that plans were on top gear to organise a football tournament next year.

“The first meeting that I will have with my chiefs next year would be to discuss how to organise a football tournament in the area.

“Engaging the youth in sporting activities is very important, because they would not have time for nefarious activities,” he stated.

He urged SWAN members to do their best in terms of sports reporting, adding that without sports journalists, sports would not be heard as it is now.

Earlier, the Chairman of SWAN Rivers State chapter, Jim Udede-Opiki, appealled to the royal father to place priority on sports development in his kingdom, in terms of sponsoring competitions.

He stated that SWAN Rivers State Chapter, encouraged people who have the passion to support sports in the society, adding that anybody who promote sports, that person is automatically developing youths.

“Today, a lot of people earn their living through sporting activities, by promoting sports, you are also making peace in the society.

“Sports writing brings beauty to the game of sports,” Udede-Opiki said.

He thanked the Amanyanabo for the visit and pledged to support him whenever the Kingdom organised tournament.

By: Kiadum Edookor