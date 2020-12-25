Delta’s Security Outfit Kills Trader

Bayelsa State Government has approved the commencement and construction of the 22-kilometer Igbogene-AIT Outer Ring Road project in Yenagoa from January 2021.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Ayibaina Duba, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the state Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.

Throwing more light on the council’s decision, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Moses Teibowei, said the construction of the road, which was initiated by the immediate past administration in 2013, was part of the present administration’s desire to improve the state’s infrastructure.

Mr Teibowei said the project, which would re-commence from the second week of January next year, would cost the state over N22 billion with a completion duration of 24 months.

He also spoke on the ongoing Edepie-Etegwe roundabout expansion project, stating that phase one was almost completed while phase two, which involves the building of a retaining wall and sand filling near the Etegwe bridge, would commence soon.

He said this would prevent encroachment and illegal trading on government’s right-of-way as well as beautify and make the place motorable.

“In order to effectively improve on the infrastructure deficit of our state, a memo was presented to the Executive Council to the effect of constructing the Igbogene-AIT Outer Ring Road and the council did approve it”, he said.

“This was a project started by the last administration in 2013 but was stopped as a result of lack of funds. However, the Prosperity Administration, recognising the importance of the road, decided to give Bayelsans a New Year gift with the commencement of construction of the Igbogene-AIT Outer Ring Road”, he added.

“The length of the road is about 22 kilometres. By the grace of God, work would commence on that road with effect from the second week of January 2021. The project is expected to be completed in 24 months and the cost is over N22 billion”, he noted.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Pabara Igwele, said in light of the second wave of COVID-19 spike in the country, council directed all civil servants, political appointees and government functionaries to know their COVID-19 status by going for testing immediately.

Dr. Igwele also said council directed the immediate commencement of active case search across the state, especially in Yenagoa.

He said the COVID-19 guidelines approved by the Executive Council, which is to safeguard Bayelsans during the yuletide season, also directed all bars, night clubs, event and recreational centres, restaurants and hotels to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by the use of facemasks, washing of hands and physical distancing.

The Health Commissioner called on Bayelsans to restrict all informal and formal events, including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars and all end of year events with not more than 50 persons in attendance.

Igwele added that all religious gatherings should not be more than 50 per cent capacity of the facility of use, in which physical distancing, mandatory use of facemasks would be strictly enforced.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa