Law/Judiciary
Court Admits Olisa Metuh To N250m Bail
The Federal High Court, Abuja, has admitted the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, to N250million bail.
Justice Nkeonye Maha gave the order, in a ruling, following a motion on notice with charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/05/2016 dated and filed on December 21 by a team of lawyers led by Dr. Oyechi Ikpeazu, counsel to Metuh.
Justice Maha ruled that the surety must be responsible citizens and owner of landed property/properties within the jurisdiction of the court which value should not be below the bail sum.
The judge ordered that once the bail conditions were perfected, the registry of the court shall bring the release warrant for her signature to order the Superintendent of Nigeria Correctional Service, Kuje, in whose custody Metuh was remanded to release him forthwith.
“That registry of this court shall verify the property/properties with the address of the surety and depose to an affidavit of same.
“That original title deed of the property/properties shall be deposited in the registry of this honourable court.
“That surety shall depose to an affidavit of means and submit recent passport of himself/herself for record purpose,” she held.
The judge also granted Metuh’s application to travel within and outside the jurisdiction of the court for 45 days only, beginning from the date of the order.
Maha, therefore, ordered the conditional release of Metuh’s international passport from the court registry as soon as the bail conditions were fulfilled.
“That applicant must immediately hand over his international passport to the Assistant Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court within three days from the date of his return.
“That lead senior counsel to the applicant will file an undertaking to ensure the return of the applicant’s international passport, in line with the above orders of the court,” she ordered.
Metuh, through his team of lawyers led by Ikpeazu, had filed the motion on notice asking for an order abridging the time within which the application should be heard and to hear the application during the December vacation.
“An order granting leave to the applicant to bring this application, judgment having been delivered by the Court of Appeal nullifying the judgment of the Federal High Court on which the applicant is being detained in the charge.
“An order directing the release of the applicant from the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Kuje, Abuja, pending when he is re-arraigned before a court of law.
“An order directing that the applicant’s international passport be conditionally released to him to enable him to visit his family residing in London upon his release.
“An order directing that until a condition for bail is made upon his re-arraignment; the applicant shall be at liberty to travel in order to see his family for intermittent periods of two months.
“And for such further order or orders as this honourable court shall deem fit to make in the circumstance,” the motion read in part.
Justice Maha, after reading the 15 paragraphed affidavit in support of the motion and having taken into consideration Exhibit “A”, which was the enrolled order of the Court of Appeal and that the depositions in the affidavit supporting the application on notice was unchallenged in the proceedings by the prosecution counsel, Benjamin Maji, exercised her discretional power pursuant to Section 6 of the 1999 Constitution as amended to grant Metuh’s plea.
Law/Judiciary
Appeal Court Frees Olisa Metuh, Gives Reasons
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has set aside the conviction and seven years jail term imposed on a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, after finding him guilty of money laundering charges.
A three-man panel led by Justice Stephen Adah in a unanimous judgment, delivered on Wednesday, held that the proceedings of the Federal High Court leading to the conviction of Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited, were tainted with bias, and therefore must not be allowed to stand.
Justice Adah, who delivered the lead judgment, held that the utterances of the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, in the course of the trial, established that he was biased against the convicts.
He, therefore, ordered that trial be conducted afresh.
He directed that the case file be sent back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment to another judge other than Justice Abang.
Justice Abang had in his judgment delivered on February 25, 2020, sentenced Metuh to seven years’ imprisonment for fraudulently receiving N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser then being headed by Col Sambo Dasuki.
Law/Judiciary
Embrace Anti-Corruption Crusade, Don Tasks States
A university teacher in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Production, University of Port Harcourt, Prof Henry BellGam, has called on the 36 State governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration to participate actively in the fight against corruption which he said has ruined Nigeria’s image before the international community.
Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt recently, Bellgam maintained that the issue of corruption in Nigeria remains a collective responsibility which all strata of the economy are expected to be part of for achievable success in 2020 and beyond.
He urged stakeholders to make justice affordable for corruption for the common masses of this country, stressing that the only recipe for development in Nigeria, is when genuine fight against corruption is put in place by the government.
According to him, the commission which is responsible to handle all corrupt cases by the Federal Government should work hard to achieve tremendous goal, including the construction of new offices in all states of the federation, recruitment of staff, training and retraining of workforce, in addition to treating over five thousand different cases of corrupt practice in Nigeria.
He therefore, admonished President Muhammadu Buhari, the 36 state governments and agencies charged with the responsibility of fighting corruption to expose those corrupt elites and leaders who are yet to be exposed for one reason or the other.
Bellgam, a professor of Theatre Arts and Film Production of the university, urged Nigerian leaders to positively swing into action by way of developing some ailing infrastructure in rural communities in the country, especially in 2020 and beyond.
By: Bethel Toby
