Christmas: Work To Justify People’s Trust, Kaigama Tells Govt

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, has challenged elected officials to work hard to justify the trust and confidence of the people that voted them to power.

He told the government that the gap between the rich and the poor is unbelievably widening daily, hence the need to urgently map out strategies to close the gap.

He said that millions are sick and dying of hunger, in addition to worrisome Covid-19 pandemic and other preventable illnesses, in a world richly endowed with great human and natural resources.

Kaigama, in his Christmas message, yesterday, said “Nigeria needs to hear Good News again in a year that will soon leave behind deep, ugly scars on the psyche of both citizens and the nation. In it, our country quickly transited from one major crisis to another, making 2020 a year never to be forgotten in a hurry.

“As a remedy to our precarious situation, we too, both as individuals and as a nation must search for God, hasten to Him with eagerness, and in the quiet times of prayer understand a need for conversion and return to Christ.

“Those entrusted with power must work hard to justify that trust. The ever-worsening security situation is but only a symbol of the lack of political will and the selflessness needed to confront evil and never that of incapability.

“Similarly, in our best interest, we the governed must cooperate with authorities at all times, giving vital information where and when needed in order to defeat terrorism and violent crimes.”

He also agreed that, “it’s always our right to demonstrate and show anger in the face of injustice and the incompetence of political authorities, but no one has justification for violence and for endangering the lives or the property of other citizens.

“As this extraordinary year comes to an end, may we, through Jesus, the reason for Christmas, find shelter for our troubled hearts and souls, reassurance of God’s faithful and abiding presence amidst all the troubles that surround us.

“Above all, may we find the strength and the courage to remain faithful to all that God is asking of us as we strive to heal our country and our world.”