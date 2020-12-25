Women
Christmas: Joyous Moment For The Family
Christmas in our own clime, is a family event, a time when many family members congregate to celebrate and have fun. Most families, who live in cities, travel to the villages where their grandparents and older relatives live.
Some host Christmas parties that last all night- long on Christmas Eve while Christmas morning, affords them the opportunity to go to church to give thanks to God. Homes and streets are often decorated. With Christmas colours and artificial Christmas tree.
Usually, children love to play with firecrackers and knock-out at this season . It is common to find groups of individuals visit homes within their neighbourhoods to sing Christmas carols.
Christmas messages are sent to friends and families, and well-wishers. It’s common to see children, dressed in their new outfits, going to see Santa Claus.
Of course families, either exchange foods and gift items or sit in round tables to savour their traditional Christmas meal which includes beef, goat, sheep, ram or chicken. Other dishes might include pounded yam, jollof-rice, fried rice, vegetable salad and a hot bowl of tasty stew.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Show Capacity For Leadership Positions, Banigo Tells Women
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged women aspiring to occupy leadership positions to show capacity to manage the offices they seek to occupy.
Banigo stated this while playing host to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ward Women Leaders at Government House in Port Harcourt, recently.
According to Banigo, “We must encourage women to be politically active at their local level, let them do something to show that they have capacity. It is not just to go and pick somebody, let it be that their works will speak for them. It is not always about money but character, how they go about in their wards matters, some of their homes are scattered. If you cannot keep your home, is it your LGA you will be able to keep? So, these are the reasons the women must show capacity”.
The deputy governor said, “Governor Nyesom Wike is a gender-friendly governor, but at the same time, he does not like lazy women and women who are always demanding things. He does not like women who are insatiable when it comes to funds”.
Banigo, who expressed delight that the PDP Ward Women Leaders were bringing more members into the party, said, “It is not only to bring in members, but members that will stand with you through thick and thin at the end of the day, because, they are convinced that where they are going is the right way to go”.
The deputy governor, who assured the women that the Wike-led administration was interested in women development, said, “In any way we can assist them, we will do that. For traders also, I have been giving assistance to them, especially women in business, I do it all the time, and I thank God some of them are using it positively. We will continue to try our best”, deputy governor stressed.
In her speech, the leader of the delegation, Stella GoodHead, informed the deputy governor that they were at the Government House to identify with her as the Mother of the Local Government Area, and also introduce themselves as women who would be the eyes and mouthpiece of the PDP in the 17 wards of DELGA.
According to her, within the short period of their assumption of office, hundreds of women had joined the PDP from other political parties, especially the APC, adding that the PDP would have a landslide victory in the upcoming 2021 local government polls as well as the 2023 General Election.
Highlight of the visit was the conferment of an award “Mother Per Excellence” on the deputy governor by the women.
How Gussy Is Making Waves In Entertainment Industry
If you have ever met Gussy in person,you will always remember how full of life and fashionable she is.
She recently celebrated a milestone in her life when she received a BAE Award in November, 2020 in Owerri, Imo State capital for her contributions to the entertainment industry in Nigeria and Africa.
Originally known as Mabel Tamunotonye Green, from Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, her unique dress sense and styles as an entertainer have earned her Best Dressed Entertainer Award twice.
A lover of beautiful colours, she sees fashion in Nigeria as having a big impact in the world now. According to her, “To me, it is a lovely thing to all Nigerians and a plus to us because foreigners now are excited wearing our Ankara materials, in form of etibo, agbada, shirts and gowns during shows. For the fashion industry, in a few years, there is going to be a lot of good things like in shows now, we see unique designs worn by artistes, this is the best trend in the fashion world now”.
Gussy “Baby” as she is fondly called by her admirers, has her own fashion classic English and traditional wardrobe made up of normal local fabrics. She sees life like a blend of different shades and colours with lots of faces.
Delving into the entertainment world, 15 years ago, she has to her credit two albums and several singles and has performed on stage several times but the one that was “it” for her, was the Lagos Music Festival, five years ago, where she sang a song for Mothers titled “Sweet Mama” in honour of her mother, Mrs Patience Green.
The show gave her the opportunity to showcase her talents in music. In 2021 , Gussy will be doing a new thing, shooting her video and a collabo coming forth soon with one of the biggest artistes worldwide.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
