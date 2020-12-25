Editorial
Christmas In These Times
Today, December 25, is universally observed as a day to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God and the Saviour of mankind. His amazing life of virtue, teaching and sacrificial death on the Cross of Calvary form the substratum of the Christian faith. The day is more often than not marked with extravaganzas which encompass the exchange of visits and gifts.
The Christmas season has such a magnetic pull that even non-Christians are unwittingly drawn into the frenzy of the preparations that herald it. For months, both Christians and non-Christians alike have been engaged in one calculation or the other towards meeting the expectations of Christmas.
Christmas means a lot of things to different people. To quite some people, especially Christians, it signifies the birthday of the Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, the season is for reflections over the mysteries concerning the conception, eventual birth and the crucifixion of the Saviour of the world.
In a world overrun by secularism and materialism as well as other social forces impacting negatively on spirituality and morality, a world witnessing an inexorable decline in Christian values and Christian worship, the continued influence of Jesus Christ is, nevertheless, clear-cut.
Christians should, therefore, reflect on Jesus Christ’s humane lifestyle and instructions and correlate His teachings in their individual lives. Through His love, Jesus Christ demonstrated God’s mercy and compassion for mankind. So, Christians should always exemplify mercy to all in their communities with giving and charity works that can extensively touch the lives of those around them.
In a wider world imploring exemplars, Nigeria occupies a unique place in that decadence and deficiency. The soul of the country appears lost and the people are yoked with leadership at all levels that are far from exemplary. As a result, a blessed nation seems cursed and rudderless in the ocean of life.
This should engage the attention of all just in this festive season. For Nigerians, however, this year’s Christmas brings to a close, a year of forlorn hopes and shattered expectations. The majority of people are unable to cope with leadership at all levels that have failed to bring them any relief, but greater agony occasioned by the exacerbating economic situation, decaying social infrastructure and widespread insecurity.
Reports of monumental corruption and mindless looting of the nation’s treasury continue as though there had never been a change in leadership. The fight against corruption appears lost completely as the new combatants in town seem to have surrendered to the superior firepower of graft.
The rising cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in many parts of the country have made every Nigerian a prisoner in their land. So hostile is the land that many of its progenies would do anything including trekking across the desert to escape it, not minding the risks being undertaken.
Despite the agony and the chaos that have buffeted in the country, the celebratory spirit of the Nigerian is most an irrepressible one. We have noted that this incurable optimism in the Nigerian is what appears to have secured the tranquility that prevails in many quarters today amid the subsisting trauma of life.
Sadly, in this year’s Christmas, Nigerians are progressively becoming apprehensive over a possible second wave of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Recently, there has been a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases across the country. On December 17, 2020, a record daily number of 1,145 new confirmed cases was reported. This boost is caused by increased local and international travels, businesses and religious activities with minimal compliance with Covid-19 safety measures by the public.
As at December 21, 2020, a total of 78,790 cases and 1,227 deaths had been recorded in Nigeria across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with over 70 million cases reported globally. This indicates that the virus is still very much around in the country and should be tackled with utmost consciousness.
With this deadly disease facing Nigerians in the Yuletide, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Controls (NCDC) must contain the spread given the pomp that is usually associated with the festivity. Unfortunately, most Nigerians no longer comply with Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing of face mask, regular washing of hands with soap and running water, use of hand sanitiser and observance of physical distancing in public gatherings. Even security agencies no longer enforce the rules.
While there is a need for the concerned government agencies to develop workable strategies on how the country could celebrate the season without adverse consequences, the citizens have a role to play to ensure the success of such action plans. To this end, Covid-19 test should be made mandatory for all travellers and possibly every Nigerian.
Following the increased travelling during this season, we call for greater safety consciousness on our roads. Drivers should avoid recklessness while the road safety and security officials should discharge their responsibilities creditably. There should be security officials at all flashpoints across the country, while special attention is paid to the FCT and other parts of the country that are prone to terrorist attacks.
As Nigerian Christians join their international counterparts to mark the day, we hold that beyond the conspicuous consumption, the decoration of streets and houses with special festoons and rosettes, exchange of gifts and singing of carols, this occasion should compel intense reflection by many Nigerians, especially those in authority. They must begin to ask the hard question: What can we do to lighten the burden of the people?
Editorial
#EndSARS And UK Parliament’s Reactions
The nationwide #EndSARS protests may seem to have mellowed out, but the probable consequences for the killings, maimings and massacres of defenceless demonstrators may linger as the dastardly act receives considerable attention by the United Kingdom (UK) government.
On November 23, 2020, the British Parliament debated a petition seeking to sanction the Nigerian government and the nation’s security agents over alleged gross human rights abuses during the #EndSARS protests across the country.
The UK’s new Global Human Rights sanctions regime under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018, gives Britain the powers to question those involved in serious human rights violations or abuses. The sanctions regime does not target countries but individuals involved in serious rights violations or abuses around the world.
In an outright condemnation of police brutality and killing of unarmed protesters, members of the United Kingdom Parliament unanimously called for selected sanctions against Nigerian government officials and military officers who participated in human rights violations during the #EndSARS protests.
The debate which was based on an e-petition calling for sanctions against the Nigerian government signed by over 220,000 signatories, crossing the 100,000 mark needed for a petition to be debated by the lawmakers, was backed by all parliamentarians when it was deliberated at the Westminster Hall. Members condemned the UK government for standing neutral while the Nigerian government violated young protesters.
Citing the shootings at Lekki in Lagos, Oyigbo in Rivers and Delta States respectively as well as the unjust victimisation of protesters after the protest and the freezing of protesters’ accounts, the parliamentarians described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as nothing short of a dictatorship.
Members of Parliament (MPs) spent time, particularly condemning the violence that erupted at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos and insisted that Nigerian officials and their family members should not enjoy in the UK the liberties and privileges they deny their citizens at home.
Recall that in October this year, thousands of Nigerians took to the streets, calling for an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Protests in Lagos turned bloody when soldiers confronted peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate and Alausa, killing at least 12 people.
The question is, was the Nigerian government given prior notice of the case and allowed to state its side in line with due process and fair hearing? We may only assume so. This accords with natural justice which requires that no one should be penalised by decisions affecting one unless one has been notified of the matter and allowed to present one’s case.
Nevertheless, we hail the decision of the British Parliament for the members’ bold stand. It only shows that no country is an island on its own. Since Nigeria is part of the global community, whatever happens in this country could affect the world. We only hope that the action of the British parliamentarians would serve as a warning to the Federal Government that its undemocratic actions are closely watched and monitored by the global community.
Just as the members of Parliament, Nigerians are equally concerned about the human rights abuses perpetrated by the Nigerian security operatives and attempts by the government to cover up these abuses and to clampdown on peaceful protesters who were only on the streets to demand a better government.
We strongly urge the UK government to keep pressuring its Nigerian counterpart and its security services to uphold human rights and the rule of law as well as investigate all incidents of brutality, illegal detentions and the use of excessive force to hold those responsible to account.
October 20, 2020, will always be remembered for the Lekki toll gate massacre, the day a deliberate and coldly calculated attack on peaceful Nigerians was executed by the Nigerian Army. The Nigerian government has since taken part in an attempted cover-up of the massacre while security agents make muted responses to the murder of protesters.
Unfortunately, despite the declaration by the Federal Government that SARS had been disbanded, the corruption and brutality of the security forces continue unabated while the government’s violence against its citizens appears only to be intensifying. Also, the authorities need to stop freezing the bank accounts of key protesters and illegally detaining them.
The UK authorities should take this opportunity to look beyond sanctions into how development fundings are spent in Nigeria. Britain has expended more than £10 million in aid to Nigeria and on programmes from which various police units benefited from. We equally ask the UK authorities to redirect aid to poverty relief and anti-corruption programmes in Nigeria.
Since it is the government that can sanction, not Parliament, which can only make resolutions, we prod the British government to immediately act on the recommendations of the lawmakers. Furthermore, it is expedient for Great Britain to collaborate with local and international civil society groups to support justice, accountability and a more responsive policing model in Nigeria.
Editorial
On SIM-NIN Harmonisation
The House of Representatives recently urged the Nigerian Communications Commission
(NCC) to extend its ultimatum to block phone numbers without the National Identification Numbers (NIN) by 10 weeks. This follows the directive by the NCC to all telecommunication service providers to instruct their subscribers to provide their NIN within two weeks or face disconnection.
The lawmakers decided while adopting a motion brought under matters of urgent national importance by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu. Emphasising the need for the extension, Elumelu said two weeks was too short for the over 200 million Nigerians to conclude the exercise, especially considering the Christmas period.
The resolution to link SIMs to NIN was reached at a meeting between the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim, and stakeholders in the communication industry recently. The meeting affirmed the earlier directive to suspend the registration of new SIM cards by all operators.
Recall that the Communication Minister gave a similar order in February 2020, but little was done by the telecommunication firms and the NCC to mobilise people to register for the NIN and update with their service providers. Rather, what Nigerians witnessed was a hasty hauling of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Communication Ministry.
Currently, the Nigerian government captures biometric data from international passports, national identity numbers, drivers licence, permanent voters card, bank verification numbers (BVN), and the SIM registration data. The question is, why are those data not harmonised to create the desired database in line with an earlier directive of the Federal Government?
Undoubtedly, the idea behind the SIM-NIN harmonisation is quite laudable. If carried out diligently, the measure will certainly improve the integrity and transparency of the SIM registration process and exercise which will be linked to the bigger goal of attaining a widespread digital identity database and improve security in Nigeria.
However, the government failed to explain how it plans to accomplish this feat in two weeks. We agree with the position of the Rep members that the time allotted to the exercise is short. Besides, Nigerians are yet to be appropriately sensitised. If this policy pulls through, particularly given the period we are in, it may cause stampedes resulting in avoidable injuries or perhaps death.
Also, if the directive is implemented, it may induce staggering hardship as millions of subscribers would be disengaged this Yuletide period, spelling disaster in an already volatile nation like ours. Not only that, vulnerable Nigerians may be exploited as usual, which could cause more troubles given our poignant situation.
Based on current figures, at least more than 100 million mobile subscribers could be blocked if the NIN deadline is not shifted. According to the NIMC, about 42 million Nigerians already had a NIN as of September 2020, since its establishment in 2007. Where does that leave us? We can only hope that millions of people get registered and receive their NIN in two weeks.
Furthermore, if the deadline is not extended, it could possibly have trenchant ripple effects for the economy. According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the telecom sector has contributed N31.8 trillion ($83.6 billion) to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
In Q3 2020, it contributed 17.36% to Nigeria’s GDP, making it one of the best performing sectors in a quarter as the country goes through the current recession. If millions of subscribers are blocked as is being planned, the sector might contract further in the turn of the year and plunge the economy deeper.
Is the Federal Government aware that it is only about 42 million Nigerians that have obtained NIN since its introduction 13 years ago? To expect Nigerians to register and obtain the NIN to link it up with their SIMs within two weeks what they could not obtain for these number of years beats our imagination.
With the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, Nigerians cannot be at the registration centres without the risk of contracting the virus. Rather than issue a deadline on linking up the NIN to SIMs, what we believe the government should do is to quickly address the bottlenecks encountered in the process of registering and obtaining the NIN.
Besides, we have the incapacitated and bed-ridden old people and young impaired people, who cannot be physically present for NIN registration and where the only means of communication with their loved ones is the mobile phone, they would be cut off from their loved ones as they cannot register personally for NIN, what would be the fate of such old people and the young incapacitated people?
Indeed, Nigerians have suffered immensely to procure the NIN to no avail. Reports by those who have registered are shocking. Some get to the registration centres as early as 4 am daily for weeks before they could register. While those that could not withstand the rigours part with monies to facilitate the process. Is the government practically telling Nigerians to abandon their businesses and sources of income for NIN registration?
We are compelled to believe that, as usual, the government seeks to afflict Nigerians for their ineptitude. At this time of pervasive hardship in the land brought about by banditry, terrorism, thuggery, armed robbery, kidnapping and increasing cost of living occasioned by the hike in electricity tariff and fuel pump price, an imposition of a new and avoidable hardship on Nigerians is least expected.
While we readily acknowledge the implication of having a comprehensive database for the country, correspondingly linking the NIN to SIMs, the government is implored to adopt the best of strategies in putting them in place. All these can be done without causing unnecessary hardship to Nigerians.
