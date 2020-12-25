Christmas: Don’t Give In To Fear, Ngige Urges Nigerians

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has urged Nigerians “not to give in to fear and trepidation” this Christmas, despite the challenges of 2020, assuring the public that “God is intimately involved with humanity”.

The minister spoke in a Christmas goodwill message made available by his Media Office in Abuja, yesterday.

According to Ngige, “the restoration of hope to mankind which Christians celebrate at Christmas should be a pillar of optimism in an unusual year marked by health, economic and socio-political challenges, widely dominated by the global Covid-19 pandemic that has left the world on bended knees”.

Quoting Pope Francis, the minister prayed that the birth of the “human face of the invisible God and the reassurance that God is intimately involved with humanity” restores hope and succour to all Christians and Nigerians at large.

“May this Christmas bring the year 2020, its tears, ruins and cascading distress to an end while re-making our lukewarm heart to once more glow”, he exhorted in his message.

“Hence, may we have a merry Christmas, but allow the sobriety that the time demands, stir not only our faith in God but also sensitivity to the demands of responsible citizenship in a world conflicted by social upheavals and raven by Covid-19 health challenges”, Ngige added.

The minister assured Nigerians of the continued commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to the welfare of the workers, stating that “the year 2020 came with immense challenges but the President who is very compassionate about the welfare of the nation’s workforce insisted we must keep (the) faith and do even more. We shall not relent”.