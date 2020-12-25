Niger Delta
Bayelsa Begins 22km Ring Road Project, Directs COVID-19 Compliance
Bayelsa State Government has approved the commencement and construction of the 22-kilometer Igbogene-AIT Outer Ring Road project in Yenagoa from January 2021.
The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Ayibaina Duba, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the state Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.
Throwing more light on the council’s decision, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Moses Teibowei, said the construction of the road, which was initiated by the immediate past administration in 2013, was part of the present administration’s desire to improve the state’s infrastructure.
Mr Teibowei said the project, which would re-commence from the second week of January next year, would cost the state over N22 billion with a completion duration of 24 months.
He also spoke on the ongoing Edepie-Etegwe roundabout expansion project, stating that phase one was almost completed while phase two, which involves the building of a retaining wall and sand filling near the Etegwe bridge, would commence soon.
He said this would prevent encroachment and illegal trading on government’s right-of-way as well as beautify and make the place motorable.
“In order to effectively improve on the infrastructure deficit of our state, a memo was presented to the Executive Council to the effect of constructing the Igbogene-AIT Outer Ring Road and the council did approve it”, he said.
“This was a project started by the last administration in 2013 but was stopped as a result of lack of funds. However, the Prosperity Administration, recognising the importance of the road, decided to give Bayelsans a New Year gift with the commencement of construction of the Igbogene-AIT Outer Ring Road”, he added.
“The length of the road is about 22 kilometres. By the grace of God, work would commence on that road with effect from the second week of January 2021. The project is expected to be completed in 24 months and the cost is over N22 billion”, he noted.
Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Pabara Igwele, said in light of the second wave of COVID-19 spike in the country, council directed all civil servants, political appointees and government functionaries to know their COVID-19 status by going for testing immediately.
Dr. Igwele also said council directed the immediate commencement of active case search across the state, especially in Yenagoa.
He said the COVID-19 guidelines approved by the Executive Council, which is to safeguard Bayelsans during the yuletide season, also directed all bars, night clubs, event and recreational centres, restaurants and hotels to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by the use of facemasks, washing of hands and physical distancing.
The Health Commissioner called on Bayelsans to restrict all informal and formal events, including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars and all end of year events with not more than 50 persons in attendance.
Igwele added that all religious gatherings should not be more than 50 per cent capacity of the facility of use, in which physical distancing, mandatory use of facemasks would be strictly enforced.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
C’River Lawmakers Bag UN Peace Awards
The United Nations International Association of World Peace Advocates, on Wednesday, conferred the UN Peace Ambassador award on the Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams.
The international organisation also honoured another member of the assembly, Mr Hilary Bisong with its Peace Ambassador award in Calabar.
President of the association, Mr Per Stefsen, while presenting the awards at the Speaker’s office, said that the recipients were selected for their contributions to peace building in the state.
Stefsen said that the awardees had been playing important roles in mediating peace in the state, adding that the awards were well-deserved.
The president commended the members of the assembly for their contributions to the growth of the state, especially in the area of resolving disputes among communities in the state.
Stefsen also presented copies of the UN Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), the UN charter, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the association’s constitution to the recipients.
He restated the association’s commitment to promoting peace and sustainable development goals in Africa.
Responding, Speaker of the House, Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams, thanked the association for the honour, and pledged the assembly’s commitment to peace building in the state.
“We want to specially thank you for this honour. I want to assure you that we will continue to preach peace in our different constituencies for sustainable growth,” he said.
Jonah-Williams expressed the assembly’s readiness to partner with the association in promoting peace and sustainable development in the state.
Bisong, who represents Boki 2 State Constituency and Chairman, Special Committee on Humanitarian Crisis and Disaster Management, spoke on the activities of the committee.
He said that the committee had enhanced peace between the Cameroonian refugees and their host communities.
Niger Delta
Niger Delta
Delta’s Security Outfit Kills Trader
Operatives of the recently inaugurated joint security outfit, Operation Delta Hawk (OPDH) have allegedly shot dead a woman around the new General Hospital area in Asaba, the state capital.
The victim, identified as Amaka Ohanaja was a petty trader who was in her shop along the road where she was hit by stray bullet fired by the operatives.
The operatives were chasing the occupants of tinted Lexus car who refused to stop when they were flagged down.
In attempts to demobilise the car, the operatives opened fire, with a bullet stray that hit the late petty trader, while another bullet pierced the vehicle and hit the driver, one Joshua Ona.
As at the time of filing this report, the 30-year old Joshua Ona was receiving treatment at the hospital while the Lexus had been recovered to the headquarters of the OPDH in Asaba.
Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident in Asaba.
Onovwakpoyeya said the command deeply sympathised and condoled with the family of the deceased.
She explained that the occupants of the tinted Lexus car refused to stop, in suspicious manner, for routine checks but rather sped off towards a nearby bush.
“Thereafter, information received that a woman who was identified as Amaka Ohanaja, a trader in her shop around the same axis was alleged to have been hit by stray bullet and consequently died.
“The incident is highly regrettable and condemnable. We wish to assure the family of the deceased and members of the public that police have no hand in it and that the incident will be discretely investigated and the culprit brought to book,” Onovwakpoyeya said in a statement issued in Asaba.
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had earlier this month, inaugurated the joint security outfit comprising the police, army, civil defence and local vigilante to beef up security across the state.
In another development, Protest has greeted the delineation of wards in some parts of Delta State by the state Independent Electoral Commission, ahead of local government elections scheduled for March 6, 2021.
Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) had recently created 34 new state wards, bringing the total to 500.
